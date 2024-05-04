LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry Out in Cringe

Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:30 PM on May 04, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Few things are more cringe-inducing than politicians playing the 'one of us' card with popular culture. Look, we realize, at some level, they're just people too, but it almost always comes across as 'I'm just like you' Tryhard Level 11.

J.B. Pritzker dropped in from the Illinois System long enough to post some Star Wars cosplay that was definitely not an exception to the rule.

To be clear, it is an old photo he's shared before, and it's just as cringeworthy now.

Twitter/X never misses an opportunity to tell them about it either, and we get to enjoy the laughs!

YOWZA.

It probably would have been bad enough with some bedsheets and bathrobes, but the costumes, hair styling, and photo editing mean they put some money and time into this … not something most normal people can do.

This is the kind of thing that makes people think 'Yeah, they're not like us'.

Why do they do this?

Bwahaha! We are dying over here!

Get it together, Illinois. You folks have been on a bit of a downtrend since you gave us Lincoln.

They just can't help themselves.

LOL.

'Ee una gran poo doo Jedi' - Jabba the Hut

Social media has made it way too hard for politicians to try to earn cheap points by clowning themselves.

Yes.

HAHA!

Please, make it stop.

Ouch.

LOLOLOL! Star Wars fans laughed.

We probably should have left Star Wars alone after the 80s, but here we are.

Tags: FUNNY GOVERNOR ILLINOIS STAR WARS

