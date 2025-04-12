'My Dinner With Trump:' Bill Maher Goes to Washington and Here's What He Has to Say About the President

Two weeks ago, comedian Bill Maher flew to Washington D.C. for a dinner with President Donald Trump. Maher, as we all know, is not a fan of the President, and the President is not a fan of Maher.

But watch what Maher calls his 'book report' on the evening (NSFW language warning, we recommend listening with headphones):

Twelve days ago, I had dinner with President Trump, a dinner that my friend @KidRock set up because we share the belief that there has to be something better than hurling insults from 3000 miles away. pic.twitter.com/KE2t2eyBkI — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 12, 2025

Very interesting.

What you describe is the Trump on the Rogan podcast.



It’s the Trump at the now infamous Trump rallies.



It’s exactly how people who have met Trump in person describe him.



That you had to handle your audience with kid gloves to state what half the country knows is telling. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 12, 2025

Very telling. And we're sure he's going to get a lot of hate from the Left over it.

I hate Hitler comparisons, but there are endless accounts of notable people who met Hitler in person and said he was charming and personable (while he was plotting genocide). Of course, Maher doesn't have to worry about the economy, as he's a millionaire. — MDWhite (@White3D64197) April 12, 2025

Sigh. This is so tiresome.

I cannot decide which is sadder — a suck up dinner with Tr^mp or being friends with Kid Rock. — Susan Arnot Heaney (@SusanHeaney) April 12, 2025

Neither is sad, Susan.

But we can expect no better from people who cut off family over politics.

Back to sanity.

Amazing how long it takes the smartest people on the left to figure out what the average MAGA supporter figured out ten years ago — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 12, 2025

The thing Maher doesn't seem to understand is we also like the public persona, after years of Republican candidates who rolled over for the media, even when the media lied about them. We wanted someone who was going to tell the media to go pound sand, and President Trump does it.

Crazy what happens when you meet the man instead of MSNBC’s cartoon version. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 12, 2025

Crazy, indeed.

To be honest this was a great moment for America because it showed we can get along and laugh together and talk politics without hating each other. Thank you Bill and Rock — John Rinaldo (@giannipov) April 12, 2025

Gives us hope.

This is an important moment for Americans of all political beliefs - listen to it. https://t.co/wDaP3DF5WX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 12, 2025

It's worth a listen.

Thanks @billmaher I’d love to see other public figures have these kind of conversations. 🫶 https://t.co/zKLCqY7j0X — Justin Brady (@JustinBrady) April 12, 2025

So would we.

TDS: The Democrats are absolutely losing their minds over Bill Maher’s love letter to Trump. If you haven’t already, watch it, and then go read the comments from the left…🤣 https://t.co/UJ8HE2vbmo — @amuse (@amuse) April 12, 2025

They've lost their minds. Again.

