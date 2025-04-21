WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE

Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on April 21, 2025
AngieArtist

Normally, we do not cover online 'fighting' between members of our own supposed 'side,' but every once in a while, something crosses our timeline that makes us pause. It's rare, so when we do cover something like this, hold on to your hats.

It all started here, with this post from Sam E. Antar calling Loomer out for making a horrible claim about his deceased children.

His post continues:

... suicide.

Let’s be crystal clear: That was a lie—a vile, deliberate lie. You weaponized the death of my kids because you were embarrassed after being caught in your own.

Then you had the audacity to play the victim—claiming I attacked you.

No. What I did was expose Letitia James with documents, filings, and facts. You injected yourself into that investigation and couldn’t handle being proven wrong.

You lie. I document.

Big difference.

He also shared this post:

Dana Loesch chimed in:

Notice Dana did not tag Loomer, and yet Loomer saw the post.

Yikes. Loesch responded:

And then it was on:

Post continues: 

... is the most engagement you’ll get over these next 3 months.

Loesch replied (and you knew she would):

Interesting question.

Not to be THAT person, but if someone doesn't care what someone else thinks, they don't exactly post about it.

Just sayin'.

Loesch fired back:

Post continues:

... and his agenda. 

“But but but the primary” is just another way of saying you’re a traitor. 

It’s that simple. It’s black and white.

Hussy? Dana? C'mon ... 

Dana is like a dog with a bone at this point - she's not letting go.

Loomer responded:

Post continues:

I was on the list.With the new administration, I’m confident this will be resolved. Here’s the letter Congressman @RepGosar wrote about this when it happened to me. It’s not a secret @DLoesch.

You just don’t have any principles. You claim to be a 2A advocate but you’re more than happy to see the unconditional NICS database used against your enemies. That’s why your whole schtick is a grift.You could have had the answer to your question with a google search. Here’s the letter.

It was good of Loomer to send the letter ... but here's where it gets really dumb.

Dude. What? 

Oh ffs.

Definitely the opposite of smart.

HOOBOY.

We'll keep an eye on this and update if there's anything further. 

