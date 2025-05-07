People Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Calif's High Speed Rail's 'Real Progress' Video

Sit Down, Stolen Valor: Tim Walz Weighs In on Trans Military Ban and...
Doug P. | 8:56 AM on May 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

Every now and then we like to do a California "Train to Nowhere" update. The only real progress that seems to be made is that billions and billions of dollars are spent while the actual train part never materializes. 

After years and years of spending, the California High Speed Rail Authority thought this update was worth bragging about:

A lot of people had the same question after watching that:

Not pictured in the California High Speed Rail Authority's post: Rails and trains.

Fox News' Bill Melugin added some context to the "real progress" that has been made:

Other than that, the endless project is coming along nicely.

And Gov. Newsom still has the audacity and lack of self-awareness to try and mock Gov. DeSantis.

As long as they're allowed to keep dumping money into a bottomless pit the California Dems will consider the project a rousing success.

