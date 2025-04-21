Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador

Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:48 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

With so many Democrats traveling to El Salvador to visit a beloved MS-13 gang member, some Republicans suggest they should just stay down there. We agree that a one-way ticket for Dems to a tropical paradise would be a win-win situation for all Americans back home.

Check out this commercial by Senate Republicans. (WATCH)

Laughing at Democrats is really the best way to deal with them.

One poster didn’t like the video but others quickly set her straight.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Commenters hope permanently departed Dems get to bunk with their buddies like Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

With this recent crop of Dems promising to stay in El Salvador until they get their way, this political jaunt could become a permanent vacation we want to see.

