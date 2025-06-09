OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations...
VIP
Way to Go, Dems! Look What's Happening to Trump's Approval on the Immigration...
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who...
D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just...
'Is She Not Seeing the Video?' Dem Insisting L.A. Riots Are Peaceful vs....
DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA...
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As...
Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA...
Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same...
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA...
Newsom Blames Trump for Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Caused by the Utter Failure...
Mayor Karen Bass Says LAPD Can Handle Chaos as CNN Airs Live Video...

Mollie Hemingway Puts California City's Statement About Ending ICE Contract Into More Accurate Language

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on June 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday Fox News' Bill Melugin posted more information about the kinds of people ICE has been taking into custody, and contrary to what the Democrats would like everybody to believe, they're not all angelic "immigrants" seeking the American dream:

Advertisement

These are the kinds of illegals that Dems are going to bat for (and having margaritas with for that matter): 

Federal sources ID some of the criminal illegal alien targets ICE arrested in their LA operation yesterday & today, which sparked violent protests. They include multiple gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, & drug offenders. One has already been deported. They include:  

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a national of the Philippines who has prior convictions for sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary, all in California.  

ARMANDO ORDAZ, a Mexican national & known gang member with a convictions for sexual battery, receiving stolen property, and theft in Los Angeles. 

VICTOR MENDOZA-AGUILAR, a previously deported Mexican national & known gang member with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing drug paraphernalia.  

DELFINO AGUILAR MARTINEZ, a Mexican national with a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury in LA.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Reality checks like that aren't stopping the Democrats from doubling down on the anti-ICE rhetoric, and it certainly hasn't stopped the city of Glendale, California from ending a federal contract and making the Left's priorities even more clear: 

That's a lot of words to say what's really happening, so The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway put that entire statement into a single sentence: 

The Democrats just can't stop behaving as if their core and most coveted constituency are criminal illegals. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him
Sam J.
D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL
Sam J.
Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement