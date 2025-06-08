Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept....
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY...
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in...
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets...
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots...
CNN Drops ‘Mostly Peaceful’ 2.0 as Democrat ‘Leadership’ Fails and Riots Rage in...
VIP
Democrats Scramble to Un-Woke Themselves Before 2028 Race
Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own...
Trump Spox Karoline Leavitt Has a HARSH Reality Check for Lefty Mobs Obstructing...
Bill Kristol Likes Tanks, Just Not on the Streets of DC
Politico Thinks Trump’s ‘Immigration Crackdown’ Has Hit Warp Speed
Gloves Dropped! Fox News Reports Trump Is Deploying National Guard to Insurrection in...
UPDATE: Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather at DHS ICE Staging Area Near Los Angeles...

Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful Protests' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Good ol' Cory Booker, already doing the Sunday morning shows and throwing out key words and phrases to feed the narrative that Trump's EVIL ICE is to blame for the violence in LA. And of course, he knew he'd be safe spewing the lies on Meet the Press ... watch this:

Advertisement

Peaceful protests.

Drink.

Peaceful protests being generated ...

Drink.

TRUMP!

Drink. Drink. Drink.

C'mon, 

Is this a trick question? We feel like this is a trick question.

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Of course he is. It's all Democrats know how to do ... they've becoming living, breathing memes.

============================================================

Related:

Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE Who Democrats Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES

'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO

W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY That Was Dumb

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is and It's SO BAD

Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles

============================================================

Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been Fighting to PROTECT and YIKES
Sam J.
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. Is Pure FAFO
Sam J.
Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles
Sam J.
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in National Guard to LA a HUMDINGER
Sam J.
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse) Sam J.
Advertisement