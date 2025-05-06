YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted)

And There Was Much Rejoicing! Bloomberg Says the IRS Has Lost More Than...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 06, 2025
Meme

"Hey, Siri: Can you give us a great example of how Democrats are completely out of touch with the American people?"

If you asked that question, the first answer you might get is last night's Met Gala, the annual MOMA benefit in Manhattan that routinely features leftist elites in gaudy, outlandish outfits. (Remember AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress that she never actually paid for?)

That, of course, is Al Sharpton, not Al Roker, but Holly Briden loves to make jokes. 

Twitchy will have more coverage today about one of the WORST outfits of the evening from a very familiar figure in attendance last night. 

But right behind the Met Gala, the next answer Siri might give to identify out-of-touch Democrats is being featured in a New Yorker magazine fawning photospread called 'Power Houses' about notable New York City influencers. 

The pictures are everything you'd expect (and yes, Sharpton is also in there). Uber-rich social elitists living in lavish homes that no ordinary person could ever afford, looking super serious in their poses for the camera, while their soulless eyes look down with disdain on the hoi polloi. 

But one photo above all the rest was the epitome of the detached, cold, heartless leftist elite: a picture of billionaire Alex Soros and his fiancée, former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. 

Take a gander: 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Look at how relatable they are. That picture is going to play beautifully in all of the swing states in America. 

There are so many things wrong with this photo, we're almost not sure where to begin, but maybe we should start with how 'in love' the two appear to be with each other. 

HA. 

The way they're barely holding hands and intently staring in any direction except at each other, they look like they're afraid they might catch something contagious.

Hey, at least dentists' offices sometimes have clown paintings and Highlights magazine. 

But there's no Goofus and Gallant in this photo. Just two Goofuses. 

What's with that sourpuss on Abedin's face? She looks like she's about to ask her former boss to make sure the photographer has an 'accident.'

Here's another interpretation of Soros's and Abedin's cold, lifeless faces: 

HAHAHAHA. 

Wait ... that was a joke, right? Right? 

Remember, kids: there's no (D) in oligarchy. 

They're both the salt of the earth. The Rust Belt is going to love this.

OK, we can tell you that. We'd be lying, but that's a fundamental part of the Democrat brand, so it fits. 

LOL. 

We'd be willing to let President Trump do pretty much whatever he wants if he promises we never have to see this photo again. 

As Bill Murray said in Ghostbusters, 'Yes, it's true. This man has no ...' Ahem. Well, you know the rest. 

This writer is no fashion or interior decorating expert, but that seems like an odd choice. 

Then again, the furniture looks like it has more life in it than either of the two (alleged) humans in the picture. 

There you go. Liven this photoshoot up a little bit. 

And it's still on brand for the left with that edit. 

This is true. We're pretty sure Sophocles wrote that a long time ago. 

But we don't want to let Soros and Abedin have all the lifeless fun. 

Here are some other photos from the spread that we mentioned above: 

Sweet Lord Jesus. There's AOC, pretending that she knows how to knit; Ella Emhoff, the poster child for asexual reproduction; and the good Reverend Al, who oddly is posing in front of a photo of himself and some weird structure that looks like a cage for small children.

Narcissism is the religion of the left, after all. But he needs more pictures of himself if he wants to measure up to Tony Fauci. 

Isn't she supposed to be a model? ... Or something? 

As for AOC, the picture of her fake crying in front of an empty parking lot was more believable than the one that appeared in the New Yorker. 

'Oligarchy for me, but not for thee.' She's only missing her private jet touring partner, Bernie Sanders. 

He must have been out of town, slumming it in one of his three homes. 

And there it is, everyone. The new Democrat outreach program to average American voters, featuring some of our favorite cast of characters and highlighted by two genuine folk heroes: Alex Soros and Huma Abedin. 

Why do we get the feeling that this was all David Hogg's idea? 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


