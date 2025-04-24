WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book Looks SHADY AF

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

It sounds like Eugene Vindman's campaign dropped tens of thousands of dollars at a Florida bookstore where his a-hole brother just happened to be signing copies of his new book. Now, why would they do that?

Hrm.

Dem Rep. Eugene Vindman’s campaign dropped nearly $39K at Florida bookstore where his bro held signing events for his bestseller https://t.co/NnZkZ4HP5T pic.twitter.com/omask8XkOO — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2025

From the New York Post:

Rep. Eugene Vindman’s campaign shelled out $38,783 in what it labeled a “fundraising expense” last month at a Florida bookstore where his brother held signing events for his bestselling book criticizing Western policy toward Russia, financial disclosures reveal. Vindman’s twin brother, Alexander — a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a key figure in President Trump’s first impeachment — bragged about signing hundreds of copies of his tome “The Folly of Realism” at Books & Books around the time of his brother’s mysterious campaign outlays. Books & Books has multiple stores around the Miami area, but an employee at the Coral Gables store confirmed to The Post Wednesday that Alexander Vindman had book signings at that location, which is where the campaign payments were directed.

Here's the part that raised our eyebrows:

That individual also said that Eugene Vindman’s team had asked earlier in the day what the store would do if a reporter came around asking questions.

Gosh, why would they care if a reporter asked questions about this expense? Almost as if they were trying to hide something.

Ahem.

More corruption. When is the DOJ going after these traitors? — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) April 24, 2025

His own brother is buying the books to pretend it’s selling well! 🤦‍♀️😂😂These traitors need to be investigated and prosecuted. — GoldieLee (@goldielee1012) April 24, 2025

Right? We'd feel sorry for Alexander since the only person who wanted to buy his crappy book was his twin brother if he weren't such a mouth-breathing, traitorous doorknob but since he is ...

============================================================

