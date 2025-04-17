Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism'...

YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to Murder the Trump Admin

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 17, 2025
Meme

According to his bio, Nicholas Decker is a George Mason University economics PhD student, liberal, and on the spectrum. He advocates for spending more money on drugs and opening the border. As you can see, he's definitely not the brightest crayon in the box, so we aren't entirely surprised that he would openly advocate for murdering the Trump administration.

No, really.

He even wrote about it ... 

Honestly, we're shocked this is still up. That being said, we did snag a screenshot for when he either deletes it or is suspended for it.

We can hardly imagine George Mason University would be cool with something like this ... 

Now, now, we all know it's Trump's fault for making him make threats ... or something. 

As you've likely already guessed, this did not go well for him:

Ain't that the truth?

They might indeed.

We're not exactly worried either, but it's not a smart thing to post.

Not at all.

============================================================

