There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'California’s State and Local Officials Have a Choice'
That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'Don’t Subsidize Sugary Drinks With Tax dollars!'
ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Anti-Stephen Miller X Post - Trump Called...
Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About...
VIP
And THIS Is Why Nonprofits and Their Leftist Leaders SUCK: No, Dingus, Illegals...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling...
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...
'DEPUTIZE Us!' Rooftop Korean Tony Moon's Post to Struggling Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept....
W.T.A.F?! LAPD Drops Statement COMMENDING Rioters/Thugs for 'Peaceful Protest' and HOOBOY...
LOL! Who Wants to Tell Her? @JoJoFromJerz's J6 Dig at Trump Calling in...
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets...

Cry on the Hogg: DNC Chair Ken Martin Says ‘I Don’t Know If I Wanna Do This Anymore’ In Leaked Audio

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

If the Democrat Party is trying to attract men, having two of its biggest betas in a hissy fit fight is not the way to go about it. DNC Chair Ken Martin says he doesn't know if he can stay in his leadership position due to all the infighting spurred on by Vice Chair David Hogg. This revelation comes from audio of a May 15 private Zoom call obtained by Politico. It’s more bad news for the Democrat Party that is being obliterated in the polls.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Here’s the audio. (WATCH)

They sure are, and on every level imaginable, it appears.

Some posters say Ken Martin was a bad choice from the get-go.

Martin quivering and looking at the exit over David Hogg shows just how weak and pathetic the ‘men’ in the Democrat Party are.

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Many commenters claim Hogg leaked the audio of the meeting. Hogg responded to those accusations by posting text messages that didn’t refute those claims at all.

We still have no idea what those text messages had to do with anything.

This debacle has only fractured the Democrat Party more. Hogg’s fans want him to stay put.

Advertisement

Hogg’s short tenure has been rocked by controversy. There's an election scheduled for tomorrow through Wednesday to determine if the party should redo the DNC's previous Vice Chair election in February that awarded Hogg his position.

Tags: DAVID HOGG DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC POLITICO POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: X ROASTS Simone Biles Over an Old Post About Men In Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
That's a Good Little Potato: Brian Stelter Recites Dem Talking Points About Los Angeles Verbatim
Grateful Calvin
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling ICE 'White Power Gang'
Sam J.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'California’s State and Local Officials Have a Choice'
Jacob B.
Disgraceful: JD Vance DROPS ABC's Terry Moran for Vile (and Deleted) Post About Stephen Miller
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse) Sam J.
Advertisement