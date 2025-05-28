David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)

Now listen, David Hogg is a big fat liar who lies on behalf of the Democrats at all times, so take this with a grain of salt. It is pretty interesting though and should probably be investigated. Americans did not elect Jill Biden or hew shadowy cabal of losers.

NEW: David Hogg says Jill Biden's Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal secretly ran the Biden White House in bombshell footage filmed by Project Veritas.



"That was an open secret. I would avoid him. He was scary."



"He's a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure ... He wielded an enormous… pic.twitter.com/plwzaupW9S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2025

This is what @jaketapper's new book says too. Interesting... — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 28, 2025

This is also a very fair point. This is exactly in line with Tapper's book, so maybe this is very close to the truth.

What is it with regime stooges and spilling their guts over the family jewels after the second drink and the implied possibility of getting laid? https://t.co/0wSgKtrlrU — The Clown Whisperer (@Whisper2Clowns) May 28, 2025

Hogg is probably a lightweight, let's be honest.

Who ran the Auto Pen? https://t.co/APbxYSDqGo — Ashley (@Ashley10241968) May 28, 2025

Americans deserve to know.

Why do I feel like Hogg willingly did this. Either way. 🤷‍♀️🍿 https://t.co/CdiSEYhSOv — Free Speech (@FreeSpeech40737) May 28, 2025

Maybe after a peek behind the curtain, the Hoggmiester has learned Democrats are corrupt commies and he wants out.

Joe Biden was not President. https://t.co/D3SZ6KsptS — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) May 28, 2025

That much is clear.

Ohhhhh...no wonder Jill acted like she was in charge. https://t.co/xd5l8Zcy6j pic.twitter.com/j2mzyIQiW7 — BeachLife1 🏖 🇺🇸 (@BeachlifeisB) May 28, 2025

Everything is starting to make much more sense.

Well, well, well.



Thanks, @davidhogg111 , for confirming what we already suspected. https://t.co/b7wY2Z3sSy — Flyover Zone Patriot 🇺🇸 (@SharkeyTim) May 28, 2025

Our country deserved truth from the get go-what an insult to the voters… https://t.co/iVkEQvEbBu — JSM (@jillspeaks2018) May 28, 2025

The Democrats have zero respect for voters. Zero!

It is only by God's good Grace that this country survived these four tumultuous years. https://t.co/nc2oysJO6Y — Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) May 28, 2025

I never thought I’d say this…protect David Hogg 😳 https://t.co/DELtwdQyuC — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) May 28, 2025

Don't let the Clintons near him.

This guy just can’t stop talking…



I’m starting to think he’s a Republican plant — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 28, 2025

David Hogg is not a smart person.



He is an opportunist and is very driven.



There are a lot of lessons people can learn from him. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2025

Most of them are what not to do.

How did David Hogg fall for this? — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) May 28, 2025

Remember democrats screaming that no one elected Elon Musk? Let’s see if they keep the same energy with this bombshell news. — XRPLoneWarrior (@LoneXrp) May 28, 2025

So… Biden wasn’t running the country, and neither was Kamala. The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain was Jill’s chief of staff? This isn’t a presidency, it’s a puppet show. — Tiago (@thenamestiago) May 28, 2025

And a terrible one at that.