David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 2:45 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Now listen, David Hogg is a big fat liar who lies on behalf of the Democrats at all times, so take this with a grain of salt. It is pretty interesting though and should probably be investigated. Americans did not elect Jill Biden or hew shadowy cabal of losers. 

This is also a very fair point. This is exactly in line with Tapper's book, so maybe this is very close to the truth. 

Hogg is probably a lightweight, let's be honest. 

Americans deserve to know.

Maybe after a peek behind the curtain, the Hoggmiester has learned Democrats are corrupt commies and he wants out. 

That much is clear. 

Everything is starting to make much more sense.

The Democrats have zero respect for voters. Zero!

Don't let the Clintons near him.

Most of them are what not to do.

And a terrible one at that. 

