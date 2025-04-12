Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
'My Dinner With Trump:' Bill Maher Goes to Washington and Here's What He Has to Say About the President

Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Two weeks ago, comedian Bill Maher flew to Washington D.C. for a dinner with President Donald Trump. Maher, as we all know, is not a fan of the President, and the President is not a fan of Maher.

But watch what Maher calls his 'book report' on the evening (NSFW language warning, we recommend listening with headphones):

Very interesting.

Very telling. And we're sure he's going to get a lot of hate from the Left over it.

Sigh. This is so tiresome.

Neither is sad, Susan.

But we can expect no better from people who cut off family over politics.

Back to sanity.

The thing Maher doesn't seem to understand is we also like the public persona, after years of Republican candidates who rolled over for the media, even when the media lied about them. We wanted someone who was going to tell the media to go pound sand, and President Trump does it.

Crazy, indeed.

Gives us hope.

It's worth a listen.

So would we.

They've lost their minds. Again.

