YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to Murder the Trump Admin

According to his bio, Nicholas Decker is a George Mason University economics PhD student, liberal, and on the spectrum. He advocates for spending more money on drugs and opening the border. As you can see, he's definitely not the brightest crayon in the box, so we aren't entirely surprised that he would openly advocate for murdering the Trump administration.

No, really.

He even wrote about it ...

The ultimate source of political power is, and always will be, violence. If the present administration should continue on its course, there is no choice but war. I say this out of sorrow — when must we kill them? pic.twitter.com/8GHdl23aRO — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) April 17, 2025

Honestly, we're shocked this is still up. That being said, we did snag a screenshot for when he either deletes it or is suspended for it.

We can hardly imagine George Mason University would be cool with something like this ...

CNN assured us they can’t find any examples of Left-wing violence.



Hey @jaketapper @CNN https://t.co/Zq3lksJhmn — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 17, 2025

Now, now, we all know it's Trump's fault for making him make threats ... or something.

As you've likely already guessed, this did not go well for him:

Hi coward! Why don't you start your war with me? I volunteer to be your first target. Just some advice though...be sure your affairs are in order first! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) April 17, 2025

I look forward to your account being suspended. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 17, 2025

Let’s set aside the fact that you’re calling for the open murder of your political opponents for a second. There’s more than enough people chewing you out for that.



You’re a PhD student who writes like a 6th grader.



The academy has seen better days. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) April 17, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

It’s always the little girly twinks calling for violence — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 17, 2025

You REALLY don't want to go down this road. What is wrong with you? Seriously... — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 17, 2025

Hey @FBI, might want to look into this one. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 17, 2025

They might indeed.

We're not exactly worried either, but it's not a smart thing to post.

Not at all.

