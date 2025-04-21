This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful...
Trans Activist Gets Dose of REALITY After Lamenting Term 'Woman' Was 'Stripped' From Him (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Hanna

After the U.K. Supreme Court ruled the word women has actual meaning -- and that biological women actually have rights -- the Left has been ... not coping well.

They've continued vile attacks on so-called 'TERFs', including J.K. Rowling, and held protests where they carried violent signs and made bizarre demands.

Now, another man is lamenting the fact he can't usurp womanhood.

WATCH:

Delusional.

And it's not just bathrooms. It's maternity wards and rape/abuse crisis centers -- where women who have been abused by men seek refuge.

Trans activists demand that men have access to those spaces, regardless of the traumatized victims they protect.

Our gender is not your costume.

We have plenty of reason to rejoice.

'Cis' just means normal and sane.

Your gender wasn't 'assigned' at birth.

This was never about freedom of expression.

It was about trans activists forcing men into women's spaces, demanding we alter our language, and doing away with women's rights.

The irony of this is not lost on us.

And no one cared when women said they weren't comfortable using the bathroom or changing in front of men.

You can't lose what never belonged to you.

