OH NO He Did NOT! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Political Ambitions Was SAVAGELY Honest (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Bill Maher does not want AOC to be the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2028. Honestly, we're pretty sure most people feel the same, but given the way their party has been going, we wouldn't be surprised to see them do just that. Maher understands that 'the squad' and the crazy, progressive, even socialist, woke ideas members of his party like AOC bring to the table are what's killing the party.

There's a reason their approval rating is sitting at 21%.

And the fact Sen. Tina Smith from Minnesota couldn't be honest about AOC tells us everything we need to know. 

Watch this:

Bingo.

It's the people's job to determine if she should or shouldn't be the candidate ... and if he has his way, she won't be.

They all are.

We see what he did there.

He gets close and then says or does something really stupid and reminds us all he's still Bill Maher.

Louder for the people in back.

