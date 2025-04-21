WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE

Normally, we do not cover online 'fighting' between members of our own supposed 'side,' but every once in a while, something crosses our timeline that makes us pause. It's rare, so when we do cover something like this, hold on to your hats.

It all started here, with this post from Sam E. Antar calling Loomer out for making a horrible claim about his deceased children.

Hey @LauraLoomer,



You falsely accused me of stealing your work. I responded with facts—including a message from your own assistant confirming that my work was original. That should’ve ended it.



Instead, you escalated by falsely claiming my two deceased children committed… pic.twitter.com/K2uvm7rRtU — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) April 20, 2025

His post continues:

... suicide. Let’s be crystal clear: That was a lie—a vile, deliberate lie. You weaponized the death of my kids because you were embarrassed after being caught in your own. Then you had the audacity to play the victim—claiming I attacked you. No. What I did was expose Letitia James with documents, filings, and facts. You injected yourself into that investigation and couldn’t handle being proven wrong. You lie. I document. Big difference.

He also shared this post:

Hello @LauraLoomer: You own assistant @CcpSkipTracer admits I was right. Roger, too. Instead of melting down, I respectfully suggest you should seek psychiatric help. (Your assistant’s communications are in the blue boxes). pic.twitter.com/iKg42AYHuV — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) April 19, 2025

Dana Loesch chimed in:

She’s one of the worst humans on the planet. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025

Notice Dana did not tag Loomer, and yet Loomer saw the post.

Dana Loesch, who has made a career out of finding herself on the wrong side of every issue is spending her Easter calling me “one of the worst humans on the planet.”



Why don’t you go plan how you will sabotage Trump next, and tell your husband to shave the pubes off his face?… https://t.co/ZlhtpdfLik — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2025

Yikes. Loesch responded:

I made one comment that didn’t even name you, but you found it by zealously stalking twitter for mentions of yourself. You and your bad plastic surgery can go now. https://t.co/0C41zlhi6G — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025

And then it was on:

Dana,



You are 46 years old, look 60, and selling beets on TV.



You’re past your prime. No amount of photoshopped photos with guns is going to make you anymore relevant.



You are washed up, and bitter because you chose @GovRonDeSantis over Trump.



You interacting with me is… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2025

Post continues:

... is the most engagement you’ll get over these next 3 months.

Loesch replied (and you knew she would):

OK mid Jigsaw — but I’m not single and childless as you are. I can also own a gun. Can you? Why not? https://t.co/55DJKLsww8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2025

Interesting question.

I don’t care about what some dumb, anti-Trump bitch thinks about me, @DLoesch.



You weren’t even smart enough to know you never bet against Donald Trump. https://t.co/zxPAIw8pux pic.twitter.com/8IHv6c7iJL — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025

Not to be THAT person, but if someone doesn't care what someone else thinks, they don't exactly post about it.

Just sayin'.

Loesch fired back:

Does mid Jigsaw understand what primaries are yet? Nope. Or that concerns about a then-unknown candidate and any 2A record are part of our election process?

Doesn’t seem like it.

Only anti-Americans hate free and fair elections.

¯\_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/BAapDxunUv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

The primary defender doesn’t work for you. You have undermined Donald Trump every chance you had.



2016

Post J6

And 2024



You’re just a disloyal hussy. Don’t use the 2A as your excuse for why you have conspired with a the worst people in our country to undermine Donald Trump… https://t.co/YEjFNW1dPA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025

Post continues:

... and his agenda. “But but but the primary” is just another way of saying you’re a traitor. It’s that simple. It’s black and white.

Hussy? Dana? C'mon ...

Blah blah blah

Learn how primaries work and stop hating America’s elections. Also why can’t you own a gun? https://t.co/1AdgxgccPO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

Dana is like a dog with a bone at this point - she's not letting go.

Why can’t you own a gun, Laura? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

For real though, why can’t she own a gun? https://t.co/epfURtbELz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

Loomer responded:

Because I was politically targeted by the FBI on their unconstitutional NICs list.



This has already been addressed, even by members of Congress.



The FBI has targeted many conservatives and placed them on the NICS list.



Shortly after I confronted James Comey, I was on the… pic.twitter.com/F7J0QQqLno — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025

Post continues:

I was on the list.With the new administration, I’m confident this will be resolved. Here’s the letter Congressman @RepGosar wrote about this when it happened to me. It’s not a secret @DLoesch. You just don’t have any principles. You claim to be a 2A advocate but you’re more than happy to see the unconditional NICS database used against your enemies. That’s why your whole schtick is a grift.You could have had the answer to your question with a google search. Here’s the letter.

It was good of Loomer to send the letter ... but here's where it gets really dumb.

She knows the answer but it seems she wants everyone else to know you are not armed. — BitchyRichie (@2village_Studio) April 21, 2025

Dude. What?

True. It’s clear @DLoesch is trying to invite someone to attack me with a weapon.



She is a total hypocrite.



Especially since she knows I get death threats. She wants to advertise it over and over again so someone shows up to my home again. https://t.co/iQ9KGtYzI2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 21, 2025

Oh ffs.

What a stupid comment. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

Definitely the opposite of smart.

So you can call people names and attack them unprovoked but when they respond you rush to play victim? Not so tough. Are the reports that your family had you committed twice due to mental instability true? https://t.co/LNZxRH04px — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2025

HOOBOY.

We'll keep an eye on this and update if there's anything further.

