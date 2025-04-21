Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously...
Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and WOW, That Was Really Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Awww, look at that. The Democrats thinking they have any say or power to do anything is really sad and yet hilarious, all in one. We're not sure why they thought it would be smart to go after Pete Hegseth on X, but clearly they wanted him to know because they tagged him.

Hey, credit where it's due, most of the time these losers subtweet, so kudos for at least tagging him.

That being said, this was really dumb. Heh.

Go. Go where? Who says? 

And yeah, no.

Hegseth replied as only he can:

And boom.

So much boom.

All the boom, in fact.

BOOM.

They did try to reply ... but it didn't go so well:

This has got to be David Hogg's influence because it feels petty, childish, and stupid. Don't get us wrong, Democrats have always been all of those things in some capacity but they've definitely amped up the dumb.

Woof.

We could have gone our entire lives without that visual.

True story.

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP PETE HEGSETH

