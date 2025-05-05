Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More Punishment on Star Wars Day

There are so many problems with the Star Wars franchise since Disney bought it from George Lucas, it is impossible to list them all. (Frankly, there were so many problems with Star Wars even before then, when Lucas was making the prequel trilogy, we're not surprised that he sold the rights to Disney.)
One of the many issues people cite (other than all of the current woke content) is that Star Wars has become completely derivative, with nothing new or original to offer. This is often exemplified with a line from Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron character at the beginning of The Rise of Skywalker:
He looks almost as exasperated as all of the fans were when they heard him deliver that line.
Sadly, it appears that life imitated art yesterday on Star Wars Day.
Twitchy readers, it pains us to say this to you, but somehow ... J.B. Pritzker has returned.
Last year, for 'May the 4th,' the morbidly obese Illinois governor posted one of the cringiest photos in X history, with him in Jedi robes holding a lightsaber, next to his wife dressed as Princess Leia. It was so thoroughly mocked by everyone on X that our own FuzzyChimp documented some of the epic takedowns.
Yesterday, Pritzker presented us with his own version of the worst sequel ever as he posted the same photo once again.
May the fourth be with you, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/qLImTEjIqD— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 4, 2025
Ye Gods! In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, 'That's no moon; that's the governor of Illinois.'
Recommended
Just like last year, the cringe is strong with this one.
We knew that Pritzker was a glutton for many things, but now it is clear that he is a glutton for punishment as well. But if he wants to beg for another good dragging on X, far be it from us to stand in his way. (Would you want to stand in the way of that?)
Now the unfiltered version… https://t.co/KWQ5cUFwVJ pic.twitter.com/uIigDQy8Ry— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 4, 2025
LOL.
When people look at Pritzker, a Jedi knight is not the first Star Wars character that comes to mind. He's a lot more like Jabba the Hutt, not only because of his physical appearance, but also because he's a corrupt gangster who resides in a wretched hive of scum and villainy.
Completely wrong. Jabba the Hut never used a light saber. https://t.co/e9H3hyHzVX— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 4, 2025
You’re more of a JB the Hutt https://t.co/wc9Q4bhB9Q pic.twitter.com/66lduWrqTr— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 4, 2025
Aggghhh! OK, that picture is pure nightmare fuel.
cuz he's already had seconds and thirds. https://t.co/IcWWD3sPuz— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 4, 2025
HA.
Sith Lard https://t.co/BrerTRDn5O— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) May 4, 2025
Girth Vader https://t.co/JH9n40d8Rv— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 4, 2025
Evil Sith lords in Star Wars lore are known for killing their masters.
In Pritzker's case, we think he might have eaten his master.
Ham Solo https://t.co/HZRpVrkrN8— Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 4, 2025
Correction: Hams Solo. There's no way Pritzker could stop at just one.
Dude looks like he ate the entire cantina. https://t.co/8zfUWEP9GG— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 4, 2025
He looks like he ate the entire planet Tatooine.
Oh, wait. That's Galactus, from the Marvel universe. Hey, we think we've got an idea for Pritzker's next cringe costume.
https://t.co/YgdAuPgTce pic.twitter.com/C3Id8C9qUO— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2025
We'll take, 'Things Governor Prtizker Has Never Said In His Life' for $800, Alex.
O BLT Wan Kenobi https://t.co/SrTW2rnWZ3— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 5, 2025
That's a good one, except we're not sure that Pritzker knows what 'lettuce' is.
Obi-Wan Pierogi https://t.co/40Anzu7EHG— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 5, 2025
May 4, 2025
Ewan McGregor is going to have to start eating a LOT of spaghetti and fried chicken if he wants to revisit this character again.
"...as if millions of people cringed in disgust and were suddenly silenced." https://t.co/5AhiPPmkDu pic.twitter.com/7mRVAhQ4ne— 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) May 4, 2025
We're just happy that Sir Alec Guinness isn't around anymore to have to witness this photo.
Luke Skyblocker. https://t.co/IrWbcJxm23— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 4, 2025
Luke Piestalker— CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 4, 2025
Mark Hamill has returned to X, but thankfully, he took Star Wars Day off from his incessant whining.
(Also, there is something very creepy about Prtizker dressing as Luke Skywalker and his wife dressing as Leia, since they were, in fact, brother and sister.)
Jedi Master Chins and Princess Layers https://t.co/3Ed5cjJh5o— BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) May 4, 2025
Nice try, Boba Fat https://t.co/unmRqDqw8p— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 5, 2025
LOL. 'Boba Fat.'
Pritzker could only be a bounty hunter if the bounty was a box of Twinkies.
Revenge of the Carbohydrates— Samantha (@SN1onX) May 4, 2025
Jedi knights are supposed to have a high midichlorian count (whatever the heck those are).
Pritzker must have counted his cholesterol by mistake.
https://t.co/e6mv0HmIRZ pic.twitter.com/EgVBh36oVQ— Davar Echad (@DavarEchad) May 5, 2025
Wait, is that a turkey, or is Pritzker eating the younglings?
Why can no one make a decent sequel these days https://t.co/pgKzz6gYCM— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 4, 2025
This is the worst Star Wars film. https://t.co/rzzSQz66SO— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 4, 2025
And we thought that nothing could be worse than The Last Jedi.
May 4, 2025
HAAAAAAAAAA.
We saw that same look on RFK, Jr.'s face when Donald Trump made him eat McDonald's on Trump Force One.
Jediabetes https://t.co/BLiei5KZe2 pic.twitter.com/n4BduTrJI2— G (@stevensongs) May 5, 2025
OK. That's it. We're done. We just died. LOL.
We're not sure why Pritzker keeps insisting on posting this same photo and caption every year of Star Wars Day.
But as long as he keeps doing it, we'll keep laughing at him.
May the Flab be with him.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member