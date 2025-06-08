That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los Angeles Verbatim

If there's one thing we know about America's favorite little tater, Brian Stelter, it's that he is an obedient little spud. No matter what fantastical narrative the left is concocting for news events, Stelter can be counted on to adopt and repeat that narrative with full-throated conviction.

Last night, as X was filled with videos depicting the violence from anti-ICE thugs in Los Angeles, many on the left were doing their best to hold back that tidal wave of evidence with a screen door.

CNN broke out an all-time classic from their archives, 'Mostly Peaceful Protests.' Corey Booker, of course, took that ball and ran with it. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, after openly defying ICE on X earlier in the day, tried to perform an epic backpedal.

LA Mayor Karen Bass today versus yesterday.



She called for violence against ICE and now pretends to condemn that violence when it happens.



Her rhetoric is causing riots.



Arrest Bass. pic.twitter.com/CRnZDlfSzg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 8, 2025

And then there was Gavin Newsom, who, instead of looking in a mirror, wanted to blame it all on President Trump, of course.

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.



Don't give them one.



Never use violence. Speak out peacefully. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

Yeah, they're not listening, Governor. Probably because they know you don't mean it.

YOU are the reason that the President deployed the National Guard to the insurrection in your state's largest city.

This brings us, ultimately, to the Potato. Last night on CNN, Stelter took a moment to repeat every leftist talking point verbatim. There is no emergency, the protests are peaceful, and Trump just 'wants the spectacle.'

Watch:

In response to Trump deploying the National Guard, California Democrats are using social media to lower the temperature – saying "there is no emergency," etc. @CAgovernor: "They want a spectacle" so "don't give them one" pic.twitter.com/4tEZv8SX26 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2025

LOL. It's kind of like watching a parrot 'talk,' isn't it? In this case, a morbidly obese parrot.

The funniest part is that, even as Stelter is dutifully reciting his agitprop, the screen to his left shows the exact opposite.

It was also unfortunate for Stelter that X users brought some additional receipts to show him that everything he just said was bulls***.

Too late, Tater. Violent leftists have gifted Trump with a fabulous spectacle. pic.twitter.com/cgJpo45yAU — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 8, 2025

You might not be correct. https://t.co/lVFAsjhlpq — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) June 8, 2025

OOF. That lady is the worst.

But at least she came in handy to remind Stelter that the Democrats were lying (again) and he was repeating their lies (again).

There is no piece of left-wing propaganda this piece of c**p will not swallow. He probably still believes Biden is fine.

Let LA destroy itself, what does it matter? They vote for these morons, whatever it costs them is what they get. https://t.co/z1ekOU6Oxx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 8, 2025

We sometimes ask the question, 'Why is Stelter still even allowed on CNN?'

But, of course, this is why. He is an obedient foot soldier to the left's narratives.

If Trump says there's a riot, CNN feels obligated to contradict it, despite the evidence of their own eyes and ears. It's the opposite of journalism. Which is also why they spent most of the evening slurping George Clooney's a**. https://t.co/mp4nJZLCS8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 8, 2025

Sorry, we should have put a trigger warning over that post.

Because the mental image of Stelter slurping Clooney is one we could have done without ... and one that will haunt our nightmares.

Wow.

We knew that Orwell was prophetic in his work, but he absolutely NAILED Stelter with his description of Winston Smith's Ministry of Truth colleague, Parsons.

So what are you saying, Brian?



Is setting cars on fire, throwing rocks through windshields, and assaulting ICE officers a riot or not? https://t.co/kIEwxZmmQU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2025

Honestly, we don't believe Steleter even knows what he is saying. He is just repeating what he's been told to say.

This is a blatant lie. They were not trying to calm things down at all. For goodness sakes they even had a guy doing cookies while flying the Mexican flag. We even had people doxing and threatening to dox ICE agents! https://t.co/6hp6zCScxu — Orange Jacket Guy (@Boise1932) June 8, 2025

He is a blatant liar, yes. But he's also really bad at it.

Up is down and down is up. California Democrats using social media to lower the temperature is the exact opposite of reality. https://t.co/6BCGeEDy37 — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) June 8, 2025

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.

The left could not be more clear than they have been this weekend that 1984 is their playbook.

It burns them that X does not allow them to get away with it.

The thing about social media - we can see what's going on on the ground. So networks that comprise mainstream media are unable to spin the narrative as they've done in the past. We see the chaos, the obstruction, the looting, the burning, the throwing of rocks at law enforcement. — x (@LAGatorGal) June 8, 2025

Hey, that's all just 'urban unrest,' which is one of the new gaslighting catchphrases the left debuted this weekend.

This is just….. wow, chef’s kiss, Stelter. It’s like going back in a time machine exactly 5 years. Never change, CNN. Not that you ever would. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/2Z5sx1xKh7 — Cate (@CateWaits) June 8, 2025

The violence in Los Angeles is disturbing, and we are happy that Trump sent in the National Guard. Hopefully, the Marines will not also be required (though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said they are available if needed).

At the same time, though, it has been fairly hilarious to watch Democrats and the media try to pull off Summer of Love, the Sequel.

Propagandists like Stelter have been trying their hardest to make it happen.

But, as Regina George once said, 'Stop trying to make it happen. It's not going to happen.'

All that WILL happen is that Democrats' approval numbers will continue to plummet, and the legacy media's ratings will be there right beside them.

