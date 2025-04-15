You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who...
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy

White House released a list of 'sick criminals' busted by ICE who Democrats and the media keep defending. They want you all to think they're just concerned about that poor dad from Maryland who was SNATCHED and sent to El Salvador, but ultimately, this is about protecting criminals.

Which seems like an odd hill to die on, but here we are. When Democrats turned their agenda into nothing but 'Trump bad,' they really set themselves up to fail.

From our sister site, RedState:

As Democrats continue to whine and engage in histrionics over the Trump administration’s efforts to repatriate violent illegal aliens to their home countries, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has tuned out the noise and stayed busy getting hardened criminals off our streets.

On Tuesday, the White House issued a statement describing some of these individuals, and many of their crimes are horrific. They’d still be prowling our cities if it were up to the Democrats:

Brutal killers and rapists— all taken off our streets in just the past week thanks to the tireless work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

If Democrats and the legacy media had their way, these sick criminals would still be roaming free.

We're such meanies, right Democrats, and media? Removing people like Jing Ming Long who have been sex trafficking is so unconstitutional and stuff.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see Canada from our office.

Totally.

Because all they care about is challenging Trump.

That's it.

Even when he's right, which he most definitely is about these 'sick criminals'. 

See what we mean?

