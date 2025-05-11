Trump Nukes Martha Raddatz and Her ‘Slopadopolus’ Circus and Twitter Can’t Stop Laughing

Well, well, well—Donald J. Trump is back at it, taking a swing at ABC’s Martha Raddatz and her “Slopadopolus show” (sorry, George Stephanopoulos, that nickname’s gotta sting). Trump’s latest Truth Social post is a masterclass in shade-throwing, and the replies are pure gold. Let’s dive in!

Advertisement

SO funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind. Remember, I did WIN the Catholic vote, by a lot! Bob Iger should do something about the losers and haters he’s got on his LOW rated shows. It’s time for a change. MAGA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2025

Trump calling out Raddatz for being “Trump Deranged” while flexing his Catholic vote win? Classic. And that dig at Bob Iger and ABC’s “low rated shows”? Chef’s kiss. Naturally, X users had some thoughts, and they didn’t hold back—let’s check out the best of the bunch.

Trump throwing haymakers today. Love it! — Honesttruthman (@Honesttruthman) May 12, 2025

Oh, you know Trump’s in the ring with those verbal punches—grab the popcorn, because this fight’s just getting started!

Legend! — Brian Ascherman (@BrianAscherman) May 12, 2025

Short, sweet, and straight to the point—Trump’s fanbase is ready to build a statue for this man, one tweet at a time.

Love it. Kick a donkey when it’s down. — Mark (@puqindawg) May 12, 2025

Donkey, huh? Nice little jab at the Dems there—someone’s enjoying this beatdown with a side of political puns! They certainly do make you know whats of themselves!

Raditz is a has-been joke, way past her prime, if she ever had one. But wait. She’s the best they can do. — Edward Matikainen (@edottomatik) May 12, 2025

Savage! Calling Raddatz a “has-been” while roasting ABC’s bench? That’s the kind of double-tap shade we live for.

Only time I hear anything about legacy news is when it’s clipped as a joke on X or when @ScottJenningsKY gets his nightly owning of libs on the web. — BooBooz Belly (@CryptoCG2) May 12, 2025

Legacy news getting dragged again—sounds like Twitter is the only place for the real scoop, and this user’s here for the liberal tears! Scott Jennings gets a nightly pound of flesh from the libs and its glorious.

🤣 — Glenn Meier (@glennmeier) May 12, 2025

No words needed—just a good old laugh emoji to say, “Trump, you’ve got me rolling!”

Trump trolling, always golden. 😂🇺🇸 — Riley (@MrJokerCPoC) May 12, 2025

Advertisement

The man is a master at it. There is not doubt about it.

Sometimes the trash takes itself out.



These ratings keep tanking and it won’t be long before she’s looking for a new job — Koala (@kohAHluh) May 12, 2025

It's can't happen soon enough.

Trump is 💯 unfiltered, honest... refreshing!!! ❤️🤍💙 — ming (@5Dloveandlight) May 12, 2025

One thing is for sure. People will always know where they stand with Trump at the helm.

Twitter is clearly having a field day with Trump’s latest media takedown. Will ABC clap back, or will they just quietly pray for better ratings? Stay tuned, because this drama’s far from over!