ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Trump 2028 Hat Drops and LOL the Left's Freakout Belongs In the FREAKOUT Hall of Fame

Want to see a bunch of Leftists' heads explode at the same time?

Show them THIS:

And there it is.



Donald Trump is now selling “Trump 2028” hats on his official website, even though it is unconstitutional for him to run again. pic.twitter.com/cAr0GfOOCR — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 24, 2025

Advertisement

Ok, so not Brian's post because he's one of the ones freaking out BUT a post of a red hat with Trump 2028 on it does the trick every time. Do we think Trump will run again in 2028? Not likely. Could another Trump run? Absolutely.

We suppose any Trump running in 2028 is enough to make them lose their minds - then again, they'll likely come completely unglued when it turns out that Vance is running but we'll save that for another article.

Fine.



Just for the hell of it, let’s start manufacturing blue ones that say “Obama 2028.” — NERDYCAT (@cateyes651) April 24, 2025

Yeah, you do that.

Gee, I wonder how this will play out with his severely uneducated, willfully ignorant, and famously gullible base. — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) April 24, 2025

Aww, yes, it's his base that's losing its mind.

Oh wait, no.

He seeks more power — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) April 24, 2025

SO MUCH POWER.

Republicans are a party completely dependent to Trump + it’s sad to still witness



Tying their electoral aspirations to a sinking ship https://t.co/PclCK8Bzop — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) April 24, 2025

So says the party talking about rerunning Kamala Harris.

Right.

Trump can't run for a third term. I don't know what kind of crack these people are smoking. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 24, 2025

They don't even know how stupid they are.

And speaking of stupid ...

Bro wants to be a dictator. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 24, 2025

Yeah.

Check out the big brain on that one.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book Looks SHADY AF

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

============================================================