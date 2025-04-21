OH NO He Did NOT! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Political Ambitions Was SAVAGELY Honest (Watch)

Bill Maher does not want AOC to be the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2028. Honestly, we're pretty sure most people feel the same, but given the way their party has been going, we wouldn't be surprised to see them do just that. Maher understands that 'the squad' and the crazy, progressive, even socialist, woke ideas members of his party like AOC bring to the table are what's killing the party.

There's a reason their approval rating is sitting at 21%.

And the fact Sen. Tina Smith from Minnesota couldn't be honest about AOC tells us everything we need to know.

Watch this:

Bill Maher: “You don’t think AOC should really be the candidate, do you?”



Sen. Tina Smith (MN-D): “It’s not my job to pick who the candidate is going to be.”



Bill Maher: “Oh, it’s mine and it shouldn’t be her.” pic.twitter.com/fDqluONOsF — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 20, 2025

Bingo.

It's the people's job to determine if she should or shouldn't be the candidate ... and if he has his way, she won't be.

She’s too scared to speak her opinion. What a coward — Louie12311 (@Louie123111) April 21, 2025

They all are.

AOC/Crockett 2028!

Perfect representatives of today’s Democrats! — John Fuller 1704 (@Fuller1704) April 20, 2025

We see what he did there.

Bill has his moments. — Dragon (@Table_top_ninja) April 21, 2025

He gets close and then says or does something really stupid and reminds us all he's still Bill Maher.

Tina Smith is weak and pointless. — Michael Manley (@KathleenMa70003) April 20, 2025

Louder for the people in back.

Never an honest answer from a dem. — LJB2025 (@BubnickLinda) April 20, 2025

Now, now, they've got a rep to protect.

