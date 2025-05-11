There It Is! This Is the STUPIDEST Pro-Trans Argument J.K. Rowling Has Ever Heard (and We Agree With Her)

We ... yeah. We got nothing.

J.K. Rowling just shared the stupidest pro-trans argument we've ever seen, and we don't even know how to respond to it.

So we'll just share it with you, dear readers, so we can all bask in the stupidity together:

You think you’ve heard the last word in bats**t gender identity arguments and then you see a post saying that using the new Pope’s title instead of his birth name is exactly the same as accepting that a man is a woman if he says he is. pic.twitter.com/vJRSUw29dO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 10, 2025

Wowza.

Also, the gif made this writer laugh out loud.

Ha ha ha. Jane Fae tried to hit me with that "gotcha" 7 years ago.



Fun fact: they wanted us both stood together. He's around 6 foot 5, I'm 5 foot 5. He insisted on chairs. Plus. He hogged the hair & make-up assistant. I got a quick 5 seconds 😆https://t.co/kM2X0nkBDJ — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) May 10, 2025

These two things -- the Pope taking his papal name and men saying they're women -- aren't even in the same universe.

We need studies into how so many people became so excruciatingly ridiculous. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 10, 2025

This is almost beyond parody.

Will I be arrested for dead naming him if I call him Robert? — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) May 11, 2025

You will not.

And therein lies (part of) the difference.

Also… I don’t think you can self ID as the pope. 🤔 — Duncan (@DuncanHenry78) May 10, 2025

You cannot.

The pope says no to trans rights pic.twitter.com/DdegsKKvGJ — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) May 10, 2025

Because he's, you know, Catholic.

A man can become Pope. A man cannot become a woman. Did these people miss the point of what we have been arguing all these years? — Stray Cat Again (@StrayCatAgain) May 10, 2025

They miss all the points.

JK Rowling's X account is one of my greatest sources of delight on the whole wide internet. Seriously. She makes me grateful for the gift that it is to be able to read. https://t.co/0VoA5SSzid — Kipsy (@Kipsy153) May 10, 2025

Truth.

I think you just missed the point. If you can call the new pop by his new name instead of his birth name, then you can call a trans person by the name they choose. It's not complicated, you incompetent pile of s**t. https://t.co/HYwvlf1boP — Stez Mutiny (@ClassicAnarcho) May 11, 2025

You're right. It's not complicated. He's actually the pope.

A man who says he's a woman is still a man.

Case closed.

Omg how I love this woman 🤣👏 https://t.co/XZWUVeyNFl — Autistic Human Female ♀️ (@AutisticHFemale) May 11, 2025

So, so much.

