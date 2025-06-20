YA THINK?! T. Becket Adams Has a Humble Suggestion for Transgender Activists

BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Rules That Trump Can Federalize the National Guard During LA’s...
Laura W. | 6:30 AM on June 20, 2025
Grok

Just two days ago on June 18th, we got word that the Supreme Court ruled in favor of upholding Tennessee's ban on 'gender-affirming' care for minor children. This 'healthcare' included things like cosmetic surgeries (such as mastectomies), puberty blockers, and hormone replacement 'therapies' that we now know cause permanent damage to a growing child's body and health.

The majority opinion in the case, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, was short, sweet, and to the point:

'This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not “to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic” of the law before us, Beach Communications, 508 U. S., at 313, but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.

The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is affirmed. 

It is so ordered.'

This marked a massive victory for America's children and those of us trying to protect them.

That said, T. Becket Adams, a columnist for The Hill, National Review, and D.C. Examiner shared with us a quote that shows PRECISELY why this case was never going to pass legal and constitutional muster. You have to see it to believe it, it's THAT insane.

This writer just cannot get past the attorney's quote: 'A penis is not a male body part. It's just an unusual body part for a woman.' This begs the question of WHY it's an 'unusual' part for a woman. Perhaps because women (adult human females) have never had penises and never will?

This. Is. BONKERS.

And this woman got up and argued in favor of this craziness in front of the highest court in the land. Just unreal. 

Adams followed up with this, and we have to admit, we laughed. HARD.

Then there is this point:

It's just too perfect.

There is only one planet suited for these folks...

Yeah, this would be sign number one that something is terribly wrong.

We do feel the need to make it known that Chase Strangio is a transgender man, AKA a woman who identifies as a man and she is the first known transgender person to make oral arguments before the Supreme Court. But yes, this is a woman.

She has described herself as a constitutional lawyer who 'fundamentally does not believe in the constitution.' Which raises so many more questions, but we digress.

LOL

We could not agree more.

Yes. Yes, she did argue that.

Sadly, this is real, and it's being legitimized in our legal system, even if SCOTUS ruled against her.

Not only does an alarming segment of the Democrat party (really the left in general) believe this...they actively encourage and support it. 

As we said, it's all bonkers. Pray for our country.

--------

