Uh-Oh: David Hogg Denies Misusing DNC Databases to Support His PAC

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We've already had a David Hogg bombshell Wednesday — Project Veritas posted a video of Hogg admitting that Jill Biden's Chief of Staff, Anthony Bernal, secretly ran the Biden White House. "He was scary," Hogg said. Scarier than Dr. Jill herself?

There was an allegation about Hogg going around on Tuesday, but there's a proposed Community Note saying that "David denies this currently," citing Hogg's own X post, so take that for what it's worth. 

This is all according to a DNC source, so take it with a grain of salt, but it sure sounds plausible.

The post continues:

… guidelines, internal bylaws, state consumer protection laws, and FEC finance regulations. 

According to the source, this was the real reason David Hogg was removed from his position—a move that avoided triggering a larger scandal involving formal investigations and the involvement of law enforcement.

We thought the real reason Hogg was removed as DNC vice chair was that he was just intolerable to be around. Hogg denies the allegations:

We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
He wouldn't be in jail … yet. They'd have to have an investigation and a trial first.

Pleading ignorance of how to access databases is a wise move by Hogg — it's entirely believable.

Jeffrey Epstein probably thought he was safe in jail, too. Just sayin'.

Some say the DNC is just trying to take Hogg down … after electing him vice chair … because he was just too progressive and causing a stir, saying he was going to spend tens of millions to primary do-nothing Democrats.

Plenty of people simply posted the Project Veritas video in the comments. But this is a fun story, too … we'll see how it plays out.

***

