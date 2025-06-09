Monday Morning Meme Madness

We've been in denial all weekend. We hoped it wouldn't come, but it came just the same. Yes, Monday is an unstoppable force … like Greta Thunberg being drawn to a photo op. Nobody wants it to show up, but that doesn't matter. It's coming anyway.

It's okay, though, because we've figured out how to deal with Mondays around here - lots of memes, jokes, and funny clips. And that's just what we've got for you today!

She gave her friend the bottle instead of her baby 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nHMScfCAt0 — Juliet (@Little_darlinn) June 7, 2025

This had to be a Monday. That's the only day of the week that will drain this much energy from you.

It was such a slow news week that we don't really have much to share with you …

HAHAHAHA! Just kidding!

Yes, this week brought us the very public and very crazy falling out between President Trump and Elon Musk.

We'll give them both one thing … it resulted in tons of funny memes!

My two best friends are fighting and I hate. I HATE IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IOuSIilDp4 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 5, 2025

We think most people were with Burt. 'Please just stop, fellas!'

'Build Elon a statue, or burn a Tesla?' That was the conundrum facing Democrats, who were otherwise loving the dustup.

“Taylor? It’s me. I need your advice on something.” pic.twitter.com/cbT8AYA0jQ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 6, 2025

LOL. The people of Twitter/X took it in stride, with plenty of humor.

HAHA.

“Now say ‘nobody wants to buy EVs anyway’.” pic.twitter.com/WY6ORhxNdj — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 5, 2025

We'd love to see these posts going out on Twitter/X in real time. 😂

What do you mean you don’t love each other anymore pic.twitter.com/w67E8wYoID — Daniel (@growing_daniel) June 5, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Mom and dad sent him to his friends house so he wouldn’t have to hear them fight. https://t.co/wGA86sHABr — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) June 6, 2025

Poor JD. 😂

I never got over my parents divorce pic.twitter.com/Nvz2wRRiTp — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) June 6, 2025

Now that's just disturbing.

It was a wild week, y'all.

Depressed Trump Asks Melania If She'd Put On A Baseball Cap And Say Space Stuff To Cheer Him Up https://t.co/azlkdfTSeQ pic.twitter.com/U0Wyx5aeCt — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 6, 2025

Bwahaha! We hope the boys get back together eventually, but what would that look like?

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s call tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s3kYajelxG — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) June 6, 2025

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Thankfully, Democrats took the great divorce out of the news by, once again, embracing lawlessness and illegal immigration.

Every Trump voter watching the LA riots… pic.twitter.com/Vn85dYXjjd — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 8, 2025

Yep, that's about right.

LOL.

This made me choke 🤣pic.twitter.com/Gss7NgQKRu — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) June 4, 2025

Oh man! 😂😂😂

What an oddly specific number.



And it seems pretty harsh, docking her an entire year's salary. https://t.co/VWywr9VzXT — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 7, 2025

HAHAHA! That's harsh. We love it!

Savage, indeed. Also funny. 😂

(Language Warning)

These are all 100% true.

1950: in 2025 we will have flying cars



2025: pic.twitter.com/jHEpoTBm0Q — greg (@greg16676935420) June 2, 2025

HA! It's not going well, folks.

I did this cameo for a laugh when I was visiting the set. It wasn’t in the script & there was no rehearsal. We just filmed 2 idiots ad libbing. What a fun morning. pic.twitter.com/43fYGExbsw — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 7, 2025

We love that this was straight-up improv. A couple of our favorite funny men.

I’m so sorry. I vehemently apologize for who I am as a person. 🫣🤭 pic.twitter.com/VZqOMIe87M — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 3, 2025

Bwahaha! We're dying!

(Language Warning)

She's mad and proud as hell at the same time 🤣🤣🤣🥰 🎬👀🎵🎶⬆️ pic.twitter.com/MrxjHskXji — Serenitee♡Sam (@samiam5_) June 5, 2025

Smart response. 😂

I just love grilling out on the weekend! pic.twitter.com/7xZxy9QNnh — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) June 8, 2025

Aunt Beru? That you?

That is SO messed up!

Yes, please! We are ready to be tested!

Now that's funny! 😂

This is no joke, fellas. You want to find yourself in divorce court … or a shallow grave? Try cutting some paper with the fabric scissors.

HAHA. Well done.

We can't get enough 'your mom' jokes.

You know what else we can't get enough of? Never mind. 😂

I've posted this before, but it's hilariousso I'll post it again. pic.twitter.com/jfkjpUjHxm — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) June 8, 2025

LOLOLOL! His friends were very concerned for him. 😂

Be right back gotta go take a... pic.twitter.com/W0ItgvOLtz — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) June 7, 2025

We're not saying this is how Monday Morning Meme Madness is created, but we're not saying it's not either.

someone used Veo3 to make Moses as a YouTuber live-streaming the Exodus pic.twitter.com/NyutVmhF89 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 8, 2025

This is so good! LOL.

LOL. Nice.

Sound up! 😂 pic.twitter.com/y96IPHAZ1w — 🇺🇸 Duchess of Summertime Sadness 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) June 7, 2025

We watched that way too many times! 😂

“Bathwater soap, but it’s from Stacey Abrams.” pic.twitter.com/mfqOp9WW4O — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 6, 2025

STOP it right now! LOL.

(Language Warning)

This COACH blooper is an all-timer pic.twitter.com/EiexYoPBbK — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) June 3, 2025

That was a good show. Clearly, they were having fun!

LOL.

And that's just the bare bones of it pic.twitter.com/G1nKagE6ps — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) June 7, 2025

Fact check: true. 😂

Our classic comedy of the week is a tribute to Ruth Buzzi.

Message from Donny Osmond: pic.twitter.com/CJTvjw3NIe — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) June 7, 2025

She was committed to making people laugh to the very end. We loved to share her posts on Monday mornings. She will be missed.

Did you GenXers out there catch her period-accurate shirts? 😂

That's gonna be it for us this week, friends. Whatever kind of Monday you're having, at least it won't be one where you're 'peacefully' chucking bricks at a police car.

Get out there, kick Monday's butt, and meet us back here next week for some more fun!

Until we meme again …