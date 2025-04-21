Trans Activist Gets Dose of REALITY After Lamenting Term 'Woman' Was 'Stripped' From Him (WATCH)

After the U.K. Supreme Court ruled the word women has actual meaning -- and that biological women actually have rights -- the Left has been ... not coping well.

They've continued vile attacks on so-called 'TERFs', including J.K. Rowling, and held protests where they carried violent signs and made bizarre demands.

Now, another man is lamenting the fact he can't usurp womanhood.

WATCH:

“The term woman has been stripped from us and reserved just for those born as female.”



Yes.



You’re not even doing a convincing job pretending to be a woman.



Take those ridiculous ears off, get a haircut, man up and use the right bathroom. pic.twitter.com/5Yn6N4JwWh — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 19, 2025

Delusional.

'When you can't access spaces of your born gender for fear of your own safety ' EXACTLY now he's starting to get it. This is what REAL women have been screaming for years! OUR safety matters more than his fetish. My gender is not his costume. Woman-face is offensive! — Jill M (@Jill_Marjeta) April 19, 2025

And it's not just bathrooms. It's maternity wards and rape/abuse crisis centers -- where women who have been abused by men seek refuge.

Trans activists demand that men have access to those spaces, regardless of the traumatized victims they protect.

Our gender is not your costume.

We are all rejoicing. — Positively Chaos (@DiroShare) April 19, 2025

We have plenty of reason to rejoice.

I don’t know what cis is, its a non term, so can’t help — Melissa 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎗️ (@Melissa_suze) April 19, 2025

'Cis' just means normal and sane.

Men don't belong on women's space. If you were born with a penis, you're a man. End of story. — Douglas Wayne (@Bound2Liberty) April 19, 2025

Your gender wasn't 'assigned' at birth.

So you just really really hate freedom of expression and ultimately want to police people into what they wear and how they should behave and you want to force everyone into your specific worldview because that's what you believe is right — 🏳️‍⚧️Goth Princess Diana 2🏳️‍⚧️ (@coolandepic123) April 19, 2025

This was never about freedom of expression.

It was about trans activists forcing men into women's spaces, demanding we alter our language, and doing away with women's rights.

I find it interesting that trans don’t see the irony in this video.



“The term WOMAN has been stripped from us” - females for the last 10 yrs at minimum.



It went so far as to change definitions to accommodate the insanity.

• birthing person

• chest feeding

• front hole… https://t.co/EtrXS9ZhgY pic.twitter.com/wQPg045nae — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 🇺🇸☝🏼 (@HarleyMonster) April 20, 2025

The irony of this is not lost on us.

Be trans if that's what you want.. the word woman is taken! Funny how no one gave a f**k when women said it was wrong for trans identified men in the police to search them. This guy worried about a male body searching another male body! Ffs!🙄 https://t.co/qdFYmDj0BH — G.Kirrin (@kirrin_g) April 19, 2025

And no one cared when women said they weren't comfortable using the bathroom or changing in front of men.

No one stripped anything from these idiots. They never had the term woman in the first place. https://t.co/fkeRQuV2VC — John Hatfield (@Hat_1776) April 20, 2025

You can't lose what never belonged to you.

