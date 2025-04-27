Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female Reporter and AWKWARD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on April 27, 2025
Meme

Have we mentioned the mainstream media is a disaster? Just a couple of times?

Yeah, as bad as we all thought it was, it's much, much worse. 

Perhaps knowing how little Americans trust them is slowly getting to them? Or maybe they're giant racists who can't tell one female black reporter from another.

Maybe a little bit of both.

This is just cringe-tastic, and once again from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Imagine honoring April Ryan while filming the wrong black female journalist, because that's exactly what they did.

Absolutely incredible work.

Aces.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

When even Julia Ioffe is calling you out. Ouch, you guys.

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

We admit it.

We giggled.

THERE it is.

