Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month With DOOZY of a Pic

Democrats have yet to figure out why they lost in November.

Especially Democrats like Kathy Hochul, who thought sending this bizarre pic of the Statue of Liberty out to celebrate Trans Visibility Day on the last day of Women's History Month was smart. Does she not realize that women, in general, believe the Democrat Party has erased them and placed the feelings of mentally ill men before their safety? Hey, we're not overly inspired to correct them, but this seems like a truly unforced error on Hochul's part.

She had to know this wouldn't go over well.

Trans rights are under attack.



On Trans Day of Visibility, I want our transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming community to know: New York has some of the strongest laws to protect you in the nation. We see you, we value you, and we will never stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/TdwH2tnMlu — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 31, 2025

There is no such thing as trans rights.

But hey, go off, Kathy.

My sister competed in a boxing match with a trans girl. She got her nose broken and a fractured skull but in the end we were all just happy equal rights won the match! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/SptyXZtldp — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) March 31, 2025

My husband loves going to NYC to use the girls’ bathroom at the American Girl store. Thank you. 🙏🏼💗💙 — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 31, 2025

Heh.

Why would you post this?



What is wrong with your social media team?



Why on earth would you think it’s appropriate to deface the Statue of Liberty by promoting the mutilation and castration of young children? — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 31, 2025

Because she's a Democrat.

That's it.

Keep doubling down. You’re doing great. 🥴 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 31, 2025

Totally.

HA!

