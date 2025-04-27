SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female Reporter and AWKWARD

Have we mentioned the mainstream media is a disaster? Just a couple of times?

Yeah, as bad as we all thought it was, it's much, much worse.

Perhaps knowing how little Americans trust them is slowly getting to them? Or maybe they're giant racists who can't tell one female black reporter from another.

Maybe a little bit of both.

This is just cringe-tastic, and once again from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Imagine honoring April Ryan while filming the wrong black female journalist, because that's exactly what they did.

Amazing



At WHCA, they gave a speech to recognize @AprilDRyan, but had the camera on @Yamiche



Absolutely incredible work @whca — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 27, 2025

Absolutely incredible work.

Aces.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

TFW at the #WHCD2025 when Eugene Daniels calls out April Ryan and the camera cuts to Yamiche Alcindor—twice—and Yamiche is mouthing “I’m not April Ryan.” 😬 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 27, 2025

When even Julia Ioffe is calling you out. Ouch, you guys.

Typical systemic racism. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) April 27, 2025

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, we all did.

WHCA are racists LOL



That’s how it works, right? — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) April 27, 2025

Could not love this any more — Usha Vance Fan Account (@UshaFanAccount) April 27, 2025

This is fricking awesome — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) April 27, 2025

We admit it.

We giggled.

Journos all look the same. — Name:_______________ (@Imferalnow) April 27, 2025

THERE it is.

