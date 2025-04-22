Scott Jennings: The Modern Left Uses Threats and Shame to Keep Members Like Bill Maher in Line

Comedian and TV host Bill Maher committed an unforgivable sin in the eyes of his fellow Democrats. He not only had dinner with President Donald Trump but spoke favorably of Trump and the experience. We covered that dinner and reactions here, here, and here. Now Maher is catching flak for attending the dinner from fellow comedian Larry David who wrote a scathing op-ed for The New York Times. Scott Jennings says the modern left is trying to silence Maher.
Scott Jennings says Larry David’s attack on Bill Maher wasn’t about dinner—it was the modern left threatening the next person into silence.
Larry David just dropped a venom-laced op-ed in the New York Times titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” unleashing on Bill Maher for one thing: having dinner with President Donald Trump.
But as @ScottJenningsKY pointed out, this wasn’t really about Maher at all.
It was the modern left doing what it does best—weaponizing public shame to keep others in line.“The message of this is not to——because Bill Maher, first of all, I totally agree. He's totally in the right to do it,” Jennings said.
“And I loved his monologue, even though I disagree with most everything he believes politically, he was right to do this and he was right to speak out about it.”
Then he exposed the real playbook.
“But this isn't about that dinner. It's about the next one. Because this is the modern left. It's an attempt always to intimidate people into not ever doing it again.”
“It's to silence yourselves or we'll do it for you. That's the purpose of this op ed, so that the next comedian or the next person on the American left chooses not to speak to Donald Trump.”
“This is all an effort to get people not to do what you just said, which is to talk to each other and our political leaders.”
This is how the modern left enforces obedience: torch one person in public—so no one else dares step out of line.
NEW: Scott Jennings says Larry David’s attack on Bill Maher wasn’t about dinner—it was the modern left threatening the next person into silence.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 22, 2025
Larry David just dropped a venom-laced op-ed in the New York Times titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” unleashing on Bill Maher for one… pic.twitter.com/qcmvvKlw58
They always go after their own when they don’t stick to the “program”.— Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) April 22, 2025
That’s the truth.
Democrats and the left hate it when one of their own tries to connect with those they disagree with. Commenters see this often.
This is what the left does when one of their own doesn’t follow marching orders.— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 22, 2025
How dare he show a semblance of civility to the President of The United States?— American Highlander (@AmHighlander1) April 22, 2025
How dare he actually have a conversation with someone and enjoy himself?
How dare he show that we don't have to be so full of hatred all of the time?
Same tactics they've used for years
Threats and attacks usually keep Dems in line.
Many posters noticed how Jennings’ words hit Dems on the CNN panel.
Man Scott Jennings is so on the money. I loved watching the jaw dropping reactions by the rest of them as Scott dropped truth bombs right in their faces.— elephants are cool 🇺🇸🐶🐊🐢🐞🦅🐘🍺🙃🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsExists) April 22, 2025
The face people always make when you call out exactly what they are doing but still have to act offended by the fact you are calling them out pic.twitter.com/g4W41xEXap— EndangeredMises (@Endangered97293) April 22, 2025
Let them eat their own. It’s only a matter of time before the Democrat party implodes.— Monster 🇺🇸 (@MEGAMAGAMONSTER) April 22, 2025
Although it would be nice for Dems and lefties to see the light, posters are okay with the Democrat Party simply destroying itself at this point. We’re not going to argue against that.
