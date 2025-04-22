Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired...
Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador
VIP
Though I Am Not Catholic, the Love of Christ Inspires Me to Honor...
‘Maryland Man’ Montage: Dying Legacy Media Keeps Falsely Pushing that an Illegal Alien...
VIP
On Women In the Church, Pope Francis Remained Catholic
This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful...
Trans Activist Gets Dose of REALITY After Lamenting Term 'Woman' Was 'Stripped' From...
GI-NOPE: Woman Sues Navy After Her Application for SEAL Training Is Rejected
OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis'...
Trump Protest Shocker: Crowd Hears 'Kid' Ranting, Turns Out It’s Just Robert Reich
Paging Chris Van Hollen: Two More 'Maryland Men' Arrested Over Murder of 23-Year-Old...
Trump Urges Fed Chair to Slash Interest Rates and Stop Dragging His Feet
Articles of Faith: Here Are Some of the Media's Worst Pope Francis Headlines...
'You First, Contessa': Hillary Clinton Says People Who Spread Propaganda Should Be Impriso...

Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore ‘Sources Say’ (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It’s no secret that if you pretend to be a journalist for a living and you want to push some lies onto the public, just create a ‘source’ to say it for you. Yes, anonymous, unaccountable, non-existent ‘sources.’ Back in 2024, Kaitlan Collins’ ‘sources’ told her President Joe Biden was training like Rocky Balboa, preparing to face President Donald Trump in their presidential debate. 

Advertisement

It was all bunk, of course. (WATCH)

No one paying attention for the last ten years puts any credence in ‘sources.’

One person still wanted to believe the ‘sources’ but was quickly corrected by other posters.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The only people who didn’t acknowledge Biden's decline were those lying to get him reelected. 

No honest person thought Biden was okay or ‘sharp as a tack.’ (WATCH)

Collins doesn’t seem so bright and cheery now that Trump’s her president again. She will have to cope until January 2029. We don't need 'sources' to tell us that.

Tags: ANONYMOUS CNN DEBATE DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador
Warren Squire
Trans Activist Gets Dose of REALITY After Lamenting Term 'Woman' Was 'Stripped' From Him (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
OOF! Harry Sisson Steps on Gigantic Self-Own Rake Trying to Politicize Pope Francis' Passing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement