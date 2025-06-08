Cry on the Hogg: DNC Chair Ken Martin Says ‘I Don’t Know If I Wanna Do This Anymore’ In Leaked Audio

If the Democrat Party is trying to attract men, having two of its biggest betas in a hissy fit fight is not the way to go about it. DNC Chair Ken Martin says he doesn't know if he can stay in his leadership position due to all the infighting spurred on by Vice Chair David Hogg. This revelation comes from audio of a May 15 private Zoom call obtained by Politico. It’s more bad news for the Democrat Party that is being obliterated in the polls.

Scoop: DNC Chair Ken Martin told party leaders in a recent private meeting that he’s unsure about his ability to lead the party because of infighting created by Vice Chair David Hogg.



"I don't know if I wanna do this anymore."



We got the recording. https://t.co/Kcyzp5bnUl — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) June 8, 2025

Dems in disarray — Chris (@chriswithans) June 8, 2025

They sure are, and on every level imaginable, it appears.

Some posters say Ken Martin was a bad choice from the get-go.

Yeah, Ken isn't up for the job. He had it easy in MN because MN democrats are a cult. — Patty (@pattyisright) June 8, 2025

They benefit of having to compete against one of the worst state GOPs in the country as well. — Enlightenment Critic 🇺🇸🇷🇺🇮🇪🇵🇱🇳🇱 (@HgpSbin1591920) June 8, 2025

Omg. They chose a guy who literally cries over David Hogg hurting his feelings. Party of cucks getting outcucked. — Izzi (@Izzi12) June 8, 2025

How weak does one have to be to get bullied by David Hogg? — Clay Tucker (@clytckr) June 8, 202

You let the Hogg in, you feed it now — Weebutmighty (@Tinybutfierce1) June 8, 2025

This. This will bring real men back to the party! — MT Richardson (@JackBurtonNole) June 8, 2025

Martin quivering and looking at the exit over David Hogg shows just how weak and pathetic the ‘men’ in the Democrat Party are.

Many commenters claim Hogg leaked the audio of the meeting. Hogg responded to those accusations by posting text messages that didn’t refute those claims at all.

Golly, wonder who gave them the recording — Voting matters 🗳️ FO time for the FA’s (@BumphBean) June 8, 2025

A lot of people are accusing me of leaking this recording. These are the messages from the reporter who wrote the story. pic.twitter.com/TMggS9UDt6 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 8, 2025

🙄 other than showing the reporter reached out to you can you explain why YOU think this exonerates you from leaking the recording in the first place? pic.twitter.com/3R3IrkwMVh — 🪷🐝 Sharone Wellington-deAnda🖖🏾 (@DeandaSharone) June 8, 2025

Who cares if you leaked it? You’re still at the center of this mess. — Larry Scott Jr. (@LarryScott_Jr) June 8, 2025

We still have no idea what those text messages had to do with anything.

This debacle has only fractured the Democrat Party more. Hogg’s fans want him to stay put.

David we support you! — Quahog🌊 Kim C.🟧 (@QuahogRI) June 8, 2025

People are blaming all of this on you when, quite frankly, you are the one truly speaking on behalf of most of us.



The fractures in the party are already there and you know they have to be fixed, not ignored



Thank you for being an actual fighter and actually try to save America — Andrew the Psycho-Statistician (@Great_Chumpion) June 8, 2025

Sounds like Martin doesn’t have that dog in him anymore. He should resign & let you handle things. — Some Queer (@HLSIII) June 8, 2025

Keep fighting David. We need fresh blood in the party if we have any chance of going forward. The fact that the establishment is worried about you changing the status quo means we’re making progress. Time to primary Dems who aren’t willing to fight for their constituents — Jay (@Jay__K6) June 8, 2025

Hogg’s short tenure has been rocked by controversy. There's an election scheduled for tomorrow through Wednesday to determine if the party should redo the DNC's previous Vice Chair election in February that awarded Hogg his position.