The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Please sit down before you read this article because the news may shock you. Just kidding, it won't shock you in the least. The Corporate Media is lying to the public again. This time, it was Jon Karl. 

Wow! That sounds pretty bad. Surely President Trump isn't accepting a whole plane from Qatar that he will take with him when he leaves office? This really doesn't look good for President Trump. Why would he agree to this? Oh, never mind! He didn't. 

President Donald Trump is so desperate for a new Air Force One jet that he asked a Florida-based company to overhaul a plane once used by the Qatari government.

The moves comes amid years-long delays in the provision of two replacements for the aging presidential planes that the president commissioned during his last time in office. 

After becoming frustrated at Boeing's apparently inability to deliver the order Trump wants L3Harris, a defense contractor, to transform the luxury aircraft previously used by Qatar by the fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.

So, Boeing hasn't delivered a plane for President Trump and so he is desperate and needs a plane from SOMEWHERE. Jon Karl left that part out. 

It's almost like he waited until a holiday when people will just skim their phones while waiting for brunch reservations and really not wait for the whole story. 

Elon needs to fix that, too. 

If Boeing PR is at work, Jon Karl is putting in work for them. Allegedly, of course and for educational purposes only.

It's no wonder at all.

