Three Face Federal Antisemitic Hate Crime Charges in Pittsburgh: Local Media Largely Silent

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania is charging three Pittsburgh area residents with antisemitic hate crimes, including the possession of destructive devices.

A federal grand jury returned the nine-count Superseding Indictment against Mohamad Hamad of Coraopolis, Tayla Lubit, and Micaiah Collins, both of Pittsburgh.

The post continues:

- Hamad, a U.S.-Lebanese citizen, lied on his Air Force clearance application while praising Hezbollah and Hamas. Hamad called Hamas “freedom fighters” after Oct. 7, helped make explosives with Collins, and surveilled a synagogue while wearing a Hamas-style headband.

- Hamad and Lubit conspired to vandalize the Chabad of Squirrel Hill, spray-painting antisemitic messages and a Hamas attack symbol on its wall.

- Hamad faces up to 10 years in prison, Collins 5 years, and Lubit 1 year.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The FBI investigated, along with the ATF and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Antisemitic crime has been on the rise since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began with the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas in 2023. Protests, vandalism, and even violence against Jews have become commonplace in cities and universities across the country. The Free Palestine movement, which began as protests against Israel, has exposed its dark underbelly of hatred towards Jews everywhere.

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts
Sam J.
Perhaps no other city knows where that kind of hatred can lead better than Pittsburgh, the scene of one of the worst antisemitic attacks in our nation's history at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

On October 27th, 2018, Robert Bowers killed eleven people and wounded six more before being taken into custody. He currently sits on death row for the murders.

Something has changed since 2018. Local news outlets have largely ignored the news of federal hate crimes filed against the three suspects.

We could not find any coverage of the story on the websites of local news outlets.

Ironicly, we did find a story on Pittsburgh's ABC affiliate on survivors of the Tree of Life shooting speaking with high school students about the importance of combating hate.

If not for social media, the story may not have received any coverage at all.

It would be one thing if these were just stupid kids spray painting racist stuff in a Jewish neighborhood, but this is much worse. One of the suspects is accused of trying to obtain security clearance in the military, and two are charged with having destructive devices, specifically pipe bombs. Seems to be a newsworthy story, especially in Pittsburgh.

The rise in hatred toward the Jewish community has left people nervous, even if the media is not reporting on it.

Others are angry and are demanding that the perpetrators be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

We agree. If found guilty, they deserve everything they have coming to them. We don't know exactly what they were planning, but it's safe to assume that, because it involved homemade explosives, their intent was evil. If not for social media, we may never have known. X brought this story to light while the legacy media ignored it.

Stay vigilant, friends, the mainstream media will ignore anything that doesn't fit the leftist narrative.

It's crystal clear. WE are the media now.

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts
Sam J.
