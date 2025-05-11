Trump Nukes Martha Raddatz and Her ‘Slopadopolus’ Circus and Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on May 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Well, well, well—Donald J. Trump is back at it, taking a swing at ABC’s Martha Raddatz and her “Slopadopolus show” (sorry, George Stephanopoulos, that nickname’s gotta sting). Trump’s latest Truth Social post is a masterclass in shade-throwing, and the replies are pure gold. Let’s dive in!

Trump calling out Raddatz for being “Trump Deranged” while flexing his Catholic vote win? Classic. And that dig at Bob Iger and ABC’s “low rated shows”? Chef’s kiss. Naturally, X users had some thoughts, and they didn’t hold back—let’s check out the best of the bunch.

Oh, you know Trump’s in the ring with those verbal punches—grab the popcorn, because this fight’s just getting started!  

Short, sweet, and straight to the point—Trump’s fanbase is ready to build a statue for this man, one tweet at a time.

Donkey, huh? Nice little jab at the Dems there—someone’s enjoying this beatdown with a side of political puns! They certainly do make you know whats of themselves! 

Savage! Calling Raddatz a “has-been” while roasting ABC’s bench? That’s the kind of double-tap shade we live for. 

Legacy news getting dragged again—sounds like Twitter is the only place for the real scoop, and this user’s here for the liberal tears! Scott Jennings gets a nightly pound of flesh from the libs and its glorious.

No words needed—just a good old laugh emoji to say, “Trump, you’ve got me rolling!”

The man is a master at it. There is not doubt about it.

It's can't happen soon enough.

One thing is for sure. People will always know where they stand with Trump at the helm.

Twitter is clearly having a field day with Trump’s latest media takedown. Will ABC clap back, or will they just quietly pray for better ratings? Stay tuned, because this drama’s far from over!

