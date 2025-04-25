But Will Disney Fire Him? Pedro Pascal Posts Hateful Comment on Instagram About...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on April 25, 2025
Meme

NGOs have been very important to Democrats, which we all figured out when they lost their minds after Elon Musk and DOGE started digging around. Ok, fine, they are pretty much always losing their minds, but this was impressive even for them.

Gosh, golly, gee ... why could that be?

This thread has a few answers:

Post continues:

... of legislation from the Biden administration filled the coffers of all of these activist groups that have been engaging in the Trump 2.0 resistance. From GOTV efforts, to Anti-Tesla protests to the legal battles against Trump. 

The Center for American Progress (CAP), founded by Clinton ally John Podesta, is more than a think tank—it’s the strategic command center for the modern Left. Under Biden, CAP helped orchestrate the biggest activist cash grab in U.S. history: $4 TRILLION.

Democrats funding Democrats funding Democrats.

Keep going.

Podesta. Now there's a snake we haven't thought about in a while. Why are we not surprised?

Pedro Pascal Posts Hateful Comment on Instagram About J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
HOLY MOLY.

Who would have thought? OH, RIGHT, everyone.

Sort of reminds us of the $2 billion award to Stacey Abrams to help poor people buy green appliances.

No, we're not making that up.

Post continues:

... chapters in every swing state, launch digital voter targeting, and coordinate pressure campaigns against GOP legislation. Their footprint expanded after receiving funds through “equity” and “democracy advancement” grants.

Every swing state.

And they still lost.

Heh.

So the Tesla protests haven't been organic? NO WAY.

Post continues:

... NGOs win $138 million in grants. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Equity.

We have truly grown to despise that word.

Post continues:

... Podesta’s CAP and their policy-to-grant pipeline. This is government-funded activism, hidden behind a green mask.

Let's not pretend we're surprised by any of this.

Biden truly was just a puppet.

Post continues:

... grants. No embedded agencies. Just censorship, audits, and public smears.

Thank God Kamala lost.

And our tax dollars paid for all of it.

Wow.

There are so many dirty and corrupt components of our federal government that we're not sure the Trump administration even really knows where to start.

