Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring THIS Blog Is Content We CRAVE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on April 25, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

So, it sounds like 'The Dispatch' has acquired SCOTUSBlog.

Yeah, we're sure that'll be an excellent addition for the former conservatives who may as well now be leftists running their cute little Never Trump outlet. And sure, they're going to try to pretend they're centrists or independents, but at the end of the day, we can see what they've written.

We know better.

Everyone does.

Of course, that didn't keep them from trying:

Mollie Hemingway was more than happy to REMIND Isgur who their managing editor is, and gosh golly gee, we're pretty sure a conservative wouldn't post something like this:

But HEY, they don't lean either way.

Sean Davis chimed in as well:

And we imagine there will be many rakes they step on in the future.

Seriously, with posts like this from the past, how can they not step on a rake here and there?

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath in Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Alrighty.

Great choice for SCOTUSBlog. Aces. *eye roll*

