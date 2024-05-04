LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry Out in Cringe

Few things are more cringe-inducing than politicians playing the 'one of us' card with popular culture. Look, we realize, at some level, they're just people too, but it almost always comes across as 'I'm just like you' Tryhard Level 11.
J.B. Pritzker dropped in from the Illinois System long enough to post some Star Wars cosplay that was definitely not an exception to the rule.
To be clear, it is an old photo he's shared before, and it's just as cringeworthy now.
Twitter/X never misses an opportunity to tell them about it either, and we get to enjoy the laughs!
May the Fourth be with you, Illinois! pic.twitter.com/fCLyqeZGzf— JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 4, 2024
YOWZA.
It probably would have been bad enough with some bedsheets and bathrobes, but the costumes, hair styling, and photo editing mean they put some money and time into this … not something most normal people can do.
This is the kind of thing that makes people think 'Yeah, they're not like us'.
May 4, 2024
Why do they do this?
Obese- Won Kenobi— DefiDave34 🐷🟪 (@davet3434) May 4, 2024
Bwahaha! We are dying over here!
I’m sorry to the rest of the nation, on behalf of all Illinoisans. We really aren’t this bad. https://t.co/u4JU4RjQvu— Shamasha (@ShamashaPa) May 4, 2024
Get it together, Illinois. You folks have been on a bit of a downtrend since you gave us Lincoln.
May 4, 2024
They just can't help themselves.
https://t.co/B107qc1oiW pic.twitter.com/uLtG4mbQ6G— . (@LoneStarTexian) May 4, 2024
LOL.
I never knew Jabba the Hutt was a secret Jedi all along. https://t.co/2aTD7wJCO4— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 4, 2024
Recommended
May 4, 2024
'Ee una gran poo doo Jedi' - Jabba the Hut
This is why no one takes politicians seriously anymore.— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 4, 2024
Social media has made it way too hard for politicians to try to earn cheap points by clowning themselves.
Is this cringe?— Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) May 4, 2024
Or just pathetic https://t.co/pWcZHCk2HU
Yes.
May 4, 2024
HAHA!
May 4, 2024
Please, make it stop.
Introducing the light-fork.— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 4, 2024
Able to cut thru an entire buffet table in one swipe. https://t.co/5McbGAEkhN
Ouch.
Looks like Porkins got a promotion! https://t.co/n3bh7ZGvNj— Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) May 4, 2024
LOLOLOL! Star Wars fans laughed.
Emperor heart palpitations https://t.co/5NXEcHBPZ6— The Reign Maker 🇵🇭🧸🇺🇸 (@TribeCalledRye) May 4, 2024
Why are Star Wars fans so dead set on making me hate Star Wars? https://t.co/KeGlp4gTYj— spoonee🐊 (@YouSpooneeBard) May 4, 2024
We probably should have left Star Wars alone after the 80s, but here we are.
