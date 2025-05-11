ABC News Is SAD the NOAA Will No Longer Tie Natural Disaster Damage...
VIP
WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In...

Scumbags at Mediaite Try Dragging Pope's Brother for Sharing Vid About Nancy Pelosi, Get DRAGGED Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 11, 2025
Townhall Media

It's amazing the depths to which the media will sink to smear someone. There was a time when saying something people found 'offensive' was what could get you canceled, and now they've expanded that net to looking at things people like and share on social media as the next outrage du jour.

Pope Leo XIV, who was named the Catholic pontiff this week, has two brothers.

Mediaite wasted no time digging into the social media posts of one of them, and they're mad about what they found.

They write:

Weeks earlier, on April 18, Lou Prevost shared a video meme on Facebook for a mock support group for liberals struggling to cope with a second Trump administration.

He commented, 'For my upset, crying, and left-leaning friends and others suffering from TDS, this service seems right for you.'

On April 4, Prevost shared a video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from the 1990s going to bat for hitting China with tariffs. Pelosi has since changed her stance on the issue. He also alluded to a baseless conspiracy theory that accused Pelosi’s husband of being romantically involved with the man who broke into their home and attacked him with a hammer.

'Journalism', ladies and gents.

Yep.

The media does not.

For some reason, they're off limits.

The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare and 17th C Trans Folks
Amy Curtis
Heh.

Right? Most relatable thing ever.

Hard to argue otherwise.

Yes, it does.

Absolutely.

Right?

Billy Carter maintains his reputation.

Heh.

LMAO.

Right.

