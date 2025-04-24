Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes R...
Making 'Reagan'
About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing...
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under...
CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL...
VIP
Dem Senator Who Just Jetted Back From Fawn-Fest With Deported Illegal Now Slamming...
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is...
LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust...
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST...
Pete Hegseth Lists What the Pentagon WOULD Have Installed If Seeking to Avoid...
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open...
EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their...
From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office As Dem Releases Cringe...
Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...

WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book Looks SHADY AF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

It sounds like Eugene Vindman's campaign dropped tens of thousands of dollars at a Florida bookstore where his a-hole brother just happened to be signing copies of his new book. Now, why would they do that?

Advertisement

Hrm.

From the New York Post:

Rep. Eugene Vindman’s campaign shelled out $38,783 in what it labeled a “fundraising expense” last month at a Florida bookstore where his brother held signing events for his bestselling book criticizing Western policy toward Russia, financial disclosures reveal.

Vindman’s twin brother, Alexander — a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a key figure in President Trump’s first impeachment — bragged about signing hundreds of copies of his tome “The Folly of Realism” at Books & Books around the time of his brother’s mysterious campaign outlays.

Books & Books has multiple stores around the Miami area, but an employee at the Coral Gables store confirmed to The Post Wednesday that Alexander Vindman had book signings at that location, which is where the campaign payments were directed.

Here's the part that raised our eyebrows:

That individual also said that Eugene Vindman’s team had asked earlier in the day what the store would do if a reporter came around asking questions.

Gosh, why would they care if a reporter asked questions about this expense? Almost as if they were trying to hide something.

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ahem.

Right? We'd feel sorry for Alexander since the only person who wanted to buy his crappy book was his twin brother if he weren't such a mouth-breathing, traitorous doorknob but since he is ... 

============================================================

Related:

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM

'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

============================================================

Tags: FEC ALEXANDER VINDMAN EUGENE VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM
Sam J.
About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing Deported Illegal Back to US
Doug P.
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement