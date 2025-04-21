Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and WOW, That Was Really Dumb

Awww, look at that. The Democrats thinking they have any say or power to do anything is really sad and yet hilarious, all in one. We're not sure why they thought it would be smart to go after Pete Hegseth on X, but clearly they wanted him to know because they tagged him.

Hey, credit where it's due, most of the time these losers subtweet, so kudos for at least tagging him.

That being said, this was really dumb. Heh.

Go. Go where? Who says?

And yeah, no.

Hegseth replied as only he can:

Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 21, 2025

And boom.

So much boom.

All the boom, in fact.

BOOM.

They did try to reply ... but it didn't go so well:

This has got to be David Hogg's influence because it feels petty, childish, and stupid. Don't get us wrong, Democrats have always been all of those things in some capacity but they've definitely amped up the dumb.

Woof.

You people are pathetic. — Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) April 21, 2025

Lol.he ratioed the hell outta you losers. Have fun with that 20% approval rating 😂 — John Schmidlein (@schmidlein85) April 21, 2025

No matter how much it upsets the Democrats, we voted to remove this from the military 👇 pic.twitter.com/H4nQQvm9gU — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 21, 2025

We could have gone our entire lives without that visual.

The Democrat Party is a clear and present danger to America — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 21, 2025

True story.

