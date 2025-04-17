Sooo, ABOUT That Illegal 'Maryland Dad' Democrats LOVE, Here's NEW Info About Him and WOW, It Ain't GOOD

Well, well, well, we've learned even more about deported El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and folks, it's just getting worse and worse. As you read this, please keep in mind how hard Democrats are fighting to protect this man and to KEEP HIM in OUR country. We'd ask why they're always on the wrong side of every issue, but at this point, we imagine it's become rhetorical because, in general, they ARE the wrong side.

First, about that whole 'dad thing':

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of deported El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia, claims to the media and fundraising campaign that Mr Garcia is an "amazing husband and father" to their three children.



But they do not have three children together. Mr Garcia is the father of the… pic.twitter.com/zhfn4WHDqc — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2025

Post continues:

... of the youngest child only. The other older children have a father named Edwin Trejo Ramos and he attempted to desperately gain custody of them in 2018. Since I revealed the court history of documented alleged serial abusive violent behavior by Garcia to his wife and child, I've looked further into their records in Maryland. Mr Ramos, the father of the other children, petitioned the court for emergency custody but the case was dismissed in 2019 because of "lack of jurisdiction," likely because Ms Vasquez Sura was not served with the claim in time. The case does not appear to have been re-filed since. Ms Vasquez Sura now claims Mr Garcia is a great husband whilst hundreds of thousands of dollars pour into her GoFundMe campaign. Mr Garcia has been made into a saint-like figure for Democrats as they demand the El Salvadoran suspected gang member and human trafficker be removed from his country and sent to the U.S.

Huh, who'da thunk?

And we thought they were such an upstanding, honest couple.

Unbelievable.. she’s getting rich because the democrats are making them out to be saints — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 17, 2025

But wait, there's more. You knew there would be.

Oh yeah, did we mention he was arrested for sex trafficking?

Yeah.

Maybe she should move to El Salvador with all that money. I hear it's really safe — Nikalina (@NickyG78115672) April 17, 2025

Super safe. Ask Chris Van Hollen.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The GoFundMe is over $200K now, and it looks like the abusive fiancé won’t be leaving CECOT. Mommy has a nice little racket going. — I Voted For This 🇺🇸 (@FlutterBye4547) April 17, 2025

She's probably relieved he's been deported. He can't beat her anymore, and she is making bank — leslie (@leslie59904273) April 17, 2025

Good grief can this story have any more twists and turns? — TC (@caltract) April 17, 2025

This is what happens when you put all of your chicks into an illegal basket.

Way to go, Democrats.

