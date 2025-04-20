So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With BIZARRE Demands (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 20, 2025
meme

Yesterday, our very own Grateful Calvin wrote a VIP piece about a 'trans woman' (read: man) who made it very clear using women's private spaces was a fetish. He's right, and here's more proof:

Charming, no?

This is weird and no one has an obligation to go along with their demands for, well, anything.

It's also actual misogyny.

That too.

No one is surprised.

We don't think we want to know the answer to that question.

But it's probably from TERFs, to punish us.

The most prolific sci-fi writers never would've gone this off the rails.

Seriously.

Until the funding dries up.

This demanding of female body parts is twisted and weird.

