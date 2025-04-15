VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home

Piers Morgan. He comes so close to figuring things out and then acts like he ate far too many paint chips as a child or something.

For example:

Was Garcia a member of MS-13? That’s the key question. If he was, then his deportation is correct, unless Mr Sanders thinks illegal immigrant members of violent gangs should remain in US.

But if Garcia wasn’t in MS-13, as he’s always insisted, he should be returned to the US. https://t.co/1mwX5bC54y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2025

Why should he be returned to America? He was here illegally.

No.

No no no.

What?! Haha



Even if he’s not, he’s in the county illegally, we retuned him to his country of origin. He’s back where he’s from. What the hell are you talking about @piersmorgan — Payton S (@ThePayton_Scott) April 15, 2025

In the country illegally.

Piers responded:

So you would return every illegal immigrant in America right now to their country of origin? That’s 13m people. https://t.co/QtIOBGmZsR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2025

At least 13 million people.

And yes. All of them. This is what Americans voted for, overwhelmingly. We're tired of being taken advantage of, for having to pay for people who don't belong here in the first place, who couldn't bother to respect our country enough to follow our laws to get here.

Send. Them. All. Home.

Would you let 1.5 times the population of London illegally take up residency in England? Do you let them stay just because they snuck past the border? Because if you would, you have no country. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 15, 2025

Yes. Along with their relatives and friends — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 15, 2025

What's the point of having a deportation order from a judge? — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) April 15, 2025

Word.

Uh yeah. We kinda voted for mass deportations. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 15, 2025

Promises made.

Promises kept.

