Take Me Out to the Brawl Game: Ballpark Employee Puts a Smackdown on Unruly Fan in Pittsburgh (Watch)

There's always been something special about taking the kids to a Sunday afternoon game at the ballpark. Across Major League Baseball, Sundays are kids' days. There are pregame activities for the kids, giveaways like bobbleheads or t-shirts, and after watching their favorite players for nine innings, the kids can hit the field and run the bases themselves. They might even get to meet a few of the players.

Oh, and as it has become all too common at professional sporting events, they will probably encounter some moronic drunks making total idiots of themselves.

That was the case this past Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. As the game ended, witnesses reported seeing two men berating a young girl working at a concession stand. Another employee intervened, and one of the men turned his attention to him and berated the second employee. Witnesses also report that the employee tried to walk away several times but was followed.

The employee had had enough by the time onlookers got their phones out and started recording. He did something that will most likely cost him his job, and may even cause him legal trouble. He delivered the belligerent man a beatdown.

The altercation didn't end there. After punches were thrown, the man continued to berate and even spit on the employee several times.

That's when the belt came off.

Take me out to the brawl game! pic.twitter.com/2LDBX90haq — AmErican (@Flipper628) May 6, 2025

The two men were eventually separated, and the altercation ended. Police are investigating, but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates released a statement about the incident.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday's game between a PNC Park game day employee and a guest. The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation."

Many who have seen the video disagree with the Pirates' reaction.

we are siding with the usher and not the jagoff who harassed another pnc park employee — It’s Buc’n Prinny (SELL THE TEAM, BOB) (@ItsBucnPrinny) May 6, 2025

That usher from PNC Park should get his salary doubled — JoeBPuzzlin (@JoeKelley2001) May 6, 2025

I sure hope the fan was banned or penalized somehow.



Clearly the employee tried to get away from him, the fan kept following him (likely drunk?), the fan spit on him and kept instigating - the fan asked for a fight. Protect employees? — Tabi LCSW (@tabitabimay) May 5, 2025

A few others think the Pirates should put the guy on the field. It couldn't hurt; the 'Battlin' Buccos' are currently 13 games under .500.

That was the best hit by a pirates employee all season! — Rick DerVanik (@RickyDerVanik) May 6, 2025

That employee needs put in the lineup card! — Dad of Skip (@SHusto77) May 5, 2025

All jokes aside, how much bad behavior are employees and other fans expected to tolerate?

The fan should be be banned @Pirates — Jeremy (@MakingTownsGuy) May 6, 2025

Unfortunately, this type of behavior from fans is becoming far too common at sporting events, even on kids' day.

It was just another Sunday afternoon at the old brawl game.