Video Killed the Radical Star: Bernie Sanders Mad Elon Musk Made ‘Oligarchy’ Clips...
The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push...
VIP
The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union...
VIP
He's BAAAAAACK! John Fugelsang Returns to Try Lecturing Me on Christianity and Hate...
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get...
Lefty Author Don Winslow Is So Mad About the SAVE Act His ALL...
Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’
Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is...
NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Sui...
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an...
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and...

‘Rocky’ Revelation: Bill Maher’s White House Dinner KO’s Legacy Media’s False Image of Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 13, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

‘If I can change and you can change, everybody can change!’ - Rocky Balboa, 1985

The recent White House dinner between President Donald Trump and TV host Bill Maher shows that one’s opinions about a person are not set in stone. Twitchy favorite, MAZE, demonstrates this in his latest video with a nod to Sylvester Stallone’s 'Rocky IV.'

Advertisement

Nice before and after of Maher. (WATCH)

In November this Cold War classic film will be 40 years old.

Posters say Maher spending time with Trump showed him how much the media has lied about our President.

What the legacy media ‘reports’ and what is true are often at odds.

Maher still disagrees with Trump on many things but he sees him in a whole different light.

Recommended

Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Some commenters still have their doubts about Maher. We don’t see a reason for him to deceive especially given his side’s outright hatred of Trump. As Rocky reminds us, ‘If I can change and you can change, everybody can change!’

Tags: BILL MAHER DINNER DONALD TRUMP KID ROCK MOVIE OPINION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero
Amy Curtis
Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union Siblings
Brett T.
Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’
Brett T.
The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push Stock Investigation of Trump
Warren Squire
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get Kids
Brett T.
NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero Amy Curtis
Advertisement