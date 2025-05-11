Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi, Get DRAGGED Instead

It's amazing the depths to which the media will sink to smear someone. There was a time when saying something people found 'offensive' was what could get you canceled, and now they've expanded that net to looking at things people like and share on social media as the next outrage du jour.

Pope Leo XIV, who was named the Catholic pontiff this week, has two brothers.

Mediaite wasted no time digging into the social media posts of one of them, and they're mad about what they found.

The Pope's Floridian Brother Shared a Video Calling Pelosi as a 'Drunk C***' and Scolded 'Crying' Libs 'Suffering From TDS' https://t.co/XjtGTCyltb — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 11, 2025

They write:

Weeks earlier, on April 18, Lou Prevost shared a video meme on Facebook for a mock support group for liberals struggling to cope with a second Trump administration. He commented, 'For my upset, crying, and left-leaning friends and others suffering from TDS, this service seems right for you.' On April 4, Prevost shared a video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from the 1990s going to bat for hitting China with tariffs. Pelosi has since changed her stance on the issue. He also alluded to a baseless conspiracy theory that accused Pelosi’s husband of being romantically involved with the man who broke into their home and attacked him with a hammer.

'Journalism', ladies and gents.

Yep.

The media does not.

If we're doing families now, can we go back to the Biden family? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 11, 2025

For some reason, they're off limits.

"Forget it Jake. It's Floridatown." — 30 Helens Agree: 🇮🇳🇵🇰 have you tried rebooting (@30_Helens_Redux) May 11, 2025

Heh.

ok cool, so the family is normal. — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) May 11, 2025

Right? Most relatable thing ever.

And the Pope's brother is correct — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) May 11, 2025

Hard to argue otherwise.

This has a sitcom in the making — Shane the Pain (@shane_spink) May 11, 2025

Yes, it does.

Absolutely.

For once, a less famous sibling who doesn't embarrass his more famous brother by telling it like it is... https://t.co/R1cUBd0Hx0 pic.twitter.com/T3OYQ6OOsP — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 11, 2025

Right?

Billy Carter maintains his reputation.

They chose the wrong brother. https://t.co/rFp6Br9g3C — john smith (@sombrelyric) May 11, 2025

Heh.

LMAO.

good thing his brother is pope then, right? https://t.co/QLAhdLSqFa — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 11, 2025

Right.

