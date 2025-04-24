OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY...
Feather Foul: Illegal Immigrant Clips Protected Bird in Florida, Earns One-Way Ticket to...
After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffer...
NYT Skips the Part Where 'Immigrant' Blair, Convicted Kidnapper, Got a Free Pass...
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws...
VIP
Marco Rubio Is Actually Trump's Secret Weapon
Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line...
Star Wars 'Andor' Creator Embraces the Dark Side With Shocking Explanation of Season...
GRAB Yer Corn! Trump Walking Into the Lion's Den Once AGAIN Up Against...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Trump 2028 Hat Drops and LOL the Left's Freakout Belongs...
The Left Has a Problem With Babies
Well well WELL, This Little Arrangement Between the Vindman Brothers Sure Looks SHADY...
Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes R...
Making 'Reagan'

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on April 24, 2025

Oh look, Alexander Vindman is calling Trump names again.

And it's all about Russia and Ukraine.

This guy and his troll wife just need to move to Ukraine and be done with it.

Advertisement

His post continues:

Trump is both a useful idiot because he is easily manipulated to serve Putin… look at Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to capitulate on the mirage of deals, economic cooperation, reducing the imaginary risk of World War III, playing to Trump’s vanity and ego as a deal maker and on ignorance driven fears [other example are buying Russia’s narrative of NATO aggression]; and Trump is a fellow traveler. 

Trump sees the world much like Putin. The strong must pray on the weak. The strong are entitled to coerce small states to squeeze deals. 

Again the Russian describe these features of Trump in state-run media and official channels.

It's cute how this dingus calls Trump an idiot but uses the wrong form of 'prey'.

Probably not, but he is really stupid. Does that count?

Yeah, Tubby.

Did we mention that Vindman not only has this editor blocked, but Twitchy as well? What sort of loser does that?

Recommended

OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY Different
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

No need to answer, we know exactly the sort of loser who does that.

Time for brave Sir Vindman to get off his weeble-wobble backside and get to fighting.

Since, you know, he cares so much.

============================================================

Related:

Marco Rubio Is Actually Trump's Secret Weapon

GRAB Yer Corn! Trump Walking Into the Lion's Den Once AGAIN Up Against a TRUE Hater and It's SO ON

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Trump 2028 Hat Drops and LOL the Left's Freakout Belongs In the FREAKOUT Hall of Fame

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

============================================================

Tags: RUSSIA TRUMP UKRAINE ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY Different
Grateful Calvin
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws Book at Young Woman
Amy Curtis
Feather Foul: Illegal Immigrant Clips Protected Bird in Florida, Earns One-Way Ticket to Deportation
justmindy
After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffering Under Trump
Amy Curtis
Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line or Get Out
justmindy
GRAB Yer Corn! Trump Walking Into the Lion's Den Once AGAIN Up Against a TRUE Hater and It's SO ON
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY Different Grateful Calvin
Advertisement