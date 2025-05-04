James Carville Say Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would Lose Credibility

Democrat consultant James Carville is always good for a totally disconnected-from-reality laugh. He didn’t disappoint on a podcast this past week. He claimed that Democrats can’t lie because it would ruin their longstanding reputation of being truth-tellers - they'd lose all credibility! Yes, we spit out our drinks when we heard that, too.

James Carville: Democrats can’t afford to lie like Republicans do because they would lose credibility. This is hysterical: “People say to me all the time, James, why don't we just do like the Republicans do, just stand up and lie." "Because our f*cking people wouldn't stand for it!" "They just like, look you right in the eye and lie. And our people say, well, we oughta lie like them. No, we shouldn't because they would not do that." "It would not go over well."

It’s even funnier hearing this nonsense fall out of his mouth. (PLAY - LANGUAGE WARNING)

"Because our f*cking people wouldn't stand… pic.twitter.com/r7soO3ONk7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

Carville touted the Democrat Party’s so-called reputation for telling the truth. Commenters know that’s absolutely bunk.

Here are just a few examples of credibility-destroying lies told over the last few years by the Democrat Party. Commenters have been paying attention and taking notes.

“Joe Biden is as sharp as he has ever been.”



“Inflation is transitory.”



“Men aren’t competing in women’s sports.”



“Children aren’t being mutilated.”



“The vaccine is safe.” — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 4, 2025

The border is secure.



Nobody’s coming for your gas stove.



It was the most secure election ever. — Ribo413 (@ribo413a) May 4, 2025

“We need legislation from Congress to close the border!!!” — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) May 4, 2025

“Trump is a Russian asset."



“The border is secure."



We could go on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

There is even more. Somebody should tell Carville that the Democrat Party’s reputation for lying is set in stone.

Of course, the Democrat Party’s penchant for lying knows no bounds and even extends to their own voters.

They lied to their own party for three and a half years. pic.twitter.com/JiHiTauftc — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) May 4, 2025

This is hysterical. I guess James didn't get the memo: the Democrats have lost credibility, in part because they lie. Also, because they're out of touch. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 4, 2025

It’s literally all they do.



Now, if they told the truth once in a while, woh! Look out. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 4, 2025

If Democrats were prevented from lying, they would have nothing to say. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) May 4, 2025

It is absolutely fascinating to see these people living in an entirely different reality. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) May 4, 2025

It is something to behold. Still, we must remember: Democrats may live in an alternate reality, but they still vote in the real world we occupy.