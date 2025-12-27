Minnesota Star Tribune's Year in Review Ignores Massive Fraud Scandal: Protecting Dems at All Costs

The 'Minnesota Star Tribune' did its yearly wrap up, but they failed to even mention the main story out of Minnesota over the past few months ... all of the fraud. That's convenient for Democrats.

Minnesota’s largest paper just released its Year in Review.



Not a single mention of the fraud consuming our state. This is how the fraud was able to balloon into what it is today. pic.twitter.com/YW1VLsMQzZ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 27, 2025

The most loyal, loving, protective relationship on earth isn’t between parents and children, it’s between local left wing newspapers and Democratic Party politicians https://t.co/3DAEfOggcZ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 27, 2025

Now, that's the truth.

I subscribed for over 35 years and had to cancel. It’s like reading Pravda. Horrible and dishonest. C https://t.co/JTIG6fFojP — Minnesota Mike (@michaelhouge) December 27, 2025

Don't give them your hard-earned money.

"But Trump " for the last decade. https://t.co/FIaVrDrIp8 — Cam (@camcurt13) December 27, 2025

Should we expect anything less from Steve @grove & the Red @StarTribune fish wrap? @stribrooks went to the @esmemurphy school of journalism. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. https://t.co/qU5SL1SkCv pic.twitter.com/6WAoWnMhCp — Minnesota McMurphy🦮🐾🦴 (@DogDad_MN) December 27, 2025

There is a club and most of us are not in it.

Progressive fraud on a massive scale requires an incurious press.



One YouTuber with a video camera did more than the State’s newspaper of record to expose millions in fraud. https://t.co/ZwwaCF2S3P — stevemur (@stevemur) December 27, 2025

They should be humiliated. The bad thing is they are not.

FUN FACT: The publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune is a former Tim Walz appointee. https://t.co/ezl1F4szTK — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 27, 2025

I think we must assume EVERYONE in the state of Minnesota is on the take! Even the news media! https://t.co/d5tCkZsY6H — Bryant Poland Sr (@bryant_poland13) December 27, 2025

Certainly not everyone, but way too many people and those in power are complicit.

A major paper acting like a groovy high school yearbook https://t.co/m4krPpDibS — Faith Kuzma (@faithkuz) December 27, 2025

All they care about is their popularity contest with the Democrats.

This is such an embarrassing, Scandinavian/"Minnesota nice" thing to do. Deny he social catastrophe right in your midst. https://t.co/THwmzHQBzC — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) December 27, 2025

It's not 'nice' to allow your state to be robbed and leave your children and grandchildren with a mess. That's the opposite of 'nice'.

Minnesota Star Tribune is state media propaganda 🚨🚨 https://t.co/CZOkNnHMff — Mr Mr (@MrMr_the1st) December 27, 2025

80,000 Somalis are holding an entire state in America hostage. And the residents are going about their business like the citizens of Orwell’s “1984”, completely resigned to the fact that there is no one who’s interested in doing a damned thing about it. https://t.co/RfgiZaY99Q — Expose Fake News (@billofright8) December 27, 2025

Watching the residents of Minnesota collectively act like ostriches with their heads in the sand has been amazing to behold.

The downfall of MN was when empathy replaced common sense https://t.co/Kipu8k6urb — Garbage_PailkidTM (@garbage_pailtm) December 27, 2025

Boom!

