VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on April 15, 2025
Meme

Piers Morgan. He comes so close to figuring things out and then acts like he ate far too many paint chips as a child or something. 

For example:

Why should he be returned to America? He was here illegally.

No.

No no no.

In the country illegally.

Piers responded:

At least 13 million people.

And yes. All of them. This is what Americans voted for, overwhelmingly. We're tired of being taken advantage of, for having to pay for people who don't belong here in the first place, who couldn't bother to respect our country enough to follow our laws to get here.

Send. Them. All. Home.

