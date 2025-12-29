Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than a Decade

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 29, 2025
Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

On Sunday, receipt-keeper Drew Holden posted one of his threads on the media's non-coverage of the massive fraud scandal in Minneapolis. One outlet he thought should perhaps revisit its coverage was The Minnesota Star Tribune:

Holden said he even purchased a four-week subscription to the Star Tribune to follow its coverage, and of course, they made it all about President Donald Trump and scapegoating the Somali community. "Trump's targeting of Somali immigrants provokes fear and anger in Twin Cities," they wrote. "Twin Cities religious leaders unite to support the Somali community and condemn Trump attacks," was another.

Our own Just Mindy reported over the weekend that the Minneapolis Star Tribune made exactly zero mention of the massive fraud scandal in its "Year in Review."

Remember when the Biden administration refused to call the border crisis a crisis? Dustin Grage notes that the Star Tribune had finally come around to Minnesota's fraud crisis on December 21. "For more than a decade, Minnesota has grappled with a fraud crisis in its Medicaid program," the paper wrote, adding, "The Star Tribune covered it extensively and can guide you through the process."

No, the paper would never directly connect the Somali community to fraud.

They're guaranteed to ignore the Nick Shirley video. He's not a "real" journalist after all.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid Grants
Brett T.
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Brett T.
Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence' from Standards
justmindy
Rubbing It in Our Faces: Somali Group Taunts Taxpayers Amid Billion-Dollar Fraud Scandal
justmindy
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up to the Left's 'Hitler' BS
Doug P.

