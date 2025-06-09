Mollie Hemingway Puts California City's Statement About Ending ICE Contract Into More Accurate Language

Yesterday Fox News' Bill Melugin posted more information about the kinds of people ICE has been taking into custody, and contrary to what the Democrats would like everybody to believe, they're not all angelic "immigrants" seeking the American dream:

BREAKING: Federal sources ID some of the criminal illegal alien targets ICE arrested in their LA operation yesterday & today, which sparked violent protests. They include multiple gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, & drug offenders. One has already been… pic.twitter.com/WyZJ5JFLK4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2025

These are the kinds of illegals that Dems are going to bat for (and having margaritas with for that matter):

Federal sources ID some of the criminal illegal alien targets ICE arrested in their LA operation yesterday & today, which sparked violent protests. They include multiple gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, & drug offenders. One has already been deported. They include: Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a national of the Philippines who has prior convictions for sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary, all in California. ARMANDO ORDAZ, a Mexican national & known gang member with a convictions for sexual battery, receiving stolen property, and theft in Los Angeles. VICTOR MENDOZA-AGUILAR, a previously deported Mexican national & known gang member with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing drug paraphernalia. DELFINO AGUILAR MARTINEZ, a Mexican national with a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury in LA.

Reality checks like that aren't stopping the Democrats from doubling down on the anti-ICE rhetoric, and it certainly hasn't stopped the city of Glendale, California from ending a federal contract and making the Left's priorities even more clear:

After careful consideration, the City of Glendale has decided to end its agreement with U.S. Homeland Security/ICE to house federal immigration detainees.

This local decision reflects our core values: public safety, transparency, and community trust. pic.twitter.com/ELf4GSyWU2 — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) June 9, 2025

That's a lot of words to say what's really happening, so The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway put that entire statement into a single sentence:

City of Glendale announces it will no longer protect its law-abiding citizens from illegal immigrants. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2025

The Democrats just can't stop behaving as if their core and most coveted constituency are criminal illegals.