There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 11, 2025
meme

We ... yeah. We got nothing.

J.K. Rowling just shared the stupidest pro-trans argument we've ever seen, and we don't even know how to respond to it.

So we'll just share it with you, dear readers, so we can all bask in the stupidity together:

Wowza.

Also, the gif made this writer laugh out loud.

These two things -- the Pope taking his papal name and men saying they're women -- aren't even in the same universe.

This is almost beyond parody.

You will not.

And therein lies (part of) the difference.

You cannot.

Because he's, you know, Catholic.

They miss all the points.

Truth.

You're right. It's not complicated. He's actually the pope.

A man who says he's a woman is still a man.

Case closed.

So, so much.

