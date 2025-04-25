Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring THIS Blog Is Content We CRAVE

So, it sounds like 'The Dispatch' has acquired SCOTUSBlog.

Yeah, we're sure that'll be an excellent addition for the former conservatives who may as well now be leftists running their cute little Never Trump outlet. And sure, they're going to try to pretend they're centrists or independents, but at the end of the day, we can see what they've written.

We know better.

Everyone does.

Of course, that didn't keep them from trying:

Lock Elie Mystal and Sean Davis in a room and whoever emerges gets to decide whether we’re too right wing or left wing to run @SCOTUSblog — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) April 23, 2025

Mollie Hemingway was more than happy to REMIND Isgur who their managing editor is, and gosh golly gee, we're pretty sure a conservative wouldn't post something like this:

Let’s let your managing editor weigh in with her thoughts on this week’s oral arguments. pic.twitter.com/oO9B2kR8lN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 23, 2025

But HEY, they don't lean either way.

Sean Davis chimed in as well:

Maybe worry less about me and more about what your low-IQ editors are up to. You couldn’t even get through the first day without stepping on a rake. https://t.co/bSoU4CScOv pic.twitter.com/lviDXFa9RC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 24, 2025

And we imagine there will be many rakes they step on in the future.

Seriously, with posts like this from the past, how can they not step on a rake here and there?

Uhhhh I think I just told my husband he could buy an 85” tv to celebrate the vaccine if we are able to get vaccinated before the ncaa basketball tournament. 🤪 #ThanksPfizer — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) December 6, 2020

Alrighty.

Great choice for SCOTUSBlog. Aces. *eye roll*

