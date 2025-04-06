An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest...
UK Woman Arrested for Holding a 'Here to Talk, If You Want' Sign...
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory
Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to...
‘Hands Off!’ Protests in DC Feature Mini-Guilliotine
After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson,...
Sharia Law in Texas? Greg Abbott Halts Construction on 'EPIC' Islamic City Near...
Evil White Man 'Ken' Stars in 'Harassment and Sensitivity' Training Video

Scott Jennings: Human-Sized Easter Bunnies are Demonic and Must Be Eliminated!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Even before the movie Donnie Darko human-sized bunnies were terrifying. Scott Jennings just came out on CNN and said what most of us have been feeling for years - people in bunny costumes make Easter a horrifying holiday.

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings with his hare-raising insight. (WATCH)

Most families have a picture like that!

Posters are reliving their experiences with these menacing mascots and it sounds like a therapy session. Check out these comments.

Scott, when I was a teenager my mother had me dress up and perform as a human-sized Easter bunny at our church. I wish I had a photo. I horrified most the kids no matter how hard I tried. She believed that since I did theatre that I was the perfect person for it. I hope none of those kids wake up in terror thinking about it 30 years later 

— Rick The Dad (@rickthedad1980) April 5, 2025

Advertisement

That movie still freaks us out.

Some commenters were happy (or hoppy) that Jennings left room for Playboy Bunnies.

Rest in peace, Hef.

Many commenters were shocked Jennings finally found something that made the Dems on the CNN panel crack a smile.

Who knew the left and the right could find common ground over their shared terror of people in rabbit costumes? Great job, Scott!

Tags: CHILD ABUSE CHILDREN CNN COSTUME EASTER PHOTO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

