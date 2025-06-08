That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los Angeles Verbatim

Sen. Rand Paul: 'Don’t Subsidize Sugary Drinks With Tax dollars!'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 08, 2025
CNN

If there's one thing we know about America's favorite little tater, Brian Stelter, it's that he is an obedient little spud. No matter what fantastical narrative the left is concocting for news events, Stelter can be counted on to adopt and repeat that narrative with full-throated conviction. 

Last night, as X was filled with videos depicting the violence from anti-ICE thugs in Los Angeles, many on the left were doing their best to hold back that tidal wave of evidence with a screen door. 

CNN broke out an all-time classic from their archives, 'Mostly Peaceful Protests.' Corey Booker, of course, took that ball and ran with it. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, after openly defying ICE on X earlier in the day, tried to perform an epic backpedal. 

And then there was Gavin Newsom, who, instead of looking in a mirror, wanted to blame it all on President Trump, of course. 

Yeah, they're not listening, Governor. Probably because they know you don't mean it. 

YOU are the reason that the President deployed the National Guard to the insurrection in your state's largest city.  

This brings us, ultimately, to the Potato. Last night on CNN, Stelter took a moment to repeat every leftist talking point verbatim. There is no emergency, the protests are peaceful, and Trump just 'wants the spectacle.' 

Watch: 

LOL. It's kind of like watching a parrot 'talk,' isn't it? In this case, a morbidly obese parrot. 

The funniest part is that, even as Stelter is dutifully reciting his agitprop, the screen to his left shows the exact opposite. 

It was also unfortunate for Stelter that X users brought some additional receipts to show him that everything he just said was bulls***. 

OOF. That lady is the worst. 

But at least she came in handy to remind Stelter that the Democrats were lying (again) and he was repeating their lies (again). 

We sometimes ask the question, 'Why is Stelter still even allowed on CNN?' 

But, of course, this is why. He is an obedient foot soldier to the left's narratives. 

Sorry, we should have put a trigger warning over that post. 

Because the mental image of Stelter slurping Clooney is one we could have done without ... and one that will haunt our nightmares. 

Wow. 

We knew that Orwell was prophetic in his work, but he absolutely NAILED Stelter with his description of Winston Smith's Ministry of Truth colleague, Parsons. 

Honestly, we don't believe Steleter even knows what he is saying. He is just repeating what he's been told to say. 

He is a blatant liar, yes. But he's also really bad at it. 

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. 

The left could not be more clear than they have been this weekend that 1984 is their playbook. 

It burns them that X does not allow them to get away with it. 

Hey, that's all just 'urban unrest,' which is one of the new gaslighting catchphrases the left debuted this weekend. 

The violence in Los Angeles is disturbing, and we are happy that Trump sent in the National Guard. Hopefully, the Marines will not also be required (though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said they are available if needed). 

At the same time, though, it has been fairly hilarious to watch Democrats and the media try to pull off Summer of Love, the Sequel. 

Propagandists like Stelter have been trying their hardest to make it happen. 

But, as Regina George once said, 'Stop trying to make it happen. It's not going to happen.'

All that WILL happen is that Democrats' approval numbers will continue to plummet, and the legacy media's ratings will be there right beside them. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

