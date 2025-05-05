Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More Punishment on Star Wars Day

There are so many problems with the Star Wars franchise since Disney bought it from George Lucas, it is impossible to list them all. (Frankly, there were so many problems with Star Wars even before then, when Lucas was making the prequel trilogy, we're not surprised that he sold the rights to Disney.)

One of the many issues people cite (other than all of the current woke content) is that Star Wars has become completely derivative, with nothing new or original to offer. This is often exemplified with a line from Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron character at the beginning of The Rise of Skywalker:



He looks almost as exasperated as all of the fans were when they heard him deliver that line.

Sadly, it appears that life imitated art yesterday on Star Wars Day.

Twitchy readers, it pains us to say this to you, but somehow ... J.B. Pritzker has returned.

Last year, for 'May the 4th,' the morbidly obese Illinois governor posted one of the cringiest photos in X history, with him in Jedi robes holding a lightsaber, next to his wife dressed as Princess Leia. It was so thoroughly mocked by everyone on X that our own FuzzyChimp documented some of the epic takedowns.

Yesterday, Pritzker presented us with his own version of the worst sequel ever as he posted the same photo once again.

May the fourth be with you, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/qLImTEjIqD — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 4, 2025

Ye Gods! In the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, 'That's no moon; that's the governor of Illinois.'

Just like last year, the cringe is strong with this one.

We knew that Pritzker was a glutton for many things, but now it is clear that he is a glutton for punishment as well. But if he wants to beg for another good dragging on X, far be it from us to stand in his way. (Would you want to stand in the way of that?)

LOL.

When people look at Pritzker, a Jedi knight is not the first Star Wars character that comes to mind. He's a lot more like Jabba the Hutt, not only because of his physical appearance, but also because he's a corrupt gangster who resides in a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Completely wrong. Jabba the Hut never used a light saber. https://t.co/e9H3hyHzVX — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 4, 2025

You’re more of a JB the Hutt https://t.co/wc9Q4bhB9Q pic.twitter.com/66lduWrqTr — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 4, 2025

Aggghhh! OK, that picture is pure nightmare fuel.

cuz he's already had seconds and thirds. https://t.co/IcWWD3sPuz — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 4, 2025

HA.

Evil Sith lords in Star Wars lore are known for killing their masters.

In Pritzker's case, we think he might have eaten his master.

Ham Solo https://t.co/HZRpVrkrN8 — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 4, 2025

Correction: Hams Solo. There's no way Pritzker could stop at just one.

Dude looks like he ate the entire cantina. https://t.co/8zfUWEP9GG — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 4, 2025

He looks like he ate the entire planet Tatooine.

Oh, wait. That's Galactus, from the Marvel universe. Hey, we think we've got an idea for Pritzker's next cringe costume.

We'll take, 'Things Governor Prtizker Has Never Said In His Life' for $800, Alex.

O BLT Wan Kenobi https://t.co/SrTW2rnWZ3 — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 5, 2025

That's a good one, except we're not sure that Pritzker knows what 'lettuce' is.

Ewan McGregor is going to have to start eating a LOT of spaghetti and fried chicken if he wants to revisit this character again.

"...as if millions of people cringed in disgust and were suddenly silenced." https://t.co/5AhiPPmkDu pic.twitter.com/7mRVAhQ4ne — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) May 4, 2025

We're just happy that Sir Alec Guinness isn't around anymore to have to witness this photo.

Luke Piestalker — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 4, 2025

Mark Hamill has returned to X, but thankfully, he took Star Wars Day off from his incessant whining.

(Also, there is something very creepy about Prtizker dressing as Luke Skywalker and his wife dressing as Leia, since they were, in fact, brother and sister.)

Jedi Master Chins and Princess Layers https://t.co/3Ed5cjJh5o — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) May 4, 2025

Nice try, Boba Fat https://t.co/unmRqDqw8p — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 5, 2025

LOL. 'Boba Fat.'

Pritzker could only be a bounty hunter if the bounty was a box of Twinkies.

Revenge of the Carbohydrates — Samantha (@SN1onX) May 4, 2025

Jedi knights are supposed to have a high midichlorian count (whatever the heck those are).

Pritzker must have counted his cholesterol by mistake.

Wait, is that a turkey, or is Pritzker eating the younglings?

Why can no one make a decent sequel these days https://t.co/pgKzz6gYCM — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 4, 2025

This is the worst Star Wars film. https://t.co/rzzSQz66SO — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 4, 2025

And we thought that nothing could be worse than The Last Jedi.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

We saw that same look on RFK, Jr.'s face when Donald Trump made him eat McDonald's on Trump Force One.

OK. That's it. We're done. We just died. LOL.

We're not sure why Pritzker keeps insisting on posting this same photo and caption every year of Star Wars Day.

But as long as he keeps doing it, we'll keep laughing at him.

May the Flab be with him.