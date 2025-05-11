Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons Unhinged by January 6

Sometimes, when you think X is a cesspool, the Reddit Lies account pops up in our timelines and reminds us that other social media sites are FAR worse.

Someone put a poll on Reddit asking which historical event Reddit users would travel back in time to stop, and the results are, well, interesting:

Really?

January 6 was worse than the Holocaust, which killed more than six million people?

REALLY!?

For people wondering why Redditors are ranking J6 worse than the Holocaust: https://t.co/7e0ajVXyZK — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Her whole thread is brilliant.

Wow. Just WOW. They couldn’t be more wrong. — LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) May 11, 2025

They couldn't be.

"Broooo, Jan 6 was literally worse than genocides." pic.twitter.com/ToM9sESkrl — Apex Imperialist (@ApexImperialist) May 11, 2025

Heh.

It being Reddit I’m shocked The Holocaust got that many votes. — B. Jones (@B_Jones2009) May 11, 2025

So are we, frankly.

They all just feel real bad about Ashli Babbitt, obvs. — Mama Bear (@HomeTerf22) May 11, 2025

Obvs.

You have to remember that if any of those other things were happening right now, they would be cheering it on like they do Hamas. — broseph (@brosephblake) May 11, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us.

Reddit is tethered to reality like a snapped bungee cord. https://t.co/tCPGFkcTOL — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) May 11, 2025

That's a great turn of phrase.

It's pretty insane that Reddit is so tweaked that they genuinely believe this.



This is the amount of mind warping that has been going on the past decade and a good reason why it has to stop. https://t.co/hQElJqqCJO — Grummz (@Grummz) May 11, 2025

Yes it is.

The worst event isn't even listed here. The worst event in human history was the birth of Karl Marx. https://t.co/w7TeUmj3wG — AshTheArcticFox 🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@Snowy_ArcticFox) May 11, 2025

That's not wrong.

Some people actually think Jan 6th was a thing, it's crazy. My coworkers are genuinely retarded, they talk about it like it was the day their grandmother was eaten by pirhanas in front of them https://t.co/3jUONKv8Hn — DeadHusbando (@ZomboMattie) May 11, 2025

TRUTH.

