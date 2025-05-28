David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)

Now listen, David Hogg is a big fat liar who lies on behalf of the Democrats at all times, so take this with a grain of salt. It is pretty interesting though and should probably be investigated. Americans did not elect Jill Biden or hew shadowy cabal of losers.
NEW: David Hogg says Jill Biden's Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal secretly ran the Biden White House in bombshell footage filmed by Project Veritas.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2025
"That was an open secret. I would avoid him. He was scary."
"He's a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure ... He wielded an enormous… pic.twitter.com/plwzaupW9S
This is what @jaketapper's new book says too. Interesting...— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 28, 2025
This is also a very fair point. This is exactly in line with Tapper's book, so maybe this is very close to the truth.
What is it with regime stooges and spilling their guts over the family jewels after the second drink and the implied possibility of getting laid? https://t.co/0wSgKtrlrU— The Clown Whisperer (@Whisper2Clowns) May 28, 2025
Hogg is probably a lightweight, let's be honest.
Who ran the Auto Pen? https://t.co/APbxYSDqGo— Ashley (@Ashley10241968) May 28, 2025
Americans deserve to know.
Why do I feel like Hogg willingly did this. Either way. 🤷♀️🍿 https://t.co/CdiSEYhSOv— Free Speech (@FreeSpeech40737) May 28, 2025
Recommended
Maybe after a peek behind the curtain, the Hoggmiester has learned Democrats are corrupt commies and he wants out.
Joe Biden was not President. https://t.co/D3SZ6KsptS— Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) May 28, 2025
That much is clear.
Ohhhhh...no wonder Jill acted like she was in charge. https://t.co/xd5l8Zcy6j pic.twitter.com/j2mzyIQiW7— BeachLife1 🏖 🇺🇸 (@BeachlifeisB) May 28, 2025
Everything is starting to make much more sense.
Well, well, well.— Flyover Zone Patriot 🇺🇸 (@SharkeyTim) May 28, 2025
Thanks, @davidhogg111 , for confirming what we already suspected. https://t.co/b7wY2Z3sSy
Our country deserved truth from the get go-what an insult to the voters… https://t.co/iVkEQvEbBu— JSM (@jillspeaks2018) May 28, 2025
The Democrats have zero respect for voters. Zero!
It is only by God's good Grace that this country survived these four tumultuous years. https://t.co/nc2oysJO6Y— Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) May 28, 2025
I never thought I’d say this…protect David Hogg 😳 https://t.co/DELtwdQyuC— BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) May 28, 2025
Don't let the Clintons near him.
This guy just can’t stop talking…— kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 28, 2025
I’m starting to think he’s a Republican plant
David Hogg is not a smart person.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2025
He is an opportunist and is very driven.
There are a lot of lessons people can learn from him.
Most of them are what not to do.
How did David Hogg fall for this?— El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) May 28, 2025
Remember democrats screaming that no one elected Elon Musk? Let’s see if they keep the same energy with this bombshell news.— XRPLoneWarrior (@LoneXrp) May 28, 2025
So… Biden wasn’t running the country, and neither was Kamala. The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain was Jill’s chief of staff? This isn’t a presidency, it’s a puppet show.— Tiago (@thenamestiago) May 28, 2025
And a terrible one at that.
