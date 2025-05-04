Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby

They say that sports often imitate life. That was the case in Louisville on Saturday, as three-year-old colt Sovereignty overcame the odds, powered through the mud, and defeated 3 to 1 favorite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby.
There is something poetic about Sovereignty defeating Journalism, isn't there?
Here's the call.
SOVEREIGNTY RULES THE 151st KENTUCKY DERBY! 🌹 #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/WfLBrG4Zv4— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2025
A little mud? No worries for Sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/6jnOjJpr25— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2025
The symbolism of Sovereignty defeating Journalism wasn't lost on many who responded to the victory on social media.
Sovereignty > Journalism.— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 3, 2025
On the track. And in 2025 America.
Hegseth is no stranger to mud slinging 'Journalism.'
I love that Sovereignty defeated journalism tonight. 🐎— Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty just beat Journalism to win the Kentucky Derby.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 3, 2025
Welcome to America in 2025 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g0iIlqzHLh
Sovereignty beats Journalism. 😉— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 3, 2025
Sovereignty beats Journalism. Symbolic. A nation reclaiming its voice over the narratives written about it. https://t.co/SUlbtQbUfw— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 4, 2025
Jockey Junior Alvarado credited divine intervention for Sovereignty's stunning victory.
🚨 Kentucky Derby Winner gives the Glory to God— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 3, 2025
“First of all I gotta thank my Lord, Jesus” - @JuniorandKellyA pic.twitter.com/6RKe3GnA27
He wasn't alone.
Sovereignty winning the #KentuckyDerby151 seems like a sign from God. pic.twitter.com/RCibh149av— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) May 3, 2025
How many more signs from God do you need to realize what his desire is for the United States of America and her people?— Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) May 4, 2025
How about a horse named "Sovereignty" winning the Kentucky Derby over a horse named "Journalism?"pic.twitter.com/3f6WZrzahh
The greatest symbolism may have come in the way Sovereignty won this race. He came out in the middle of the pack, and at the turn into the home stretch, it looked as if Journalism might win. Sovereignty kept moving forward and never gave up, eventually taking the lead and securing the victory.
SOVEREIGNTY BEATS JOURNALISM.— John Carney (@carney) May 3, 2025
Make the Kentucky Derby Great Again.
There's something a little poetic about Sovereignty beating Journalism in the Kentucky Derby.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 3, 2025
On a slick, muddy track at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty ran the race of his life, passing Journalism in the home stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Sometimes sport imitates life, and there is indeed something poetic about that.
On to the Preakness.
