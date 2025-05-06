YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted)

"Hey, Siri: Can you give us a great example of how Democrats are completely out of touch with the American people?"

If you asked that question, the first answer you might get is last night's Met Gala, the annual MOMA benefit in Manhattan that routinely features leftist elites in gaudy, outlandish outfits. (Remember AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress that she never actually paid for?)

Al Roker is looking trim and sexy in a figure flattering tuxedo #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RkB9C6Hu60 — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 5, 2025

That, of course, is Al Sharpton, not Al Roker, but Holly Briden loves to make jokes.

Twitchy will have more coverage today about one of the WORST outfits of the evening from a very familiar figure in attendance last night.

But right behind the Met Gala, the next answer Siri might give to identify out-of-touch Democrats is being featured in a New Yorker magazine fawning photospread called 'Power Houses' about notable New York City influencers.

The pictures are everything you'd expect (and yes, Sharpton is also in there). Uber-rich social elitists living in lavish homes that no ordinary person could ever afford, looking super serious in their poses for the camera, while their soulless eyes look down with disdain on the hoi polloi.

But one photo above all the rest was the epitome of the detached, cold, heartless leftist elite: a picture of billionaire Alex Soros and his fiancée, former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Take a gander:

Wow. Just ... wow.

Look at how relatable they are. That picture is going to play beautifully in all of the swing states in America.

There are so many things wrong with this photo, we're almost not sure where to begin, but maybe we should start with how 'in love' the two appear to be with each other.

Loved this picture of me, a heterosexual, and my wife who I love being physically intimate with. pic.twitter.com/tBFRjzt1Aj — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 5, 2025

HA.

The way they're barely holding hands and intently staring in any direction except at each other, they look like they're afraid they might catch something contagious.

tasteless, frigid, antiseptic.



I’ve been in dentist’s offices with more soul and character. pic.twitter.com/h5q1pFSZ6h — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 5, 2025

Hey, at least dentists' offices sometimes have clown paintings and Highlights magazine.

But there's no Goofus and Gallant in this photo. Just two Goofuses.

Stop asking if I was a Lesbian with Hillary, I'm totally into this guy pic.twitter.com/xy8tRN6DuJ — Drexl (@MedellinGooner) May 5, 2025

What's with that sourpuss on Abedin's face? She looks like she's about to ask her former boss to make sure the photographer has an 'accident.'

Here's another interpretation of Soros's and Abedin's cold, lifeless faces:

"My partner and I noticed you from across the sacrificial blood magic pyre and really dig your vibe" pic.twitter.com/38Ajp9dWL2 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 5, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

Wait ... that was a joke, right? Right?

Sure let's have that oligarchy conversation. https://t.co/R4qebdyK6d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2025

Remember, kids: there's no (D) in oligarchy.

One of, if not the most, powerful person in the Democratic Party. Very heartland. https://t.co/IE9CXzXuD7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 5, 2025

They're both the salt of the earth. The Rust Belt is going to love this.

Tell me how the left isn't the party of elite social climbers and trust fund babies. https://t.co/Jb6Xgxx6h2 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 5, 2025

OK, we can tell you that. We'd be lying, but that's a fundamental part of the Democrat brand, so it fits.

We’re being ruled by weird dorks https://t.co/bLMWXpTcBG — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 6, 2025

This photo made me fascist https://t.co/VjOroNuHB8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 5, 2025

LOL.

We'd be willing to let President Trump do pretty much whatever he wants if he promises we never have to see this photo again.

Huma Abedin used to be married to Carlos Danger (Anthony Weiner) so she’s gone from a guy who compulsively shared d** pics to a guy who probably doesn’t have one. https://t.co/ydOgpyhZhM — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) May 5, 2025

As Bill Murray said in Ghostbusters, 'Yes, it's true. This man has no ...' Ahem. Well, you know the rest.

Why did they dress up like their furniture? https://t.co/UHCXIPtVOV — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 5, 2025

This writer is no fashion or interior decorating expert, but that seems like an odd choice.

Then again, the furniture looks like it has more life in it than either of the two (alleged) humans in the picture.

pic.twitter.com/EYRIqzQid8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) May 5, 2025

There you go. Liven this photoshoot up a little bit.

And it's still on brand for the left with that edit.

Whom the gods would destroy they first make subjects of a tone deaf magazine photo shoot https://t.co/yqrPi0JBCx — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 5, 2025

This is true. We're pretty sure Sophocles wrote that a long time ago.

But we don't want to let Soros and Abedin have all the lifeless fun.

Here are some other photos from the spread that we mentioned above:

Lades and gentlemen, the Democrat party pic.twitter.com/LyaXAM3NxY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 5, 2025

Sweet Lord Jesus. There's AOC, pretending that she knows how to knit; Ella Emhoff, the poster child for asexual reproduction; and the good Reverend Al, who oddly is posing in front of a photo of himself and some weird structure that looks like a cage for small children.

Of course Al Sharpton has a photo of just himself hanging on his wall. https://t.co/w6DkjP40gv pic.twitter.com/sVfO3RGlA4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 5, 2025

Narcissism is the religion of the left, after all. But he needs more pictures of himself if he wants to measure up to Tony Fauci.

Harry Potter and the Curse of Bad Wall Art pic.twitter.com/EnhQeXpomX — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 5, 2025

Ella Emhoff standing on her sofa and clutching her dog like the floor is lava with the calves of a professional hockey player and looking really upset about the whole thing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2025

Isn't she supposed to be a model? ... Or something?

As for AOC, the picture of her fake crying in front of an empty parking lot was more believable than the one that appeared in the New Yorker.

AOC pretending she is knitting the ugliest giant sock on earth, displays her voodoo altar and is included in The New Yorker's article highlighting the Approved Leftist Oligarchy: pic.twitter.com/hAsJFH7By4 — Gnome_Sane (@gnomesane2) May 5, 2025

'Oligarchy for me, but not for thee.' She's only missing her private jet touring partner, Bernie Sanders.

He must have been out of town, slumming it in one of his three homes.

And there it is, everyone. The new Democrat outreach program to average American voters, featuring some of our favorite cast of characters and highlighted by two genuine folk heroes: Alex Soros and Huma Abedin.

Why do we get the feeling that this was all David Hogg's idea?

