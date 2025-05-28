Uh-Oh: David Hogg Denies Misusing DNC Databases to Support His PAC

We've already had a David Hogg bombshell Wednesday — Project Veritas posted a video of Hogg admitting that Jill Biden's Chief of Staff, Anthony Bernal, secretly ran the Biden White House. "He was scary," Hogg said. Scarier than Dr. Jill herself?

Advertisement

There was an allegation about Hogg going around on Tuesday, but there's a proposed Community Note saying that "David denies this currently," citing Hogg's own X post, so take that for what it's worth.

This is all according to a DNC source, so take it with a grain of salt, but it sure sounds plausible.

A DNC source reveals that during his tenure as DNC Vice Chair, David Hogg downloaded proprietary datasets—including voter files, contact lists, and donor databases—and misused them to support fundraising efforts for his PAC, ‘Leaders We Deserve.’



This conduct violates DNC ethics… pic.twitter.com/ShLH419xFX — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 27, 2025

The post continues:

… guidelines, internal bylaws, state consumer protection laws, and FEC finance regulations. According to the source, this was the real reason David Hogg was removed from his position—a move that avoided triggering a larger scandal involving formal investigations and the involvement of law enforcement.

We thought the real reason Hogg was removed as DNC vice chair was that he was just intolerable to be around. Hogg denies the allegations:

I don’t have access to that data nor would I even know how to download it. Also If I did this I would be in jail. Try again. https://t.co/0hFKtWxrhi — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 28, 2025

He wouldn't be in jail … yet. They'd have to have an investigation and a trial first.

Pleading ignorance of how to access databases is a wise move by Hogg — it's entirely believable.

Aren't anonymous source stories fun, David?? — Vin Weasel (@Vin__Weasel) May 28, 2025

Crazy how people just put out theories about things without actually knowing if it’s true or not. Kind of like you do David. Sucks. — Anthony Osuna (@anthony_aosuna) May 28, 2025

You should take a plea deal after you are arrested. Make it easy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 28, 2025

You dropped your guard very very badly — Corona Greenape (@EdgarApe2) May 28, 2025

Exactly what someone guilty would say. — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) May 28, 2025

Well, you've always been truthful with us before, kid... why would we doubt you now? — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 28, 2025

Take the plea deal after you get indicted. — Paul Kang (@PaulKa93) May 28, 2025

You might be safer in jail, now that you've inadvertently ratted out the Biden Interregnum Politburo. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) May 28, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein probably thought he was safe in jail, too. Just sayin'.

Advertisement

Vice Chair of the Party......no access....🧐 — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) May 28, 2025

You have a right to STFU but do go on lol... — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) May 28, 2025

Some say the DNC is just trying to take Hogg down … after electing him vice chair … because he was just too progressive and causing a stir, saying he was going to spend tens of millions to primary do-nothing Democrats.

The DNC is bringing all of its corruption down on you, David.



They have chosen you for elimination.



They are ruthless and vindictive.



Good luck! — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) May 28, 2025

Plenty of people simply posted the Project Veritas video in the comments. But this is a fun story, too … we'll see how it plays out.

***