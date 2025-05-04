GRRL, PLEASE! Former Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About...
James Carville Say Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would...
Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship...
VIP
White House Parodies Obama’s Iconic ‘HOPE’ Poster with Fitting Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘MS-13...
Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive...
ABC News: Collection on Student Loans Could Harm Credit Scores
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Self-Awareness Fail - 'The Atlantic' Breathlessly Rants About Trump's Social Media Influen...
Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due...
ICE Seeking Jordanian National Who Trespassed on Marine Corps Base
New York Times Runs Op-Ed by Arrested Columbia Student and 'Palestinian Human Rights...
VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on...

Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

They say that sports often imitate life. That was the case in Louisville on Saturday, as three-year-old colt Sovereignty overcame the odds, powered through the mud, and defeated 3 to 1 favorite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Advertisement

There is something poetic about Sovereignty defeating Journalism, isn't there?

Here's the call.

The symbolism of Sovereignty defeating Journalism wasn't lost on many who responded to the victory on social media.

Hegseth is no stranger to mud slinging 'Journalism.'

Jockey Junior Alvarado credited divine intervention for Sovereignty's stunning victory.

He wasn't alone.

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Advertisement

The greatest symbolism may have come in the way Sovereignty won this race. He came out in the middle of the pack, and at the turn into the home stretch, it looked as if Journalism might win. Sovereignty kept moving forward and never gave up, eventually taking the lead and securing the victory.

On a slick, muddy track at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty ran the race of his life, passing Journalism in the home stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Sometimes sport imitates life, and there is indeed something poetic about that.

On to the Preakness. 

Tags: FOX NEWS HORSES IRONY JOURNALISM KENTUCKY NBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive Decline Until Debate
Warren Squire
James Carville Say Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would Lose Credibility
Warren Squire
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Brett T.
Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship for ALL Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity Brett T.
Advertisement