Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore ‘Sources Say’ (WATCH)

It’s no secret that if you pretend to be a journalist for a living and you want to push some lies onto the public, just create a ‘source’ to say it for you. Yes, anonymous, unaccountable, non-existent ‘sources.’ Back in 2024, Kaitlan Collins’ ‘sources’ told her President Joe Biden was training like Rocky Balboa, preparing to face President Donald Trump in their presidential debate.

It was all bunk, of course. (WATCH)

Kaitlan Collins, a day before the Trump/Biden debate, claimed that Biden had spent days locked in incredibly intense debate preparation.



Her "sources" told her. 🤣



CNN recently reported something a little different. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/eaMH9ExPxO — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 21, 2025

Seems like @kaitlancollins ' "sources" are apparently idiots, liars, or completely made up. — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) April 21, 2025

That’s why we can’t trust their “sources” — DEI must DIE (@azmaga123) April 21, 2025

No one paying attention for the last ten years puts any credence in ‘sources.’

One person still wanted to believe the ‘sources’ but was quickly corrected by other posters.

In this way, it seems that he is only talking about the last day, but it does not mean that he did not prepare in the previous days. It is just that the reporting angle is different. — Olivia Weston (@pakdesen) April 21, 2025

Recently two books have come out about the topic. One book gives a day by day, hour by hour look at what Biden was doing the week before the debate. You should read it to fully realize how ridiculous your comment is. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 21, 2025

Wrong! I watched EVERY briefing by the former DEI hire @PressSec46 & the Biden admin was adamant that he was practicing EVERY single day leading up to that daggone debate. They knew he was a hot mess and thought that him being hidden for over a week would cover that s*** up. — Veritas (@Veritas1827687) April 21, 2025

The only people who didn’t acknowledge Biden's decline were those lying to get him reelected.

No honest person thought Biden was okay or ‘sharp as a tack.’ (WATCH)

They lie, cover, spin, then pretend it never happened.



This is CNN. — Samuel Fisher (@samuelffisher) April 21, 2025

If Kaitlan Collins took a job as a paid Democratic spokesperson, would her reporting be any different? — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) April 21, 2025

Kaitlan looks so cheerful when speaking about her Joe.



She never looks like that now 🤔 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) April 21, 2025

Collins doesn’t seem so bright and cheery now that Trump’s her president again. She will have to cope until January 2029. We don't need 'sources' to tell us that.