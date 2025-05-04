Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby

They say that sports often imitate life. That was the case in Louisville on Saturday, as three-year-old colt Sovereignty overcame the odds, powered through the mud, and defeated 3 to 1 favorite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby.

There is something poetic about Sovereignty defeating Journalism, isn't there?

Here's the call.

A little mud? No worries for Sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/6jnOjJpr25 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2025

The symbolism of Sovereignty defeating Journalism wasn't lost on many who responded to the victory on social media.

Sovereignty > Journalism.



On the track. And in 2025 America. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 3, 2025

Hegseth is no stranger to mud slinging 'Journalism.'

I love that Sovereignty defeated journalism tonight. 🐎 — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty just beat Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby.



Welcome to America in 2025 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g0iIlqzHLh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty beats Journalism. 😉 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 3, 2025

Sovereignty beats Journalism. Symbolic. A nation reclaiming its voice over the narratives written about it. https://t.co/SUlbtQbUfw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 4, 2025

Jockey Junior Alvarado credited divine intervention for Sovereignty's stunning victory.

🚨 Kentucky Derby Winner gives the Glory to God



“First of all I gotta thank my Lord, Jesus” - @JuniorandKellyA pic.twitter.com/6RKe3GnA27 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 3, 2025

He wasn't alone.

Sovereignty winning the #KentuckyDerby151 seems like a sign from God. pic.twitter.com/RCibh149av — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 3, 2025

How many more signs from God do you need to realize what his desire is for the United States of America and her people?



How about a horse named "Sovereignty" winning the Kentucky Derby over a horse named "Journalism?"pic.twitter.com/3f6WZrzahh — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) May 4, 2025

The greatest symbolism may have come in the way Sovereignty won this race. He came out in the middle of the pack, and at the turn into the home stretch, it looked as if Journalism might win. Sovereignty kept moving forward and never gave up, eventually taking the lead and securing the victory.

SOVEREIGNTY BEATS JOURNALISM.



Make the Kentucky Derby Great Again. — John Carney (@carney) May 3, 2025

There's something a little poetic about Sovereignty beating Journalism in the Kentucky Derby. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 3, 2025

On a slick, muddy track at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty ran the race of his life, passing Journalism in the home stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Sometimes sport imitates life, and there is indeed something poetic about that.

On to the Preakness.