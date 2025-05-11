Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons Unhinged by January 6

Sometimes, when you think X is a cesspool, the Reddit Lies account pops up in our timelines and reminds us that other social media sites are FAR worse.
Someone put a poll on Reddit asking which historical event Reddit users would travel back in time to stop, and the results are, well, interesting:
LMFAO pic.twitter.com/q4NFgDNN4T— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) May 11, 2025
Really?
January 6 was worse than the Holocaust, which killed more than six million people?
REALLY!?
For people wondering why Redditors are ranking J6 worse than the Holocaust: https://t.co/7e0ajVXyZK— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025
Her whole thread is brilliant.
Wow. Just WOW. They couldn’t be more wrong.— LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) May 11, 2025
They couldn't be.
"Broooo, Jan 6 was literally worse than genocides." pic.twitter.com/ToM9sESkrl— Apex Imperialist (@ApexImperialist) May 11, 2025
Heh.
It being Reddit I’m shocked The Holocaust got that many votes.— B. Jones (@B_Jones2009) May 11, 2025
So are we, frankly.
They all just feel real bad about Ashli Babbitt, obvs.— Mama Bear (@HomeTerf22) May 11, 2025
Obvs.
You have to remember that if any of those other things were happening right now, they would be cheering it on like they do Hamas.— broseph (@brosephblake) May 11, 2025
Wouldn't surprise us.
Reddit is tethered to reality like a snapped bungee cord. https://t.co/tCPGFkcTOL— Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) May 11, 2025
Recommended
That's a great turn of phrase.
It's pretty insane that Reddit is so tweaked that they genuinely believe this.— Grummz (@Grummz) May 11, 2025
This is the amount of mind warping that has been going on the past decade and a good reason why it has to stop. https://t.co/hQElJqqCJO
Yes it is.
The worst event isn't even listed here. The worst event in human history was the birth of Karl Marx. https://t.co/w7TeUmj3wG— AshTheArcticFox 🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@Snowy_ArcticFox) May 11, 2025
That's not wrong.
Some people actually think Jan 6th was a thing, it's crazy. My coworkers are genuinely retarded, they talk about it like it was the day their grandmother was eaten by pirhanas in front of them https://t.co/3jUONKv8Hn— DeadHusbando (@ZomboMattie) May 11, 2025
TRUTH.
