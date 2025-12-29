Minnesota Star Tribune Claims It Has Covered State's Fraud Crisis for More Than a Decade

On Sunday, receipt-keeper Drew Holden posted one of his threads on the media's non-coverage of the massive fraud scandal in Minneapolis. One outlet he thought should perhaps revisit its coverage was The Minnesota Star Tribune:

But no outlet was worse than Minneapolis’s hometown paper, @StarTribune.



Perhaps it’s time to revisit this story? Seems the evidence is pretty clear now.



It was published two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/YRteJgZVlf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2025

Holden said he even purchased a four-week subscription to the Star Tribune to follow its coverage, and of course, they made it all about President Donald Trump and scapegoating the Somali community. "Trump's targeting of Somali immigrants provokes fear and anger in Twin Cities," they wrote. "Twin Cities religious leaders unite to support the Somali community and condemn Trump attacks," was another.

Our own Just Mindy reported over the weekend that the Minneapolis Star Tribune made exactly zero mention of the massive fraud scandal in its "Year in Review."

Remember when the Biden administration refused to call the border crisis a crisis? Dustin Grage notes that the Star Tribune had finally come around to Minnesota's fraud crisis on December 21. "For more than a decade, Minnesota has grappled with a fraud crisis in its Medicaid program," the paper wrote, adding, "The Star Tribune covered it extensively and can guide you through the process."

The Minnesota Star Tribune is getting awfully defensive right now…



How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/n2rKbjjQtX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 29, 2025

They’re all humiliated and disgraced.



It’s glorious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

The same dude is listed as an author on BOTH articles. No shame. No memory. No integrity. — Bob (@Bob76046) December 29, 2025

Jeff has actually been responding to emails. He claimed that they only write articles based on convictions, not accusations, which is funny to hear from the INVESTIGATIVE reporter lol.



If anyone else emails them please be respectful and professional but keep up the pressure — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) December 29, 2025

Unbelievable — tyler hogge (@thogge) December 30, 2025

Next headline:

“Understand how fraud can actually be a good thing” — Libertariando (@libertariando25) December 29, 2025

Next: “Somalian Fraud: Why it’s a Good Thing” — Rmb3209 (@rmb3209) December 29, 2025

No, the paper would never directly connect the Somali community to fraud.

"Here's what to know..."



Talk about a dog whistle for uncritical thinkers. — The_Astronaut (@The_Astronaut18) December 29, 2025

The good old days… pic.twitter.com/5NIZrdNMIG — J johnson (@Jjohnson1032461) December 29, 2025

Oh, I can’t wait to be “guided through the process” by The Minnesota Star Tribune! 🤡 — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) December 29, 2025

Whatever there is to "know" about Minnesota's fraud crisis, you won't find it in the Tribune. They are legacy media at its absolute bottom. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) December 30, 2025

The people who denied it sure know enough to guide us all — Dirk46 (@EPK2022) December 29, 2025

The Star published an article on the Dec 7th dismissing allegations of fraud involving the Somali community. By the 21st of Dec the same paper published a major fraud crisis. It would be great to get an update from these journalists as of the 29th of Dec on any updates... — StokPix (@StokPix) December 29, 2025

They're guaranteed to ignore the Nick Shirley video. He's not a "real" journalist after all.

***

