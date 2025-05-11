There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever...
ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage...
Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi,...
NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate Vows to Expand Sanctuary Policies to Make City Safer...
Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Sena...
The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare...
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer: 'The U.S. Has a Massive $1.2 Trillion Trade...
MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue
Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Surv...
The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for...
Jake Tapper Tweets What 'Anna Jarvis, Who Founded Mothers Day' Grew to Hate...
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big...
Neil deGrasse Tyson's Latest Deep Thought on Jesus and Guns Has the Intellectual...
Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About...

Really? REALLY?! Reddit Lies Shares Poll Showing Reddit Is Full of Left-Wing Loons Unhinged by January 6

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 11, 2025
meme

Sometimes, when you think X is a cesspool, the Reddit Lies account pops up in our timelines and reminds us that other social media sites are FAR worse.

Someone put a poll on Reddit asking which historical event Reddit users would travel back in time to stop, and the results are, well, interesting:

Advertisement

Really?

January 6 was worse than the Holocaust, which killed more than six million people?

REALLY!?

Her whole thread is brilliant.

They couldn't be.

Heh.

So are we, frankly.

Obvs.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Recommended

There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's a great turn of phrase.

Yes it is.

That's not wrong.

TRUTH.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HOLOCAUST POLL REDDIT JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)
Amy Curtis
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy
Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi, Get DRAGGED Instead
Amy Curtis
The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare and 17th C Trans Folks
Amy Curtis
ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage Costs to Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Senator Murphy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her) Amy Curtis
Advertisement