Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb

Oh look, Alexander Vindman is calling Trump names again.

And it's all about Russia and Ukraine.

This guy and his troll wife just need to move to Ukraine and be done with it.

Trump is a Russian Asset.



This is the way the Russian security and intelligence services categorize him according to their own criteria. A Russian assets doesn’t necessarily need to be a witting assets to be run as such.



Trump meets two criteria to qualify as a Russian asset.… https://t.co/oW1ZPrP3Ij — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) April 24, 2025

His post continues:

Trump is both a useful idiot because he is easily manipulated to serve Putin… look at Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to capitulate on the mirage of deals, economic cooperation, reducing the imaginary risk of World War III, playing to Trump’s vanity and ego as a deal maker and on ignorance driven fears [other example are buying Russia’s narrative of NATO aggression]; and Trump is a fellow traveler. Trump sees the world much like Putin. The strong must pray on the weak. The strong are entitled to coerce small states to squeeze deals. Again the Russian describe these features of Trump in state-run media and official channels.

It's cute how this dingus calls Trump an idiot but uses the wrong form of 'prey'.

Are you high? — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 24, 2025

Probably not, but he is really stupid. Does that count?

Quite a defamatory statement there tubby. People have been sued for less. — Chip (@GTBAGF) April 24, 2025

Yeah, Tubby.

Did we mention that Vindman not only has this editor blocked, but Twitchy as well? What sort of loser does that?

No need to answer, we know exactly the sort of loser who does that.

When will you go fight for Ukraine, the land of your birth?



I know you're a hero. I keep hearing it on MSNBC. But you stay safe & dry in the DC area & never go fight Russia on the muddy battle fronts of the land you were born in.



What gives? — 🌻Check Into a Chicom Bed & Breakfast Spa! (@Chaleck) April 24, 2025

Time for brave Sir Vindman to get off his weeble-wobble backside and get to fighting.

Since, you know, he cares so much.

