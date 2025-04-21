Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador

With so many Democrats traveling to El Salvador to visit a beloved MS-13 gang member, some Republicans suggest they should just stay down there. We agree that a one-way ticket for Dems to a tropical paradise would be a win-win situation for all Americans back home.

Check out this commercial by Senate Republicans. (WATCH)

🔥NEW DIGITAL AD:



¡Bienvenidos a El Salvador Senate Dems!



Democrats should feel free to make their trip to hang out with MS-13 gangbangers one-way 😉 pic.twitter.com/hKqzwj7GT6 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 21, 2025

Whoever put this ad together kudos — john lombardi (@johnrlombardi53) April 21, 2025

It’s about time the Republicans decided to use a bit of humor. Is President Trump finally rubbing off on them. — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) April 21, 2025

Laughing at Democrats is really the best way to deal with them.

One poster didn’t like the video but others quickly set her straight.

Is this really all the republican senators have to do? — Debra Freeman (@DebraFreem76491) April 21, 2025

Well Deb, the senate staff or social media team made this video, not the actual senators.

I kinda feel bad for you not realizing that these folks have "people" who do these things. — AltoBella (@AltoBella8675) April 22, 2025

No. They could fly on the taxpayers dime to a foreign country, violate the Logan Act and down a few margaritas, but the (D)’s beat them to the punch. 😉 — Mrs. Mamie Stuyvesant (@MrsStuyvesant) April 22, 2025

You might ask is that all the Democrats have to do? To go down to El Salvador and try to bring back an MS 13 gangbanger. What is wrong with the Democrats? — 4Trump (@love2redhat) April 22, 2025

Commenters hope permanently departed Dems get to bunk with their buddies like Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

They can stay there and become his roomies. No loss to America. — Mister Puppy (@SallyCo25553717) April 21, 2025

One of our Oregonian US Representatives went there and claims she won’t return unless the wife beater is allowed back. I hope he’s banned forever, her staying forever would just be icing on the cake. https://t.co/UnOwTL3L0Q — Kat (@OrSoCoKat) April 22, 2025

It really does boggle the mind that this is the hill the Dems want to die on. — Gary Wanker(MAGA) (@wanker_dave) April 22, 2025

With this recent crop of Dems promising to stay in El Salvador until they get their way, this political jaunt could become a permanent vacation we want to see.