Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With BIZARRE Demands (WATCH)

Yesterday, our very own Grateful Calvin wrote a VIP piece about a 'trans woman' (read: man) who made it very clear using women's private spaces was a fetish. He's right, and here's more proof:

Advertisement

At the April 19 trans direct action in Edinburgh, Scotland to oppose the UK Supreme Court ruling that trans women are not women in the law, a man on a bullhorn leads the crowd to chant, “Give us wombs and give us titties.” pic.twitter.com/6eDnWgPYvg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 19, 2025

Charming, no?

This is weird and no one has an obligation to go along with their demands for, well, anything.

At the April 19 trans direct action in Edinburgh, Scotland to oppose the UK Supreme Court ruling that trans women are not women in the law, a man on a bullhorn leads the crowd to chant, “Give us wombs and give us titties.” pic.twitter.com/6eDnWgPYvg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 19, 2025

It's also actual misogyny.

This is a social contagion. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 19, 2025

That too.

I wish I could say I was surprised. — UnsinkableMolly-Brwn#3 (@Brwn13563) April 20, 2025

No one is surprised.

I find this really offensive..give us wombs??? Whose? — Kateanderic (@rainydaysfornow) April 19, 2025

We don't think we want to know the answer to that question.

But it's probably from TERFs, to punish us.

You just can't make this crap up — Steve Troh (@SteveTroh) April 19, 2025

The most prolific sci-fi writers never would've gone this off the rails.

Seriously, reopen the asylums! — Seán 🏳️‍🌈 (@SenKelly15) April 19, 2025

Seriously.

The UK Supreme Court has clearly defined a woman as a biological woman, ruling that a man cannot legally be a woman. With this decision,



I wonder how much longer these protests and this rhetoric funding will persist. 🤔 — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) April 19, 2025

Until the funding dries up.

Cute. The thing is, women don't need anyone to "give" them aftermarket anatomy. The Maker installs it himself, same as he does with male anatomy for the XY half of humanity. — Karen Norrell (@KarenNorrell) April 19, 2025

This demanding of female body parts is twisted and weird.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.