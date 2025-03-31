NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month With DOOZY of a Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on March 31, 2025
Meme

Democrats have yet to figure out why they lost in November.

Especially Democrats like Kathy Hochul, who thought sending this bizarre pic of the Statue of Liberty out to celebrate Trans Visibility Day on the last day of Women's History Month was smart. Does she not realize that women, in general, believe the Democrat Party has erased them and placed the feelings of mentally ill men before their safety? Hey, we're not overly inspired to correct them, but this seems like a truly unforced error on Hochul's part.

She had to know this wouldn't go over well.

There is no such thing as trans rights.

But hey, go off, Kathy.

Heh.

Because she's a Democrat. 

That's it.

Totally.

HA!

