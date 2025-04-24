ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Trump 2028 Hat Drops and LOL the Left's Freakout Belongs In the FREAKOUT Hall of Fame

Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on April 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Want to see a bunch of Leftists' heads explode at the same time?

Show them THIS:

Ok, so not Brian's post because he's one of the ones freaking out BUT a post of a red hat with Trump 2028 on it does the trick every time. Do we think Trump will run again in 2028? Not likely. Could another Trump run? Absolutely.

We suppose any Trump running in 2028 is enough to make them lose their minds - then again, they'll likely come completely unglued when it turns out that Vance is running but we'll save that for another article.

Yeah, you do that.

Aww, yes, it's his base that's losing its mind.

Oh wait, no.

SO MUCH POWER.

So says the party talking about rerunning Kamala Harris.

Right.

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
They don't even know how stupid they are.

And speaking of stupid ...

Yeah.

Check out the big brain on that one.

