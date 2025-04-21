Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously Finding OUT and HOOBOY

As Twitchy readers know, Nicholas Decker, a student at George Mason University, called for someone to murder members of the Trump administration. He didn't just say or suggest it; he wrote it into a paper/essay and SHARED IT ON X.

And as you can all likely imagine, things have not gone well for Decker since he pushed violence so openly on such a massive platform.

First, George Mason University called the cops on him:

Nicholas Alexander Decker @captgouda24, a leftist blogger and student at @GeorgeMasonU who is calling for the killing of members of the Trump administration and its supporters, has been referred to law enforcement by his university.



In addition to his incitement to violence,… https://t.co/TOZgEdAy9A pic.twitter.com/uih2pAdbMq — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 19, 2025

Post continues:

In addition to his incitement to violence, Decker has a history of advocating for children to access sex content.

Yiiiiiikes.

Here is what George Mason University posted:

George Mason University is aware of a recent essay published online by one of its students that has created concern.



Upon learning of the essay, Mason Police referred the matter to state and federal law enforcement for evaluation of criminal behavior. 1/2 — George Mason University (@GeorgeMasonU) April 18, 2025

Dang.

George Mason condemns this and all encouragements of violence. This is not the Mason way. 2/2 — George Mason University (@GeorgeMasonU) April 18, 2025

Finally.

Oh, and it sounds like he's also been kicked out of his apartment.

Update internet lunatics: my landlord has evicted me on account of your threats.



In other news: does anyone have a spare room? — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) April 19, 2025

So, it turns out that openly wishing harm to any presidential administration may not be the best idea.

Yep, permanently. She wants me to make very clear that I do not reside at that address as well. — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) April 19, 2025

Endangering the peace and quiet enjoyment of the property. — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) April 19, 2025

He's learning the hard way what so many of us know already, when you eff around you will eventually find out.

It's like clockwork.

