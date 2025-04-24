GRAB Yer Corn! Trump Walking Into the Lion's Den Once AGAIN Up Against a TRUE Hater and It's SO ON

Full disclosure: When we first saw Trump's statement about his sitting down with liar, troll, and all-around bag Jeffrey Goldberg, our first thought was, 'Wait, what?' But the more we think about it, the more this makes sense for Trump. This is who he is. This is who he always has been.

Fearless. The man is FEARLESS.

Ready to run into the lion's den once again.

Heck, the man was shot and stood back up ready to fight so of course he's not scared of Goldberg or any hater that comes along.

Pop your popcorn!



This is going to be awesome. pic.twitter.com/SAts8QVyKi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2025

We know it won't be boring, that's for sure.

Love it.

Trump just takes it right back to them every time.

Fearless.

And he will have so much fun with the interview.

This is who we elected. — Jenny K. Hoffmann (@AcresofHistory) April 24, 2025

For every punch they throw, he'll throw three back.

Seriously. Record the whole thing because we all know how much Goldberg loves twisting words for his own agenda. We've seen it over and over and over again, especially where Trump is concerned.

And speaking of concerned, James Woods had this to say:

You’re walking into a nest of vipers. They will degrade you, ridicule you, and lie about you once again.



Mark my words. https://t.co/YoyBnKFnHq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 24, 2025

To be fair, we share Woods' concerns ... that being said, this won't be Trump's first time into the lion's den.

He won before, and he will win again.

