DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts

NGOs have been very important to Democrats, which we all figured out when they lost their minds after Elon Musk and DOGE started digging around. Ok, fine, they are pretty much always losing their minds, but this was impressive even for them.

Gosh, golly, gee ... why could that be?

This thread has a few answers:

🧵🧵This thread shows how $4 Trillion in Federal Funds Were Funneled Through Leftist NGOs to Enrich Activists, Mobilize Voters, and Power Anti-Trump Protests—With Receipts



This is maybe the most important thread I have ever done. It explains how the two biggest pieces of… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... of legislation from the Biden administration filled the coffers of all of these activist groups that have been engaging in the Trump 2.0 resistance. From GOTV efforts, to Anti-Tesla protests to the legal battles against Trump. The Center for American Progress (CAP), founded by Clinton ally John Podesta, is more than a think tank—it’s the strategic command center for the modern Left. Under Biden, CAP helped orchestrate the biggest activist cash grab in U.S. history: $4 TRILLION.

Democrats funding Democrats funding Democrats.

Keep going.

When Biden tapped Podesta to oversee implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act—a $369B climate fund—it wasn’t just about energy. It was about control. Podesta’s real mission? Redistribute billions to Democrat-aligned NGOs.https://t.co/ap9cOPmJ9j — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Podesta. Now there's a snake we haven't thought about in a while. Why are we not surprised?

But that $369B was just one piece. The combined total from COVID relief, infrastructure, and climate bills under Biden exceeds $4 TRILLION. CAP helped shape who got that money—and it wasn’t the states. It was activist orgs.https://t.co/CCIcnS3kvp — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

HOLY MOLY.

Enter the Justice40 Initiative—designed to steer 40% of benefits to “disadvantaged communities.” In practice, this meant bypassing elected officials and funneling funds directly to NGOs, most of them progressive-aligned.https://t.co/IZhMif6RtJ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Who would have thought? OH, RIGHT, everyone.

These grants weren’t just for “climate justice.” They funded GOTV, “community empowerment,” “trusted messengers,” and “technical assistance.” Translation: campaign infrastructure disguised as public service. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Sort of reminds us of the $2 billion award to Stacey Abrams to help poor people buy green appliances.

No, we're not making that up.

Organizations like Indivisible and the Sunrise Movement became major beneficiaries. Both have organized anti-Trump protests, Tesla shutdowns, and youth voter drives—and both have received massive indirect support through these federal programs.



Indivisible used its gains to grow… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... chapters in every swing state, launch digital voter targeting, and coordinate pressure campaigns against GOP legislation. Their footprint expanded after receiving funds through “equity” and “democracy advancement” grants.

Every swing state.

And they still lost.

Heh.

Sunrise Movement, tied to “climate resilience” grants, led protests at Tesla showrooms and occupied congressional offices. In 2024, they claimed to have made over 4 million youth voter contacts, playing a massive role in Democrat turnout.https://t.co/rcfeftNpwq — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

So the Tesla protests haven't been organic? NO WAY.

Podesta and CAP created the policy architecture that made this possible. They advised federal agencies to embed “equity” mandates and prioritize “community-based organizations” (aka: progressive NGOs) in grantmaking.



In total, the Justice40 Accelerator—just one program—helped… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... NGOs win $138 million in grants. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Equity.

We have truly grown to despise that word.

Let’s be clear: these aren’t apolitical charities.



•Indivisible was built to oppose Trump.



•Sunrise led sit-ins to demand Biden go further left.



•Faith in Action and EDF advocate openly for progressive legislation.



And they’re all funded by your tax dollars—thanks to… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... Podesta’s CAP and their policy-to-grant pipeline. This is government-funded activism, hidden behind a green mask.

Let's not pretend we're surprised by any of this.

CAP didn’t just lobby from the sidelines. Its alumni staff the Biden admin. Its reports became agency regulations. Its “equity” mandates were inserted into budget guidance.https://t.co/qEgbrDExpV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Biden truly was just a puppet.

This wasn’t legislation. This was executive-branch capture. Voters never approved it. Congress never debated it. And now, the Left has permanent infrastructure—built and maintained by public funding.



Meanwhile, conservative groups get nothing. No parallel infrastructure. No… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Post continues:

... grants. No embedded agencies. Just censorship, audits, and public smears.

Thank God Kamala lost.

This is what they mean by “saving democracy”:



•Billions to leftist orgs



•Massive GOTV ops under federal cover



•Protest movements

subsidized by taxpayers



•Power concentrated in NGOs that answer to no one — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

And our tax dollars paid for all of it.

Final receipts:

•$600B+ allocated across 500+ programs (Justice40)



•$138M+ in direct awards via Justice40 Accelerator



•4M+ voter contacts by Sunrise Movement



•Indivisible protest partnerships with House Democrats



•CAP’s direct personnel pipeline into federal agencies — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

Wow.

CAP built it. Podesta directed it. NGOs profited. And the Left now has a publicly funded political machine disguised as a climate plan.



The Trump administration MUST investigate this fully. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 24, 2025

There are so many dirty and corrupt components of our federal government that we're not sure the Trump administration even really knows where to start.

