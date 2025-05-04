Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship...
James Carville Say Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would Lose Credibility

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:57 AM on May 04, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Democrat consultant James Carville is always good for a totally disconnected-from-reality laugh. He didn’t disappoint on a podcast this past week. He claimed that Democrats can’t lie because it would ruin their longstanding reputation of being truth-tellers - they'd lose all credibility! Yes, we spit out our drinks when we heard that, too.

Start here. (READ)

James Carville: Democrats can’t afford to lie like Republicans do because they would lose credibility.

This is hysterical:

“People say to me all the time, James, why don't we just do like the Republicans do, just stand up and lie."

"Because our f*cking people wouldn't stand for it!"

"They just like, look you right in the eye and lie. And our people say, well, we oughta lie like them. No, we shouldn't because they would not do that."

"It would not go over well."

It’s even funnier hearing this nonsense fall out of his mouth. (PLAY - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Carville touted the Democrat Party’s so-called reputation for telling the truth. Commenters know that’s absolutely bunk.

Here are just a few examples of credibility-destroying lies told over the last few years by the Democrat Party. Commenters have been paying attention and taking notes. 

There is even more. Somebody should tell Carville that the Democrat Party’s reputation for lying is set in stone.

Of course, the Democrat Party’s penchant for lying knows no bounds and even extends to their own voters.

It is something to behold. Still, we must remember: Democrats may live in an alternate reality, but they still vote in the real world we occupy.

