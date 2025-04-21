Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and...
Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously Finding OUT and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on April 21, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

As Twitchy readers know, Nicholas Decker, a student at George Mason University, called for someone to murder members of the Trump administration. He didn't just say or suggest it; he wrote it into a paper/essay and SHARED IT ON X.

And as you can all likely imagine, things have not gone well for Decker since he pushed violence so openly on such a massive platform.

First, George Mason University called the cops on him:

Post continues:

In addition to his incitement to violence, Decker has a history of advocating for children to access sex content.

Yiiiiiikes.

Here is what George Mason University posted:

Dang.

Finally.

Oh, and it sounds like he's also been kicked out of his apartment.

So, it turns out that openly wishing harm to any presidential administration may not be the best idea.

He's learning the hard way what so many of us know already, when you eff around you will eventually find out.

It's like clockwork.

