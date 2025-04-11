On the Road (Again): Bernie Sanders Has Been on the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour for More Than Three Decades

Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:29 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are still on the road with their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. For Sanders, it’s a nostalgia tour. He’s been rehashing ‘rapidly moving towards an oligarchy’ since the early 1990s. He coined it in 1993 and has rolled it out regularly since then.

Check out this Bernie Sanders ‘oligarchy’ compilation courtesy of MAZE. (WATCH)

Sanders has been on the oligarchy train for 32 years now.

Many posters say he’s taken on AOC as an apprentice to keep the ‘rapidly moving towards an oligarchy’ message alive for at least the next three decades.

Ew, they’re more like father and daughter than husband and wife. Okay, maybe patient and nurse.

Some commenters suggest there’s some magic in the phrase.

‘Rapido Oligarchus Suspendus!’

Posters say Sanders is the Moses of the oligarchy faith. We are approaching the biblical 40-year mark.

Sanders has made a career of predicting something that was ‘just around the corner’ for 30-plus years. No reason to change the formula when it’s made him a millionaire and landed him so many homes.

