Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 09, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

We've been in denial all weekend. We hoped it wouldn't come, but it came just the same. Yes, Monday is an unstoppable force … like Greta Thunberg being drawn to a photo op. Nobody wants it to show up, but that doesn't matter. It's coming anyway.

It's okay, though, because we've figured out how to deal with Mondays around here - lots of memes, jokes, and funny clips. And that's just what we've got for you today!

This had to be a Monday. That's the only day of the week that will drain this much energy from you.

It was such a slow news week that we don't really have much to share with you …

HAHAHAHA! Just kidding!

Yes, this week brought us the very public and very crazy falling out between President Trump and Elon Musk.

We'll give them both one thing … it resulted in tons of funny memes!

We think most people were with Burt. 'Please just stop, fellas!'

'Build Elon a statue, or burn a Tesla?' That was the conundrum facing Democrats, who were otherwise loving the dustup.

LOL. The people of Twitter/X took it in stride, with plenty of humor.

HAHA.

We'd love to see these posts going out on Twitter/X in real time. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Poor JD. 😂

Now that's just disturbing.

It was a wild week, y'all.

Bwahaha! We hope the boys get back together eventually, but what would that look like?

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Thankfully, Democrats took the great divorce out of the news by, once again, embracing lawlessness and illegal immigration.

Yep, that's about right.

LOL.

Oh man! 😂😂😂

HAHAHA! That's harsh. We love it!

Savage, indeed. Also funny. 😂

(Language Warning)

These are all 100% true.

HA! It's not going well, folks.

We love that this was straight-up improv. A couple of our favorite funny men.

Bwahaha! We're dying!

(Language Warning)

Smart response. 😂

Aunt Beru? That you?

That is SO messed up!

Yes, please! We are ready to be tested!

Now that's funny! 😂

This is no joke, fellas. You want to find yourself in divorce court … or a shallow grave? Try cutting some paper with the fabric scissors.

HAHA. Well done.

We can't get enough 'your mom' jokes.

You know what else we can't get enough of? Never mind. 😂

LOLOLOL! His friends were very concerned for him. 😂

We're not saying this is how Monday Morning Meme Madness is created, but we're not saying it's not either.

This is so good! LOL.

LOL. Nice.

We watched that way too many times! 😂

STOP it right now! LOL.

(Language Warning)

That was a good show. Clearly, they were having fun!

LOL.

Fact check: true. 😂

Our classic comedy of the week is a tribute to Ruth Buzzi.

She was committed to making people laugh to the very end. We loved to share her posts on Monday mornings. She will be missed.

Did you GenXers out there catch her period-accurate shirts? 😂

That's gonna be it for us this week, friends. Whatever kind of Monday you're having, at least it won't be one where you're 'peacefully' chucking bricks at a police car.

Get out there, kick Monday's butt, and meet us back here next week for some more fun!

Until we meme again …

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

VIP Member

