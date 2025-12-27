Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con...
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About...
Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in...
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud...
Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening...
Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for...
Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This...
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires

Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at All Costs

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The 'Minnesota Star Tribune' did its yearly wrap up, but they failed to even mention the main story out of Minnesota over the past few months ... all of the fraud. That's convenient for Democrats.

Advertisement

Now, that's the truth.

Don't give them your hard-earned money.

Recommended

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
Advertisement

There is a club and most of us are not in it.

They should be humiliated. The bad thing is they are not. 

Certainly not everyone, but way too many people and those in power are complicit. 

All they care about is their popularity contest with the Democrats.

Advertisement

It's not 'nice' to allow your state to be robbed and leave your children and grandchildren with a mess. That's the opposite of 'nice'. 

Watching the residents of Minnesota collectively act like ostriches with their heads in the sand has been amazing to behold.

Boom!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans
Brett T.
The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
FuzzyChimp
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help
justmindy
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos
Brett T.
Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

European Lists All of the Advantages He Has as Compared to Americans Brett T.
Advertisement