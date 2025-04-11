On the Road (Again): Bernie Sanders Has Been on the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour for More Than Three Decades

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are still on the road with their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. For Sanders, it’s a nostalgia tour. He’s been rehashing ‘rapidly moving towards an oligarchy’ since the early 1990s. He coined it in 1993 and has rolled it out regularly since then.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has some terrible news.



Donald Trump is rapidly turning America into an oligarchy. pic.twitter.com/VCfd5sxgx4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2025

Sanders has been on the oligarchy train for 32 years now.

Many posters say he’s taken on AOC as an apprentice to keep the ‘rapidly moving towards an oligarchy’ message alive for at least the next three decades.

I can't believe it's real. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) April 11, 2025

Looks like a bad folk music album — Sheldon (@SiftedReality) April 11, 2025

What a lovely couple, I wish them all the best going into our future Oligarchy. — John Anthony Richards (@JohnAnthonyRic1) April 11, 2025

Ew, they’re more like father and daughter than husband and wife. Okay, maybe patient and nurse.

Some commenters suggest there’s some magic in the phrase.

1) How is this possible?



2) Is it impressive that he's never aged, or is it the opposite of impressive because he aged so quickly? pic.twitter.com/akPf4uErSp — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) April 11, 2025

I know! Perfect question. He aged 80 years his first 30, and hasn't aged since. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2025

I think he's aging at the speed of our impending oligarchy. — Trish Perry (@TrishPerryWrtr) April 11, 2025

Daily use of the word "oligarchy" has magical anti-aging effects. — 🏴 Tad Ghostal 🏴 (@RealTadGhostal) April 11, 2025

‘Rapido Oligarchus Suspendus!’

Posters say Sanders is the Moses of the oligarchy faith. We are approaching the biblical 40-year mark.

Is his script inscribed on a stone tablet? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 11, 2025

Most likely, possibly a scroll — Stizz 🇺🇸 (@Stizz26) April 11, 2025

Isn’t it ironic that a Soviet apparatchik would complain about oligarchs? — John Brown’s Body (@prodorpoke) April 11, 2025

They're sooo.....lazy. They put no effort into any solutions, they share the same speeches, word of the day & midget microphones. 😁 Lazy Sewer Rats! — VavaVroom (@SalsaVavav70834) April 11, 2025

Sanders has made a career of predicting something that was ‘just around the corner’ for 30-plus years. No reason to change the formula when it’s made him a millionaire and landed him so many homes.