‘Rocky’ Revelation: Bill Maher’s White House Dinner KO’s Legacy Media’s False Image of Trump

‘If I can change and you can change, everybody can change!’ - Rocky Balboa, 1985

The recent White House dinner between President Donald Trump and TV host Bill Maher shows that one’s opinions about a person are not set in stone. Twitchy favorite, MAZE, demonstrates this in his latest video with a nod to Sylvester Stallone’s 'Rocky IV.'

Nice before and after of Maher. (WATCH)

Most of the conflict in the world can be resolved by just watching Rocky IV more often. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9bPU3EnB4K — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2025

I loved the Rocky movies! 😂 — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) April 13, 2025

I can't believe how long ago Rocky 4 was. Time flying by. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2025

Isn’t that the darn truth. Enjoy every moment. — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) April 13, 2025

In November this Cold War classic film will be 40 years old.

Posters say Maher spending time with Trump showed him how much the media has lied about our President.

That's remarkable. You can tell Bill's dinner with Trump really had an impact on him. Although the Democrats are big mad about it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 13, 2025

His conversation with Matt Gaetz (who I don’t myself care for) was very telling because he kept saying he thought Gaetz was something completely different based on what he’d been reading in places like the NYT. — oh me (@spaceshipmoon) April 13, 2025

What the legacy media ‘reports’ and what is true are often at odds.

Maher still disagrees with Trump on many things but he sees him in a whole different light.

Bill's doing what he can to try & rehabilitate Trump's image in the public eye, and I respect him for that.

He's not the bad guy people try to make him out to be, and it's about time this country realizes that. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 13, 2025

Wild how the guy who used to call Trump an orange orangutan now talks about him like they might go halfsies on a timeshare. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 13, 2025

I want to believe he is being sincere. Time will tell. — WhiskyNoPeat (@Whiskynopeat) April 13, 2025

Some commenters still have their doubts about Maher. We don’t see a reason for him to deceive especially given his side’s outright hatred of Trump. As Rocky reminds us, ‘If I can change and you can change, everybody can change!’