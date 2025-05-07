People Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Calif's High Speed Rail's 'Real Progress' Video

Every now and then we like to do a California "Train to Nowhere" update. The only real progress that seems to be made is that billions and billions of dollars are spent while the actual train part never materializes.

After years and years of spending, the California High Speed Rail Authority thought this update was worth bragging about:

California High-Speed Rail: Real Progress, Real Jobs, Real Results 🚄



✔50+ major structures complete

✔15,000+ good-paying jobs created

✔The largest clean energy transportation project in the nation



California is proving that we can still build big things in America. #BuildCA pic.twitter.com/rsnKG0wQRj — CA High-Speed Rail 🚄💨 (@CaHSRA) May 6, 2025

A lot of people had the same question after watching that:

Is there a train in the picture somewhere? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 6, 2025

Not pictured in the California High Speed Rail Authority's post: Rails and trains.

Fox News' Bill Melugin added some context to the "real progress" that has been made:

Not one piece of track has been laid. https://t.co/DFZFQ0PKrV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2025

Other than that, the endless project is coming along nicely.

Florida = bridge rebuilt 3 days after a hurricane.



California = no track laid in the 17 years since Prop 1A passed.



California is proving you can spend tens of billions of dollars and have nothing to show for it. https://t.co/EGXgRcCeVs — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 6, 2025

And Gov. Newsom still has the audacity and lack of self-awareness to try and mock Gov. DeSantis.

‼️ Hey @CaHSRA Let me fix your post:



California High-Speed Rail: No Progress, Fake Jobs, Zero Results 🚄



✔ZERO usable structures complete

✔15,000+ wasted jobs created

✔The largest theft of taxpayer money project in the nation



California is proving that we can still… https://t.co/gcKjjR7XvF — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 7, 2025

Forget the Onion, this is the best satire on the internet https://t.co/j4VpCtKxDg — Sam Chandler (@nitro_sam) May 7, 2025

Awesome. So when does it open?



Narrator: It never will. https://t.co/l0b8MNkTG0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 7, 2025

As long as they're allowed to keep dumping money into a bottomless pit the California Dems will consider the project a rousing success.