Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful Protests' (Watch)

Good ol' Cory Booker, already doing the Sunday morning shows and throwing out key words and phrases to feed the narrative that Trump's EVIL ICE is to blame for the violence in LA. And of course, he knew he'd be safe spewing the lies on Meet the Press ... watch this:

🚨Cory Booker says “peaceful protests" twice in his 45 seconds of gaslighting on LA protests:



“We see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles."



“These peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion." pic.twitter.com/nUdQK3zkl8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Peaceful protests.

Drink.

Peaceful protests being generated ...

Drink.

TRUMP!

Drink. Drink. Drink.

C'mon,

"Well, mostly peaceful " isn't going to work anywhere, except on ABDNC, DNCBS, DNCNN,& MS-13NBC. pic.twitter.com/nbrfCmtjen — Terry Jim (@Terry_Jim) June 8, 2025

"Don't believe your lying eyes. They are peaceful protests." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 8, 2025

It's always amazing to me the left thinks they can continue to do this when we can see with our own eyes what is actually happening.

This isn't prior to 2022; @x is no longer suppressing the truth. — eileen dover (@TriMeOn) June 8, 2025

How stupid do you have to be to be a Democrat? — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) June 8, 2025

Is this a trick question? We feel like this is a trick question.

They're Doing The Meme pic.twitter.com/S9607J3Oq7 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 8, 2025

Of course he is. It's all Democrats know how to do ... they've becoming living, breathing memes.

