You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who...
South Dakota Ranch Family Faces Federal Overreach: A Fight for Liberty and Their...
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Walks Right Into President Trump's Trap
VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want...
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers...
Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning'...
VIP
What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using...
VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes...
THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump...
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland...
Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with...
X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast...
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That...

Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to Stop Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on April 15, 2025
Meme

Poor Hakeem Jeffries.

He's all talk. Like every other single Democrat. YOU HAVE NO POWER HERE. 

None.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

Heck, he admitted as much during an interview with Jen Psaki.

Advertisement

Watch:

Which means they don't have the power to jack or squat.

But you guys already knew that, and clearly, they know it, too. After their stranglehold on this country under Biden for so long, we can't tell you how refreshing it is to see them flailing because they have no authority. Not even a little bit.

All the while, Trump and his administration continue to deliver on promises made.

Sing with us ... 'feelings, whoa oh oh oh, feelings.' 

Basically.

And only about one in five believe him.

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

See, we did math!

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW

VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)

Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning' on Tax Day As Only SHE Can

What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using THIS Bizarre Accent (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES JEN PSAKI TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who Set Gov's Residence on Fire
Sam J.
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW
Sam J.
South Dakota Ranch Family Faces Federal Overreach: A Fight for Liberty and Their Children’s Future
justmindy
VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home
Sam J.
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement