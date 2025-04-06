Scott Jennings: Human-Sized Easter Bunnies are Demonic and Must Be Eliminated!

Even before the movie Donnie Darko human-sized bunnies were terrifying. Scott Jennings just came out on CNN and said what most of us have been feeling for years - people in bunny costumes make Easter a horrifying holiday.

Here’s Jennings with his hare-raising insight. (WATCH)

Abby asked me for an unpopular opinion this morning (aren’t all of mine unpopular? lol) so I went with: human sized Easter bunnies. They are demonic and must be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/UwlaCXQT7Y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 5, 2025

Most families have a picture like that!

Posters are reliving their experiences with these menacing mascots and it sounds like a therapy session. Check out these comments.

Agreed!!!! Finally, someone gets it. Those things are the devil. My kids make fun of me over them. Nope. Nada. Nope. — ProudCopMom (@prallen) April 5, 2025

Scott, when I was a teenager my mother had me dress up and perform as a human-sized Easter bunny at our church. I wish I had a photo. I horrified most the kids no matter how hard I tried. She believed that since I did theatre that I was the perfect person for it. I hope none of those kids wake up in terror thinking about it 30 years later — Rick The Dad (@rickthedad1980) April 5, 2025

I knew I was feeling stressed when I privately cursed out someone in NYC wearing a cute bunny outfit (around Easter) for being in my way when I was rushing for a train. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 5, 2025

Agreed. You'd think by now, they could make a costume that didn't look like it came from Five Nights at Freddy's, but here we are. — dianna morgan (@diannamorg78815) April 5, 2025

You are not wrong. pic.twitter.com/0bqUSBY41L — Will Harter (@RealWillHarter) April 5, 2025

That movie still freaks us out.

Some commenters were happy (or hoppy) that Jennings left room for Playboy Bunnies.

Works for me pic.twitter.com/cunLMbbetc — James D Lee (@Ananasi01) April 5, 2025

Which families are photographing their kids with Playboy Bunnies and are they adopting? — Barry Dorsey (@barrydorsey) April 5, 2025

It’s the playboy 🐰 for me 😂😂😂 — Brandi Dunham (@BrandiDunham2) April 5, 2025

Rest in peace, Hef.

Many commenters were shocked Jennings finally found something that made the Dems on the CNN panel crack a smile.

Scott 1 I agree wholeheartedly but this is amazing. Compare this set with you in it to those that are just an echo chamber. You have these leftist laughing definitely not something they are used to — Darin Raybon (@dwraybon) April 5, 2025

I didn't know those panelist could smile — Mary ❤️🇺🇲 🐾 (@local_onthe8) April 5, 2025

You did a great job getting them laughing for a change. 🤣 — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) April 5, 2025

This is a rare moment that they weren't looking at you with contempt 🤣 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) April 5, 2025

Who knew the left and the right could find common ground over their shared terror of people in rabbit costumes? Great job, Scott!