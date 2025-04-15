Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to Stop Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Poor Hakeem Jeffries.

He's all talk. Like every other single Democrat. YOU HAVE NO POWER HERE.

None.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

Heck, he admitted as much during an interview with Jen Psaki.

Watch:

Hakeem Jeffries admits that he's all talk and has no actual power.



PSAKI: What, if any, power do you and other Democratic members have...?



JEFFRIES: Uh, we have the power to shape public sentiment. pic.twitter.com/yn8DpMcFOY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2025

Which means they don't have the power to jack or squat.

But you guys already knew that, and clearly, they know it, too. After their stranglehold on this country under Biden for so long, we can't tell you how refreshing it is to see them flailing because they have no authority. Not even a little bit.

All the while, Trump and his administration continue to deliver on promises made.

The party of feeligZ — Mariana (@1836_1845) April 15, 2025

Sing with us ... 'feelings, whoa oh oh oh, feelings.'

So none — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) April 15, 2025

Basically.

Correction:

He has the power to lie constantly to the American people. — Dan Ray 🇺🇸 (@DanRay916670) April 15, 2025

And only about one in five believe him.

And doing a great job having reached 21% approval rate — Ronald Martin (@RonaldMart8851) April 15, 2025

See, we did math!

They do have the power to shape public sentiment, just not how they think. The more they spout their nonsense, the more they lose the public — Jeff Agnew⚡️🇺🇲⚡️ (@Jeff_Cal_Exile) April 15, 2025

Ain't it great?

