White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW

White House released a list of 'sick criminals' busted by ICE who Democrats and the media keep defending. They want you all to think they're just concerned about that poor dad from Maryland who was SNATCHED and sent to El Salvador, but ultimately, this is about protecting criminals.

Advertisement

Which seems like an odd hill to die on, but here we are. When Democrats turned their agenda into nothing but 'Trump bad,' they really set themselves up to fail.

White House sends out another list of “Sick Criminals” “Who Democrats and the Legacy Media Are Defending” pic.twitter.com/VzUlfMGRsf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2025

From our sister site, RedState:

As Democrats continue to whine and engage in histrionics over the Trump administration’s efforts to repatriate violent illegal aliens to their home countries, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has tuned out the noise and stayed busy getting hardened criminals off our streets. On Tuesday, the White House issued a statement describing some of these individuals, and many of their crimes are horrific. They’d still be prowling our cities if it were up to the Democrats: Brutal killers and rapists— all taken off our streets in just the past week thanks to the tireless work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). If Democrats and the legacy media had their way, these sick criminals would still be roaming free.

We're such meanies, right Democrats, and media? Removing people like Jing Ming Long who have been sex trafficking is so unconstitutional and stuff.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see Canada from our office.

It’s time to put Americans' safety first. Why defend criminals over law-abiding citizens? Common sense should unite us on this. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 15, 2025

Doctors and scientists — Garrett Rungo (@GarrettRungo) April 15, 2025

Totally.

You're absolutely correct. These are SICK CRIMINALS yet Democrats wanna keep them. @TheDemocrats WHY!?!??? — Goldilocks•Βερεχίνια 🌠✨️🇺🇲1st (@love_ggone) April 15, 2025

Because all they care about is challenging Trump.

That's it.

Even when he's right, which he most definitely is about these 'sick criminals'.

DHS has kidnapped another Palestinian legal permanent resident, solely for his noble activism against the genocide. They targeted him at his appointment to finally become a US citizen. This cruelty must end. Free Mohsen now! https://t.co/tb4noPkFTy — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

See what we mean?

============================================================

Related:

VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)

Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning' on Tax Day As Only SHE Can

What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using THIS Bizarre Accent (Watch)

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG

============================================================