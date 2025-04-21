WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE

Normally, we do not cover online 'fighting' between members of our own supposed 'side,' but every once in a while, something crosses our timeline that makes us pause. It's rare, so when we do cover something like this, hold on to your hats.
It all started here, with this post from Sam E. Antar calling Loomer out for making a horrible claim about his deceased children.
Hey @LauraLoomer,— Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) April 20, 2025
You falsely accused me of stealing your work. I responded with facts—including a message from your own assistant confirming that my work was original. That should’ve ended it.
Instead, you escalated by falsely claiming my two deceased children committed… pic.twitter.com/K2uvm7rRtU
His post continues:
... suicide.
Let’s be crystal clear: That was a lie—a vile, deliberate lie. You weaponized the death of my kids because you were embarrassed after being caught in your own.
Then you had the audacity to play the victim—claiming I attacked you.
No. What I did was expose Letitia James with documents, filings, and facts. You injected yourself into that investigation and couldn’t handle being proven wrong.
You lie. I document.
Big difference.
He also shared this post:
Hello @LauraLoomer: You own assistant @CcpSkipTracer admits I was right. Roger, too. Instead of melting down, I respectfully suggest you should seek psychiatric help. (Your assistant’s communications are in the blue boxes). pic.twitter.com/iKg42AYHuV— Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) April 19, 2025
Dana Loesch chimed in:
She’s one of the worst humans on the planet.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025
Notice Dana did not tag Loomer, and yet Loomer saw the post.
Dana Loesch, who has made a career out of finding herself on the wrong side of every issue is spending her Easter calling me “one of the worst humans on the planet.”— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2025
Why don’t you go plan how you will sabotage Trump next, and tell your husband to shave the pubes off his face?… https://t.co/ZlhtpdfLik
Yikes. Loesch responded:
I made one comment that didn’t even name you, but you found it by zealously stalking twitter for mentions of yourself. You and your bad plastic surgery can go now. https://t.co/0C41zlhi6G— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025
And then it was on:
Dana,— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2025
You are 46 years old, look 60, and selling beets on TV.
You’re past your prime. No amount of photoshopped photos with guns is going to make you anymore relevant.
You are washed up, and bitter because you chose @GovRonDeSantis over Trump.
You interacting with me is…
Post continues:
... is the most engagement you’ll get over these next 3 months.
Loesch replied (and you knew she would):
OK mid Jigsaw — but I’m not single and childless as you are. I can also own a gun. Can you? Why not? https://t.co/55DJKLsww8— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025
Interesting question.
I don’t care about what some dumb, anti-Trump bitch thinks about me, @DLoesch.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025
You weren’t even smart enough to know you never bet against Donald Trump. https://t.co/zxPAIw8pux pic.twitter.com/8IHv6c7iJL
Not to be THAT person, but if someone doesn't care what someone else thinks, they don't exactly post about it.
Just sayin'.
Loesch fired back:
Does mid Jigsaw understand what primaries are yet? Nope. Or that concerns about a then-unknown candidate and any 2A record are part of our election process?— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
Doesn’t seem like it.
Only anti-Americans hate free and fair elections.
¯\_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/BAapDxunUv
The primary defender doesn’t work for you. You have undermined Donald Trump every chance you had.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025
2016
Post J6
And 2024
You’re just a disloyal hussy. Don’t use the 2A as your excuse for why you have conspired with a the worst people in our country to undermine Donald Trump… https://t.co/YEjFNW1dPA
Post continues:
... and his agenda.
“But but but the primary” is just another way of saying you’re a traitor.
It’s that simple. It’s black and white.
Hussy? Dana? C'mon ...
Blah blah blah— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
Learn how primaries work and stop hating America’s elections. Also why can’t you own a gun? https://t.co/1AdgxgccPO
Dana is like a dog with a bone at this point - she's not letting go.
Why can’t you own a gun, Laura?— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
For real though, why can’t she own a gun? https://t.co/epfURtbELz— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
Loomer responded:
Because I was politically targeted by the FBI on their unconstitutional NICs list.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025
This has already been addressed, even by members of Congress.
The FBI has targeted many conservatives and placed them on the NICS list.
Shortly after I confronted James Comey, I was on the… pic.twitter.com/F7J0QQqLno
Post continues:
I was on the list.With the new administration, I’m confident this will be resolved. Here’s the letter Congressman @RepGosar wrote about this when it happened to me. It’s not a secret @DLoesch.
You just don’t have any principles. You claim to be a 2A advocate but you’re more than happy to see the unconditional NICS database used against your enemies. That’s why your whole schtick is a grift.You could have had the answer to your question with a google search. Here’s the letter.
It was good of Loomer to send the letter ... but here's where it gets really dumb.
She knows the answer but it seems she wants everyone else to know you are not armed.— BitchyRichie (@2village_Studio) April 21, 2025
Dude. What?
True. It’s clear @DLoesch is trying to invite someone to attack me with a weapon.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025
She is a total hypocrite.
Especially since she knows I get death threats. She wants to advertise it over and over again so someone shows up to my home again. https://t.co/iQ9KGtYzI2
Oh ffs.
What a stupid comment.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
Definitely the opposite of smart.
So you can call people names and attack them unprovoked but when they respond you rush to play victim? Not so tough. Are the reports that your family had you committed twice due to mental instability true? https://t.co/LNZxRH04px— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025
HOOBOY.
We'll keep an eye on this and update if there's anything further.
============================================================
