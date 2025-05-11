The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie

Please sit down before you read this article because the news may shock you. Just kidding, it won't shock you in the least. The Corporate Media is lying to the public again. This time, it was Jon Karl.

ABC EXCLUSIVE: President Trump is poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar.



It’s to be used as Air Force One and then transferred to the Trump library by January 2029.



Perhaps the biggest foreign gift ever. DOJ insists it’s legal, not bribery, not violation of… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2025

Wow! That sounds pretty bad. Surely President Trump isn't accepting a whole plane from Qatar that he will take with him when he leaves office? This really doesn't look good for President Trump. Why would he agree to this? Oh, never mind! He didn't.

President Donald Trump is so desperate for a new Air Force One jet that he asked a Florida-based company to overhaul a plane once used by the Qatari government. The moves comes amid years-long delays in the provision of two replacements for the aging presidential planes that the president commissioned during his last time in office. After becoming frustrated at Boeing's apparently inability to deliver the order Trump wants L3Harris, a defense contractor, to transform the luxury aircraft previously used by Qatar by the fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.

So, Boeing hasn't delivered a plane for President Trump and so he is desperate and needs a plane from SOMEWHERE. Jon Karl left that part out.

Wow who could have guessed this story from @jonkarl is a lie?



Here's the actual story of Trump renovating a plane that Qatar once owned, because Boeing has failed to deliver a new air force one



It almost feels like @jonkarl is being paid by Boeing https://t.co/DGEdGsWTFD https://t.co/k40P7OZOfH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025

This story was reported on by @jdawsey1 in the WSJ TEN DAYS AGO



Then today @jonkarl decided to make up a bunch of lies https://t.co/yMDHBHnXPD pic.twitter.com/zIl9cUlCPr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025

It's almost like he waited until a holiday when people will just skim their phones while waiting for brunch reservations and really not wait for the whole story.

Here's the link to the WSJ story.

We have to do these dumb follow up tweets with links because Elon thinks hyperlinks are a threat to humanityhttps://t.co/g0vKgtQQPy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025

Elon needs to fix that, too.

This is the real story to me



Boeing (like they always do) is far behind schedule after they've vacuumed up tons and tons of taxpayer money



And all of a sudden made up hit pieces hit the news to try and give cover to Boeing



Is Boeing PR at work here? https://t.co/jUlb4W4ZuR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025

If Boeing PR is at work, Jon Karl is putting in work for them. Allegedly, of course and for educational purposes only.

Calling it

Yellow Journalism is not enough



MSM - spinning lies - to stay with

The Narrative https://t.co/MhaglnZ1VV — William Floyd (@BF191) May 11, 2025

So, Jonathan Karl is a liar and ABC News gets eggs in their faces! No wonder why people hate the legacy media! https://t.co/8JB3oSgnFX — Damian (@1mitee) May 11, 2025

It's no wonder at all.