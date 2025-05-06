YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a...
And There Was Much Rejoicing! Bloomberg Says the IRS Has Lost More Than 30 Percent of Auditors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on May 06, 2025

It can be difficult at times to write about some of the truly horrible events that happen in the world here at Twitchy. Terrorist attacks, assassination attempts, crimes committed by illegal aliens, and, of course, Joy Behar speaking (shudder). 

So, it's nice every once in a while when we can write about something that is a completely uplifting story. Something we can all get behind, that makes America happy, and we know will just bring a smile to everyone's faces. 

This is one of those stories. 

So, let's not bury the lede any further. Let's get right to it. Ladies and gentlemen, it gives us great pleasure to present our Twitchy Feel-Good Story of the Week: 

HOORAY! Thank you, DOGE! 

OK, so it's not a perfect story. That would have been if the IRS had lost 100 percent of its auditors. But it's a start, and we'll take what we can get. 

Here are some more details from Bloomberg UK

More than 3,600 revenue agents — responsible for collecting tax payments — have left the IRS, according to an IRS watchdog report.

In addition, 18% of revenue officers, who oversee challenging tax cases, and 10% of tax examiners — front-line employees who review returns — have also left the agency, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a recent report.

The IRS downsizing is due to a series of moves, spurred by Musk’s DOGE, to cut the agency’s workforce. More than 7,300 probationary employees were terminated. More than 4,100 workers took Musk’s “Fork in the Road” resignation offer, followed by a second round of buyouts where more than 13,100 were approved to leave, according to the report.

Many of those probationary employees were hired under Joe Biden and his 'Inflation Reduction Act' (which, mysteriously, did not reduce inflation by even a fraction of a percent). 

We're happy to see all of those workers fired so that they can pursue their true calling in life, which is probably kicking puppies or stealing candy from babies. 

We're gonna' miss them so much. Honestly. There may be tears. 

Or, you know, not.

We didn't just vote for it. We have had inappropriate fantasies about it. 

Of course, even with news as wonderful as this, we know that the killjoys on the left will sputter their usual refrain that this will prevent the IRS from going after billionaires. 

(Cue Bernie Sanders screaming from one of his three homes.)

Except, they never seem to do that, do they? It's always the small-business entrepreneur with an Etsy account who they go after, isn't it? 

Yes, that is exactly who the IRS targets (as well as Democrats' political opponents). 

And that's exactly why Biden hired so many new agents and enacted a rule that lowered the threshold for reporting income through payment apps (like PayPal or Venmo) from $20,000 to $600.

That rule has not been abolished yet, but we hope that can be our next feel-good story. 

There is none. 

OK, fine. We suppose that there is some bad news in that the IRS headquarters is still standing and has not been reduced to a pile of rubble. 

There you go. That's the spirit. 

Champagne corks have been popped. Balloons are falling from the ceiling. 

Or, better yet, eliminate the federal income tax entirely. 

Talk about everyone in America throwing a party. The shindig might never end if that ever came to pass. 

For now, we'll take our small victories and happy news where we can get them. 

And the IRS having 3,600 fewer agents to deliver unlicensed protology exams to American taxpayers is a great start. 

